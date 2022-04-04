Sasfin : Change to the board of directors - appointment of Group Financial Director

SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/002097/06)

Share Code: SFN ISIN Number: ZAE000006565 ("Sasfin" or "the Company")

CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following change to the board of directors of Sasfin ("Board"):

APPOINTMENT OF GROUP FINANCIAL DIRECTOR

Further to the announcement released by the Company on 11 January 2022 relating to the resignation of its Group and Bank Financial Director, Angela Pillay, the Board is pleased to announce that Harriet Heymans has been appointed as Group and Bank Financial Director with immediate effect. Angela will accordingly step down as executive director of the Company and

Sasfin Bank Limited. The Board thanks Angela for her contribution over the years.

Harriet is a qualified CA (SA), has completed several executive development programs and has over 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. Harriet has worked in both first and second tier South African banks as well as at a global banking group and has experience in the retail, business and corporate and investment banking segments. During her career she has been the Chief Financial Officer of Standard Chartered Bank (South Africa),

Imperial Financial Services and Ubank Limited.

The Board welcomes Harriet and looks forward to the knowledge and experience she will contribute to Sasfin.

Johannesburg

4 April 2022

Sponsor to Sasfin

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services Proprietary Limited