Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SAS AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAS   SE0003366871

SAS AB (PUBL)

(SAS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:40 2023-05-15 am EDT
0.2925 SEK   -0.81%
03:16pSweden's SAS receives US court approval for equity bid
RE
02:27pSweden's SAS Receives US court approval for equity solicitation bid
RE
02:16pSAS Receives Court Approval for Equity Solicitation Procedures
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Sweden's SAS receives US court approval for equity bid

05/15/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flights are seen listed at Copenhagen Airport Kastrup in Copenhagen

(Reuters) - Sweden's SAS AB said on Monday the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York has approved equity solicitation procedures which will allow the airline to secure available terms and conditions for new equity capital.

The final deadline for potential investors to bid will take place in approximately 13 weeks, the company said.

"We will conduct a competitive and broad solicitation process to secure equity capital that will help drive our airline forward and facilitate our emergence from the Chapter 11 process," Anko van der Werff, president and chief executive officer of SAS said.

Last month, the Scandinavian airline had initiated steps to raise equity and bids as part of its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.

The airline earlier said the final sum would depend on the bidding process and generation of additional liquidity by the airline. It now plans to complete its court-supervised process in the latter part of the second half of 2023.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SAS AB (PUBL)
03:16pSweden's SAS receives US court approval for equity bid
RE
02:27pSweden's SAS Receives US court approval for equity solicitation bid
RE
02:16pSAS Receives Court Approval for Equity Solicitation Procedures
AQ
05/12Norwegian Air eyes strong summer, but Danish airport a worry
RE
05/10Sas : Comment regarding media speculation about consequences of EU ruling
PU
05/10EU's Vestager says 'all options on the table' after Lufthansa/SAS rulings
RE
05/10Court annuls EU approval of billions for Lufthansa, SAS
AQ
05/10Sas : Comment from SAS regarding today's ruling in the General Court of the Court of Justi..
PU
05/10Sas : Returns to africa by flying to agadir this upcoming winter
PU
05/09SAS Posts 22% Rise in April Passenger Traffic
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAS AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 40 740 M 3 934 M 3 934 M
Net income 2023 -3 776 M -365 M -365 M
Net Debt 2023 44 972 M 4 343 M 4 343 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,54x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 125 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 7 497
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart SAS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SAS AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,29 SEK
Average target price 0,08 SEK
Spread / Average Target -71,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anko van der Werff President & Chief Executive Officer
Erno Hildén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Charlotte Svensson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jason Patrick Mahoney Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAS AB (PUBL)-35.81%207
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI-5.89%932 936
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.69%28 440
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.13%21 357
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.21%19 646
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC28.26%19 365
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer