    SAS   SE0003366871

SAS AB (PUBL)

(SAS)
  Report
09/23/2022
0.5570 SEK   -0.54%
03:03aStockholm bourse fines SAS over late pilot strike statement
RE
02:54aNasdaq Stockholm Fines SAS Over Pilot Strike Disclosure
MT
02:27aSAS comment regarding Nasdaq Stockholm's disciplinary committee's decision
AQ
Stockholm bourse fines SAS over late pilot strike statement

09/23/2022 | 03:03am EDT
SAS aircraft is parked on the ground during a pilot strike at Copenhagen Airport

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - SAS said on Friday the Stockholm bourse's disciplinary committee had slapped the airline with a fine relating to its information handling in connection with the outbreak of a pilot strike on July 4.

SAS said reporters outside the venue in Stockholm for the mediation had been informed of the breakdown in talks and the strike a few minutes before the company published a statement on the news.

It said Nasdaq Stockholm had therefore given it a fine corresponding to three times SAS's annual fee to the stock exchange. It was not immediately clear how large the fee is and a SAS spokesperson declined to specify the amount.

"SAS has taken measures to strengthen the procedures aimed at ensuring that insider information does not reach the media before the company has completed the distribution of a regulatory press release," it said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)


© Reuters 2022
