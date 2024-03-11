This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Sasfin Holdings Limited published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2024 06:16:09 UTC.

MARKET COMMENTARY LOCAL MARKET COMMENTARY The JSE Top 40 index, along with the broader All Share index, closed approximately 0.2% higher on Friday, ending at 67,297 and 73,717 points, respectively. This uptick occurred despite South Africa experiencing negative economic indicators last week, such as a widening current account deficit and declining net foreign reserves in February. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced [...]