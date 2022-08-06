Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  SAS AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    SAS   SE0003366871

SAS AB (PUBL)

(SAS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-08-05 am EDT
0.6450 SEK   -0.46%
03:17aSAS pilots support SAS wage deal, won't resume strike
RE
08/05SAS July Passenger Traffic Jumps 23%
MT
08/05Strike-hit SAS passenger count fell 32% in July from June
RE
Summary 
Summary

SAS pilots support SAS wage deal, won't resume strike

08/06/2022 | 03:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Scandinavian Airlines pilots go on strike

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish, Danish and Norwegian pilot union members have voted in favour of adopting the collective bargaining agreement reached with airline SAS last month, the labour unions said in separate statements on Saturday.

The pilots will thus not resume their strike.

SAS grounded some 3,700 flights during a crippling 15-day strike in July that left 380,000 passengers stranded.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SAS AB (PUBL)
Financials
Sales 2022 32 319 M 3 158 M 3 158 M
Net income 2022 -3 518 M -344 M -344 M
Net Debt 2022 40 884 M 3 995 M 3 995 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 687 M 458 M 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 881
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart SAS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SAS AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,65 SEK
Average target price 0,13 SEK
Spread / Average Target -80,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anko van der Werff President & Chief Executive Officer
Erno Hildén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Charlotte Svensson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birgitta Monica Caneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAS AB (PUBL)-49.43%458
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.82%25 430
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-14.71%21 273
AIR CHINA LIMITED14.52%17 791
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.48%14 616
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.21%13 951