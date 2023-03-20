Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - Oil prices are fairly muted this morning

Today's Talking Point

Oil Update

Analysis: Oil prices are fairly muted this morning, with the market's focus still largely aimed at the banking sector as UBS announced its acquisition of Credit Suisse, helping to restore some confidence in the sector. Brent, therefore, is trading near $72.50 per barrel, when looking at the front-month contract, just off its lows of $71.40 reached last week. Oil has been trading in line with other risk assets since the banking turmoil began and focus will now turn to the FOMC meeting later this week as the next catalyst for crude. If the Fed continues to hike, oil prices could come under greater pressure and we could see Brent slide below the $70 per barrel level. Even if the Fed chooses not to hike, oil may remain capped owing to expectations of weaker demand going forward. These expectations are illustrated by Brent's prompt timespread, which slumped its most since January on Friday and is now in danger of slipping into contango, a bearish structure which signals easing near-term supply pressures. The spread is at just 10 cents per barrel in backwardation at the time of writing, a level that was last seen at the beginning of the year.

Rand Update

Banking sector stress across the globe remains the central theme for global financial markets at the start of the new week, with investors having to navigate significant volatility ahead of the Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, and US Federal Reserve monetary policy updates in the coming days. Major central banks have, however, bolstered USD liquidity in the financial system with daily currency swaps, aiming to shore up confidence in the stability of the financial system in light of recent bank failures in the US.

Moreover, a historic Swiss-backed acquisition of troubled Credit Suisse by UBS is also underway, which will prevent what would have been one of the largest banking collapses since the fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008. Still, market sentiment remains appreciably cautious, which is far from surprising given the uncertainty ahead of this week's key central bank meetings.

All the while, South Africa faces uncertainty of its own ahead of the EFF-led anti-government protests at the start of the week. While the country's security forces insist that they are ready for the planned disruption, there is still an air of uncertainty given the country's history of violent protests and looting, and recent reports of intimidation and threats by the EFF leadership.

Protest action is expected across the country, with the EFF aiming to test the revolutionary waters at a time when SA faces near-permanent load-shedding, dangerously high unemployment, and an economy unable to grow meaningfully. How this plays out may have significant ramifications for investor sentiment in the country, especially heading into an election year.

The USD-ZAR remains extremely volatile as it bounces between 18.2500 and 18.5000. The market is having to navigate significant uncertainty as global banking sector stress intensifies ahead of this week's major central bank meetings, while also keeping an eye on local developments and the potential for social unrest. This is expected to persist through the early stages of the week, with strong directional impetus lacking ahead of the BoE, SNB, and Fed policy updates.

Bond Update

Bonds/Yield Curve: US Treasury yields are headed lower, and as the data released from the US confirms a cyclical slowdown, so the slide in US Treasury yields will gather momentum. The 10yr yield has declined more than 50bp in the past two weeks as investors factor in a cyclical slowdown, which will have a bearing on how domestic bonds perform. The pressure gradually comes off SA bonds as spreads between SA's 10yr and the equivalent US rate widen. Furthermore, with the Fed embarking on QE, investors are questioning the prospect of more Fed tightening. As the Fed and other central banks move to bolster USD funding, prospects for many more Fed hikes diminish. Over the medium to longer term, this implies that prospects for SA bonds improve, especially if this week's CPI impresses.

FRAs: FRA rates have moderated significantly. Rate cuts a year from now are back on the cards, and depending on how the current credit cycle internationally plays out, inflation may still surprise to the downside. Suppose the ZAR does not depreciate from its undervalued position and oil prices subside further. In that case, investors will price in the top of the domestic interest rate cycle, save for the possibility of one more hike. All bets will be off should the international banking system enter another crisis, but for now, traders will bet on the authorities retaining control.

Repo: Expectations for interest rates are very fluid at the moment. Last week investors were convinced that the Fed would need to hike aggressively and the SARB would follow. This week, much of that has unwound as investors consider the Fed's response to two bank failures in the US. Fewer hikes in the US mean less pressure on the SARB, and although one might still argue for another 25bp hike at the next meeting, more hiking beyond that is no longer obvious. The terminal peak in rates has been brought forward and lowered.

Download Full Report