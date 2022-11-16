Sasfin : Citigroup shares pop 10% on weaker dollar

MARKET COMMENTARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKET COMMENTARY

On the stock market on Friday, the Top-40 rose by 3.69% while the broader All-Share index gained 4.59% (now at 72,983 index points) with most major bourses ending the day in the green. The Industrial 25 and Resource 10 indices also saw big gains, both jumping 4.95% and 4.05% respectively. In sector news, the Personal Goods sector saw a significant gain, rising 12.84% while the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 9.58%. Looking at companies, Richemont ended the day 12.83% higher and The Foschini Group dropped 7.07% after both companies announced results on Friday.

EUROPEAN MARKET COMMENTARY

European stocks were mixed on Friday as the buoyance triggered by a softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price index reading fizzled out. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed fractionally above the flatline, having given up earlier gains of around 0.7%. Looking at sectors, Basic Resources ended 2.6% higher while Health Care stocks fell 2.4%. In company news, shares of London-listed insurance giant Prudential were up 9.4% by mid-afternoon to lead the Stoxx 600 while at the bottom of the index, Swiss-headquartered market expansion company DKSH fell more than 7% after Stifel cut its price target for the stock.

US MARKET COMMENTARY

The week marked a resumption of a comeback rally for the bear market, which began in mid-October with the Dow jumping more than 1,200 points a day earlier following a smaller-than-expected rise in consumer prices for the month of October, giving investors hope that inflation may be cooling. The S&P rose 5.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged about 7.4%. It was the best day since 2020 for all three indexes. The tech sector in the S&P 500 surged 10% through Friday, its best weekly performance since April 2020. Looking at companies, Amazon was up more than 4% on Friday, while Google-parent Alphabet was 2.6% higher.

ASIAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Hong Kong's benchmark index popped at the open this morning as Asia-Pacific markets were mixed with Japan's benchmark index dragged lower by tech giant SoftBank Group. Shares of tech giant SoftBank Group plunged nearly 12% in Japan's morning session after Vision Fund, the company's tech investment vehicle, reported a loss of 1.38 trillion yen ($9.88 billion) for the quarter ending on September 30th. Later this week, Japan is slated to report figures for gross domestic product, trade and consumer inflation while Alibaba and JD.com are expected to release earnings results.

CURRENCY MARKET COMMENTARY

The rand firmed on Friday, extending the previous session's rally on lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data that raised hopes the Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back its hefty increases to interest rate. The rand traded at R17.21 against the dollar, 0.96% firmer than its previous close. The U.S. dollar held firm today, following last week's bruising dive. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen weakened 0.24% while the euro was down 0.2% and the sterling was down 0.31% against the dollar.

COMMODITIES MARKET COMMENTARY

Gold prices slightly retreated this morning from a three-month peak hit on Friday, as the dollar and U.S. bond yields rose after a top U.S. central banker warned that the Federal Reserve is not 'softening' fight against inflation yet. Meanwhile oil prices rose nearly 1% this morning, extending gains from the previous session as China eased some of its strict COVID-19 protocols, fuelling hopes of a recovery in economic activity and demand at the world's top crude importer.

LOCAL COMPANIES

ISA Holdings Limited (ISA) +3.3%

Turnover increased by 9% during the current reporting period to R34.7 million compared to the previous corresponding reporting period ("the prior reporting period"), of which 92% is subscription derived. Profit before other income and expenses increased by 4% during the current reporting period to R18.9 million, representing a gross margin of 55% compared to 57% in the prior reporting period. Operating expenditure including the revaluation of foreign cash balances increased by 8% to R11.7 million compared to R10.8 million in the prior reporting period. Total comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders for the current reporting period increased to R9.4 million from R6.7 million in the prior reporting period, representing a pleasing 40% increase in headline and earnings per share to 6.0 cents from 4.3 cents in the prior reporting period. Property, plant and equipment increased by 40% in the current reporting period to R13.3 million compared to R9.5 million in the prior reporting period. Trade and other receivables decreased by 41% and trade payables decreased by 46% at the close of the current reporting period. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by 31% to R33.7 million in the current reporting period, from R48.8 million in the prior reporting period. The board of directors of ISA ("the board") has declared an interim dividend to shareholders for the six months ended 31 August 2022 of 6.0 cents per share. Last day to trade cum dividend is Tuesday, 6 December 2022 while the payment date is set for Monday, 12 December 2022.

The Foschini Group Limited (TFG) -7.1%

The Group delivered a strong performance during the six months ended 30 September 2022 ('current period' or 'H1'2023'). Group retail turnover grew by 23,5% and growth of 17,9% in headline earnings and 18,1% in headline earnings per share. The Group achieved retail turnover of R23,5 billion while cash retail turnover increased by 25,5% compared to the prior period and now contributes 80,4% to total Group retail turnover. Online retail turnover from a high base in the prior period, as customers returned to stores, increased by 2,6% and now contributes 8,9% to total Group retail turnover. Continued strategic focus on diversification of brands and omnichannel retailing resulted in outlet retail turnover growth of 26,0% over the same period while the Group achieved retail turnover of R23,5 billion. Cash retail turnover increased by 25,5% compared to the prior period and now contributes 80,4% to total Group retail turnover. Online retail turnover from a high base in the prior period, as customers returned to stores, increased by 2,6% and now contributes 8,9% to total Group retail turnover. The Group generated R1,5 billion in cash from operations which was used to fund strategic investments and growth. The Group increased gross profit by 24,8% to R11,6 billion while trading expenses increased by 19,6% compared to the prior period. Trading expenses as a percentage of Group retail turnover improved to 42,3% in the current period from 43,7% in the prior period. Basic earnings per ordinary share and headline earnings per ordinary share increased by 44,5% and 18,1%, respectively, achieved through a solid performance across all divisions. An interim dividend of 170,0 cents per share has been declared, which is the same as the prior period.

Compagnie Financiére Richemont SA (CFR) +12.8%

Sales up by 24% at actual exchange rates and 16% at constant exchange rates, with double-digit increases at actual exchange rates across all business areas and channels. Improved momentum in Asia Pacific with sales up 3% at actual rates and double-digit increases in all other regions. Growth momentum led by retail is up 30% at actual exchange rates and 21% at constant exchange rates, representing 67% of Group sales. Operating profit from continuing operations increased by 26%, delivering improved operating margin of 28.1% driven by Jewellery Maison's achieving 24% sales growth at actual exchange rates (+16% at constant rates), delivering a 37.1% operating margin and Specialist Watchmakers expanding sales by 22% at actual exchange rates (+13% at constant exchange rates), achieving 24.8% operating margin. The Groups 'Other' business area (predominantly F&A Maisons) grew 27% at actual exchange rates (+19% at constant exchange rates) and generating a 4.3% operating margin. The Group saw 40% increase in profit for the period from continuing operations to € 2.1 billion and a € 2.9 billion loss from discontinued operations primarily resulting from € 2.7 billion non-cash write-down of YNAP net assets. The Group is in a strong net cash position of € 4.8 billion, with € 1.5 billion cash flow generated from operating activities, targeted inventory build-up and increased dividend

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

Citigroup (C) +3.7%

Citigroup shares gained more than 10% over the past two trading sessions after signs of cooling inflation led to a drop in the U.S. dollar. The bank's stock rose 3.7% on Friday, following a 6.8% gain in the previous session, which was triggered by Thursday's better-than-expected CPI report. The dollar was headed for its biggest two-day drop since 2009. Citigroup is the most global of large U.S. banks, even after announcing plans to exit at least 13 markets. The weakening dollar reduces pressure on emerging markets and makes overseas revenue more valuable. Citigroup's rise exceeds that of rival lenders, which are more focused on U.S. retail and business customers. The 24-company KBW Bank Index rose 6.8% since Thursday but shares of the New York-based bank are still down 17% this year.

Twitter

A large number of Twitter's contract workers discovered they were suddenly terminated this weekend after they lost access to Slack and other work systems, according to internal communications shared with CNBC by full-time Twitter employees. An estimated 4,400 of its 5,500 contract workers were cut, according to Platformer, which first reported on the cuts. CNBC has not confirmed the total number. Some of Twitter's contract workers were based overseas in India, among other locations. Full-time employees, who asked to remain un-named since they were not authorized to speak on behalf of Twitter, said that they had no internal notice before contractors they were collaborating with were let go. Twitter has dismissed all of its internal communications team, according to these employees.

