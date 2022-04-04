Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasfin Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFN   ZAE000006565

SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasfin : Change to the board of directors - appointment of Group Financial Director

04/04/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/002097/06)

Share Code: SFN ISIN Number: ZAE000006565 ("Sasfin" or "the Company")

CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following change to the board of directors of Sasfin ("Board"):

APPOINTMENT OF GROUP FINANCIAL DIRECTOR

Further to the announcement released by the Company on 11 January 2022 relating to the resignation of its Group and Bank Financial Director, Angela Pillay, the Board is pleased to announce that Harriet Heymans has been appointed as Group and Bank Financial Director with immediate effect. Angela will accordingly step down as executive director of the Company and

Sasfin Bank Limited. The Board thanks Angela for her contribution over the years.

Harriet is a qualified CA (SA), has completed several executive development programs and has over 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. Harriet has worked in both first and second tier South African banks as well as at a global banking group and has experience in the retail, business and corporate and investment banking segments. During her career she has been the Chief Financial Officer of Standard Chartered Bank (South Africa),

Imperial Financial Services and Ubank Limited.

The Board welcomes Harriet and looks forward to the knowledge and experience she will contribute to Sasfin.

Johannesburg

4 April 2022

Sponsor to Sasfin

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Sponsor to Sasfin

Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Sasfin Holdings Limited published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:14aSASFIN : Change to the board of directors - appointment of Group Financial Director
PU
03/24SASFIN : Pillar III Risk Mangement Report for the period ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/15SASFIN : Notification of change in beneficial interest
PU
03/15Capricorn Capital Partners Investments Pty Ltd. acquired a 3.56% stake in Sasfin Holdin..
CI
03/11SASFIN : Acquisition of Securities by Associate of Directors
PU
03/08SASFIN : Forex Daily Market - Economic activity for 2021 Q4 estimated positive
PU
03/08SASFIN : Visa and Mastercard suspend Russian operations
PU
03/07SASFIN : Forex Daily Market - SA's reserves remain buoyed near record-high
PU
03/04SASFIN : Forex Daily Market - Investors attention on the nonfarm payrolls
PU
03/04SASFIN : Forex Daily Market - Standard Bank PMI increased
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 102 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
Net income 2021 77,6 M 5,29 M 5,29 M
Net Debt 2021 2 395 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 893 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,66x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 713
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasfin Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Sassoon Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Angela C. Pillay Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Deon de Kock Chairman
Andrew Josh Souchon Chief Information Officer
Michael Blackbeard Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.65%61
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.69%166 386
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.93%80 916
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%68 014
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.72%58 532
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-1.20%56 827