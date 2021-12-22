Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - Growth in Q4 is expected to be fairly robust

Today's Talking Point

US GDP q/q annualised: Q3 T

Expected: 2.1%

Prior: 2.1%

Analysis: The third reading of US GDP is expected to confirm the 2.1% rate of growth when compared to the prior three-month period. Given that we are now at the end of the fourth quarter, the data will unlikely attract too much attention, especially given the developments that we have seen over the last few weeks. Growth in Q4 is expected to be fairly robust, supported by higher consumer spending. The latest wave of COVID cases presents a downside risk, but so far it doesn't seem to be having too much of an impact.

Rand Update

Yesterday, global stock markets were weaker. This morning they are stronger across the board. Central to why this whipsaw behaviour is unfolding is the assessment of the Omicron variant and the gradual realisation that it may not pose the threat that the ultra-conservative and pessimistic forecasting models had predicted. Scientists questioned by the BBC last night highlighted how the outcome was beginning to look more like it could beat even the best-case scenario, although to be fair, they still needed data which was still a week away.

Nonetheless, it increasingly seems that countries implementing much harder lockdown restrictions may be overreacting with the sharp rise in infections not translating to an equal rise in hospitalisations. Fears that the healthcare systems would be overrun may not prove accurate because the Omicron variant does not generate severe illness. In many cases, people are not consulting doctors, let alone checking themselves into hospitals. Although South Africa's demographics are quite different to those of Europe, there is still some optimism that can be taken from its experience. The main take-home point is not to panic and not to turn unnecessarily restrictive when the Omicron wave could blow over just as quickly as it began.

Therefore, it is fair that stock markets have not priced in a more bearish outcome. The data seen thus far does not warrant it. Cautious optimism seems more justified, and that means that through the remaining two weeks of the year, global financial markets need not experience a calamitous period of increased volatility. On the contrary, once the dust settles on the Omicron wave, investors may well revert to focussing on the lagged effects of the colossal amounts of stimulus applied in the previous 18 months and to position around a world with stronger GDP growth, higher commodity prices and inflation and rising interest rates. That is not all positive for sure, but it is more economic and less political and will allow for a more normal functioning of markets.

Bond Update

Judge Keoagile Matojane has given Zuma's defence lawyers the go-ahead for an appeal, which will likely be lodged in the Supreme Court of Appeal. Last week, the judge found that the decision by outgoing Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser to put Zuma on medical parole was irrational and unlawful. The decision seems justified when considering that medical parole in Zuma's case was into the care of his wife, who has no medical training, and away from state doctors. In typical Zuma style, this opens the door to yet another delay.

Note that the decision to grant leave for appeal is linked to some of the details of the judge's decision to overturn the parole, in which he found that the months that Zuma had been put on medical parole should be added back to Zuma's sentence. Zuma's defence argued that the aged and sickly politician is being unfairly treated in sentencing; he did not choose to be put on medical parole. Therefore, the decision's invalidity was not something for which he should be penalised. The judge seems to have agreed that there could be differences of opinion when it comes to the relevant acts, while the appeal could have many facets to it when considering the various strategies employed by Zuma's defence.

For now, this suggests that the risk of deterioration into political fracturing will be put on the back burner, leaving markets with less risk to price in. SAGB yields have bounced off recent lows, while the USD-ZAR rose a little on the session. Range trading seems likely from here on out, while offshore factors could undermine the SAGB bulls as risk sentiment to EMs is tetchy in the context of the outlook for Fed policy tightening. The tone on the S&P 500 could hold significance in this regard. That said, given that much of the trading market will already be shuttered for the year, there is some reason to think that a consolidative bias in ZAR and SAGBs could remain the case into 2021's close.

