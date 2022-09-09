Advanced search
    SAS   SE0003366871

SAS AB (PUBL)

(SAS)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  16:29 09/09/2022 BST
0.5240 SEK   -3.07%
09/09Scandinavian airline SAS gets U.S. court approval for $700 million financing
RE
09/09SAS Receives Court Approval for USD 700 Million in Debtor-in-Possession Financing
AQ
09/07SAS Reports 70% Hike In August Passengers
MT
Scandinavian airline SAS gets U.S. court approval for $700 million financing

09/09/2022 | 11:22pm BST
SAS pilots go on strike after talks break down

(Reuters) - Bankrupt Scandinavian airline SAS AB on Friday said it has received U.S. court approval for $700 million of debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from funds managed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

The approved credit agreement is a part of the airline's bankruptcy protection process and its terms will be substantially similar to those announced on Aug. 14, SAS said.

Long-struggling SAS, ravaged by the pandemic and pressured by low-cost rivals, sought bankruptcy protection in July as pilots went on a two-week strike, hoping to emerge within nine to 12 months as a more competitive airline.

Some analysts have said that Apollo could become a major shareholder in SAS by converting the loan to equity at the end of the Chapter 11 process.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 0.21% 56.86 End-of-day quote.-21.50%
SAS AB (PUBL) -3.07% 0.524 Delayed Quote.-57.62%
