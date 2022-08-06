SAS pilots support SAS wage deal, won't resume strike
08/06/2022 | 03:17am EDT
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish, Danish and Norwegian pilot union members have voted in favour of adopting the collective bargaining agreement reached with airline SAS last month, the labour unions said in separate statements on Saturday.
The pilots will thus not resume their strike.
SAS grounded some 3,700 flights during a crippling 15-day strike in July that left 380,000 passengers stranded.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)