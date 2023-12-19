Rating BBB+ (ZA) A2 (ZA) B B Outlook/Watch Rating Watch Evolving Stable Rating scale National National International International Rating class Issuer Long term Issuer Short term Issuer Long term Issuer Short term CREDIT RATING ANNOUNCEMENT GCR affirms Sasfin Bank Limited's national scale issuer credit ratings of BBB+(ZA)/A2(ZA) with a Ratings Watch Evolving following the announced asset disposal. At the same time, GCR affirms the B/B international scale ratings with a Stable Outlook. Rating action Johannesburg, 18 December 2023 - GCR Ratings (GCR) has affirmed the South African long and short-term national scale issuer ratings of Sasfin Bank Limited at BBB+(ZA)/A2(ZA). GCR has concurrently affirmed the international scale long and short-term issuer ratings of B/B. GCR placed the national scale ratings on Ratings Watch Evolving and the international scale ratings on Stable Outlook. This following the announced disposal of Sasfin Holdings Limited's Capital Equipment Finance Business (CEF Business), Commercial Property Finance Business (CPF Business). Rated entity Sasfin Bank Limited Rating rationale The ratings assigned to Sasfin Bank Limited (Sasfin, the bank) are based on the credit profile of the group, Sasfin Holdings Limited, and its subsidiaries. The ratings are supported by the moderately strong capital and leverage position, good liquidity levels against the funding structure. The ratings are constrained by weaker than average asset quality and a modest competitive position. We have placed the national scale ratings on Watch Evolving to reflect the proposed sale of their CEF Business and CPF Business to African Bank Limited. On the upside we could see a material improvement in the capitalisation and funding / liquidity risks of the issuer, due the cash consideration paid to Sasfin and reduction in RWAs. We expect the GCR capital ratio to remain within the 16.0% level until the conclusion of the sale when the expected GCR capital ratio is to register more than 20.0% whilst the leverage ratio to remain more than 10.5%. We could also see the return on asset and equity increase and the entity look more profitable on a ratio basis. The reported cost-to-Income ratio remains high at 85.4% at 30 June 2023 from 82.9% the year prior. The group is making clear efforts to reduce costs whilst improving internal controls and management structures. On the downside, the scale will decrease, and the entity will look to rebuild into its competitive advantages and core lending strengths going forward. The CEF Business and CPF Business represented around 24% of total assets and around 27% of total interest income at 30 June 2023. Asset quality may also look weaker in the short term. Credit Loss Ratio (CLR) has been reported at 1.25% for June 2023 from 0.25% at 30 June 2022. South Africa ⎪ Financial Institutions ⎪ Public Rating

GCR expect the CLR to record around 1.25% for the next 6 - 12 months. GCR expect the non-performing loans (NPLs) to increase to around 12.5% (10.4% at June 2023), following the sale, as capital equipment assets yield lower credit risk. This is counterbalanced by our expectation that gross interest margins will proportionally improve due to equipment finance attracting higher interest rates albeit at higher relative origination costs for smaller loan sizes. Outlook statement The Rating Watch Evolving outlook assigned to the national scale rating reflects GCR's expectation that Sasfin's competitive position and asset quality may weaken on conclusion of the sale. This is counterbalanced by an expectation that the overall financial profile should improve on account of higher capital and leverage assessments, whilst cost savings and marginally higher interest income crystalise to improve earnings. The Stable outlook assigned to the international scale rating considers the beforementioned that would in itself not translate to a ratings migration. Rating triggers GCR may revise the national scale ratings upward should the GCR capital and leverage ratios be sustained at elevated levels and NPLs and through the cycle credit losses moderate to levels similar to those of larger banks. The ratings may also be upgraded should the group sustain exceptional liquidity metrics with an improvement of the funding structure and reduced reliance on wholesale funding. Conversely, should asset quality deteriorate beyond expectations with NPLs above 12.5% and CLR more than 1.5% and the GCR capital ratio falls to below 15.0% on a consistent basis with the leverage ratio below 10.0%, negative ratings action may arise. A reduction in competitive position or offering could also bring down the ratings. The international scale is less likely to move negatively, although we do see a positive move more likely, due to the stability of the rating versus the national scale. Analytical contacts Primary analyst Corné Els Sector Head: Financial Institutions Johannesburg, ZA CorneE@GCRratings.com +27 11 784 1771 Committee chair Matthew Pirnie Group Head of Ratings Johannesburg, ZA MatthewP@GCRratings.com +27 11 784 1771 Related criteria and research Criteria for the GCR Ratings Framework, January 2022 Criteria for Rating Financial Institutions, May 2019 GCR Ratings Scale, Symbols & Definitions, May 2019 GCR Country Risk Scores, December 2023 GCR Financial Institutions Sector Risk Score, June 2023 South Africa ⎪ Financial Institutions ⎪ Public Rating

Ratings history Sasfin Bank Limited Rating class Review Rating scale Rating class Outlook Date Initial National BBB+(ZA) Stable May 2016 Long Term issuer Last National BBB+(ZA) Stable August 2023 Initial International BB Stable May 2016 Last International B Stable August 2023 Initial National A1-(ZA) N/a May 2016 Short Term issuer Last National A2(ZA) N/a August 2023 Initial International B N/a July 2021 Last International B N/a August 2023 Risk score summary Rating Components & Factors Score Operating environment 14.50 Country risk score 7.00 Sector risk score 7.50 Business profile (3.00) Competitive position (3.00) Management and governance 0.00 Financial profile 0.25 Capital and Leverage 0.75 Risk (0.50) Funding and Liquidity 0.00 Comparative profile 0.00 Group support 0.00 Peer comparison 0.00 Total Risk Score 11.75 South Africa ⎪ Financial Institutions ⎪ Public Rating

