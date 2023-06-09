Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - Demand Concerns and US-Iran Nuclear Deal Progress

Today's Talking Point

Oil Update

Analysis: Oil markets were back under pressure yesterday, with Brent crude front-month futures sliding back below $75 per barrel during intraday trade, touching lows for the day near $73.60. There was a rebound late in the session to pare some of the losses, but we still have the global crude benchmark heading for another weekly loss. While demand concerns have been the main driver of oil's weakness in recent weeks, another headwind emerged yesterday in the form of potential progress between the US and Iran. Reports in the Middle East suggested that progress on a new nuclear deal could lead to a return of crude supply from Iran. However, the US denied these reports, calling them false. Highlighting the weaker-than-expected levels of global demand at the moment, China's stockpiles of onshore crude hit a two-year high in May. China's recovery has been disappointing to say the least, and calls for oil prices rallying to over $90 per barrel or even $100 per barrel are being revised lower as a result. Unless China's recovery gathers some momentum, oil prices will continue to struggle.

Rand Update

Current account numbers published yesterday surprised pleasantly as they showed South Africa's shortfall narrowed by more than expected in the first quarter. Specifically, the deficit shrank to 1.0%/GDP in the three months through March, while the Q4 number was also revised from 2.6%/GDP to 2.3%/GDP. This suggests that persistent ZAR weakness has been supporting exporters and capping import demand, which is one of the mechanisms through which severe currency weakness in a small, open economy such as SA is often a remedy to itself over the medium term.

The ZAR has been trading in extremely undervalued levels for some time now, with this becoming even more acute during the May selloff. But as fundamentals come back into play, the currency may extend its recent rebound. Barring further political missteps or a significant increase in load-shedding, the local unit could enjoy more sustainable gains from current levels. Put differently, the ZAR is not out of the woods yet, but the recent improvement in local conditions suggests that risks were being priced in excessively during the May selloff.

Local news flow this week has suggested that generation capacity at Eskom has tentatively improved, and that the ANC government is seeking ways to avoid hosting Russian President Putin at the BRICS summit later this year. This, coupled with a notable improvement in global market sentiment after the US debt ceiling saga was concluded, has provided the ZAR some respite this week.

The ZAR's recent recovery gained some additional impetus yesterday after it broke through the 19-handle against the USD. In turn, the ZAR's week-to-date recovery against the USD extended to more than 3.50%, with improving domestic news flow and hopes for the Fed to end its rate-hike cycle on the back of weak economic data providing support. Still, some volatility is to be expected heading into the new week as it will bring with it Fed and ECB policy meetings. Moreover, load-shedding and the unresolved diplomatic row between SA and the US over Russia continue to hang over the local unit's recovery prospects, although, for now, the situation does appear to be improving.

Bond Update

Bonds/Yield Curve: While the ZAR has performed as impressively as it has, the bond market has followed suit. But the gains in the bond market also started early in the week. Demand at the vanilla bond auction was strong, especially for the short-dated tenor, and that improved sentiment has helped drive the entire curve lower. With inflation turning the corner and now headed lower, the pressure on the SARB will probably ease, especially if the ZAR sustains its recovery.

With bonds so oversold at the moment and able to offer tremendous positive real yields, they will attract some attention, although it is important to point out that the spread of SA rates over the equivalent US rates compressed by as much as 45bp through the week just passed. Whereas the spread of the generic 10yr yield over the US 10yr started the week at 760bp, it now looks set to close the week closer to 715bp.

That may put the brakes on the current move in bonds and the ZAR, although the attraction of domestic bonds may resume when US Treasury yields start to edge back down. Also, interesting today will be the weekly ILB auction and what happens to the breakeven rates, given the appreciation of the ZAR. National Treasury will be auctioning off the I2033, I2046 and I2050, shifting back towards longer-duration bonds. Further moderation in breakeven rates will go some way to encouraging investors back towards vanilla bonds as a softer inflation outlook is priced in.

FRAs: Although the very short end of the FRA curve has consolidated, the medium to long end attracted some receiver interest. The FRA curve has flattened through the week, with the spread of the longer-dated 12X15 vs the 1X4 compressing back down to 35bp. While the ZAR remains on the front foot, more receiving interest will likely follow, although it is interesting to note the lack of movement at the short end. It would appear that investors need more convincing that the ZAR's appreciation will be sustained before investors price out the 50bp rate hike factored in for the next meeting.

Repo: The SARB will likely hike by a minimum of 50bp at the next meeting to stabilise markets. This is not what forecasters or the SARB had in mind, but there was panic in the market last week, and bold decisions are needed. Any expectations of rate cuts early in 2024 have now disappeared, and all eyes will be on whether the ZAR makes a full recovery or not. The ZAR is vulnerable, which may even prompt the SARB to remain hawkish, although an intra-meeting emergency hike is no longer looking as necessary. The peak in interest rates priced into FRAs has now moved 100-125bp higher but could stabilise around current levels ahead of the SARB decision and statement next week.

