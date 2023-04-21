Sasfin : Forex Daily Market- Oil prices are heading for their first weekly loss

Today's Talking Point

Oil Update

Analysis: Oil prices are heading for their first weekly loss since the onset of the banking turmoil in the US in mid-March. Brent front-month futures have slid nearly 6% since last Friday's close, dropping to $81 per barrel as global economic growth concerns, weakening fuel markets in the US, and the prospect of further monetary policy tightening pressure the market. As a result, Brent has given back nearly all of its gains made following OPEC's surprise production cuts announced at the start of this month. Markets were also betting on a surge in demand in Asia supporting prices. However, the region's demand recovery has been very uneven and refining margins are slumping, pressuring demand for crude. From a technical standpoint, Brent front month prices have dropped below their 50 and 100DMAs, which could accelerate the selling going forward given the lack of support levels now until levels below $80 per barrel are reached.

Rand Update

In recent sessions, the market repriced the risk of a Fed policy pause and pivot. Still-high inflation in the US, coupled with signs that the banking sector turmoil in March had been sufficiently ring-fenced such that it would not cause a broader economic collapse, had led investors to position for a higher-for-longer rates outlook. Naturally, this supported the USD to the detriment of higher-risk currencies that are dependent on external financing, such as the ZAR.

However, data published out of the US yesterday suggested that the market's optimism may have been premature. Weekly jobless claims numbers pointed to a fast-tightening labour market; existing home sales declined further; the Philly Fed business index contracted by more than expected; and the leading index surprised notably to the downside. The evidence of an economic slowdown in the US is growing, which will make it all the more difficult for the Fed's to maintain its hawkish resolve.

Furthermore, there were also new signs of potential banking sector stress lingering in the US. Specifically, banks increased emergency borrowing from the Fed for the first time in five weeks. That is to say that while banking sector turmoil had thus far been dealt with adequately, more stress is expected through the weeks ahead as banks' resilience to the Fed's aggressive rate hike cycle continues to be tested. In turn, this may raise questions in the market over the USD's glaring overvaluation, which could lead to a further correction that will support the ZAR - notwithstanding SA's idiosyncratic risks.

The ZAR led EM currencies higher against the USD yesterday, gaining 0.60% to once again test the 18-handle through the session. However, the bulls were unable to garner sufficient impetus to make a sustained break of this level, with the exchange rate bouncing higher overnight. Focus will now shift to the various PMI releases scheduled for release from across the globe today, which will provide fresh insights into global growth momentum. More broadly, consolidation just north of the R18.0000/$ mark looks likely to persist, at least until a more extensive USD correction unfolds.

Bond Update

Bonds/Yield Curve: While some focus will turn to the ILB auction today, where the I2029, I2038, and I2046 bonds will be on auction, they will not ignore the appreciation of the ZAR late yesterday or the dip in US Treasury yields. Bond yields already started their descent yesterday, and that yield slide could extend through today in a catch-up move. That being said, investors will also wait to see what has happened to inflation expectations as reflected by the breakeven rates in the ILB auction, as it may further strengthen conviction on the outlook for domestic rates.

So long as the outlook for inflation is not in line with the SARB's inflation objectives of targeting 4.5%, the SARB will tighten or, at the very least, remain restrictive enough to restore a healthier, positive, real repo rate. A tighter monetary policy will lend some solid support to the ZAR, which sows the seeds of a reversal in the cycle, both for inflation and interest rates. The longer-term prospects for bonds remain constructive, and fund managers prefer longer durations to capture attractive yields.

FRAs: FRAs paused their spike higher yesterday and are likely to enjoy some receiving interest today. One eye will turn to the ILB auction for guidance on future inflation and interest rates, but for now, the FRA curve looks like it has done enough and can pause. Comments from SARB Governor Kganyago that he did not know how much further rates might rise will keep investors pricing in more than just one 25bp rate hike. But we are nearing the top on how much further rates might rise, especially if US rate expectations start to moderate, which they have done through the course of this week.

Repo: With a 50bp rate hike announced, the SARB has now caused a rethink in interest rate expectations. The hawkish SARB statement only further raises the possibility that the SARB may hike again at the next meeting, although it is unlikely to be by another 50bp increment. Investors have moved quickly to price in another 25bp move at the next meeting, although the inflation data and performance of the ZAR will have the final say if this unfolds. The SARB's commitment to fighting inflation has been undeniable.

