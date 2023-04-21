Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasfin Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFN   ZAE000006565

SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SFN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
24.99 ZAR    0.00%
03:10aSasfin : Forex Daily Market- Oil prices are heading for their first weekly loss
PU
04/19Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - South Africa still to face some unique threats
PU
04/06Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - Oil looks poised for a third-straight weekly gain
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasfin : Forex Daily Market- Oil prices are heading for their first weekly loss

04/21/2023 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Today's Talking Point

Oil Update

Analysis: Oil prices are heading for their first weekly loss since the onset of the banking turmoil in the US in mid-March. Brent front-month futures have slid nearly 6% since last Friday's close, dropping to $81 per barrel as global economic growth concerns, weakening fuel markets in the US, and the prospect of further monetary policy tightening pressure the market. As a result, Brent has given back nearly all of its gains made following OPEC's surprise production cuts announced at the start of this month. Markets were also betting on a surge in demand in Asia supporting prices. However, the region's demand recovery has been very uneven and refining margins are slumping, pressuring demand for crude. From a technical standpoint, Brent front month prices have dropped below their 50 and 100DMAs, which could accelerate the selling going forward given the lack of support levels now until levels below $80 per barrel are reached.

Rand Update

In recent sessions, the market repriced the risk of a Fed policy pause and pivot. Still-high inflation in the US, coupled with signs that the banking sector turmoil in March had been sufficiently ring-fenced such that it would not cause a broader economic collapse, had led investors to position for a higher-for-longer rates outlook. Naturally, this supported the USD to the detriment of higher-risk currencies that are dependent on external financing, such as the ZAR.

However, data published out of the US yesterday suggested that the market's optimism may have been premature. Weekly jobless claims numbers pointed to a fast-tightening labour market; existing home sales declined further; the Philly Fed business index contracted by more than expected; and the leading index surprised notably to the downside. The evidence of an economic slowdown in the US is growing, which will make it all the more difficult for the Fed's to maintain its hawkish resolve.

Furthermore, there were also new signs of potential banking sector stress lingering in the US. Specifically, banks increased emergency borrowing from the Fed for the first time in five weeks. That is to say that while banking sector turmoil had thus far been dealt with adequately, more stress is expected through the weeks ahead as banks' resilience to the Fed's aggressive rate hike cycle continues to be tested. In turn, this may raise questions in the market over the USD's glaring overvaluation, which could lead to a further correction that will support the ZAR - notwithstanding SA's idiosyncratic risks.

The ZAR led EM currencies higher against the USD yesterday, gaining 0.60% to once again test the 18-handle through the session. However, the bulls were unable to garner sufficient impetus to make a sustained break of this level, with the exchange rate bouncing higher overnight. Focus will now shift to the various PMI releases scheduled for release from across the globe today, which will provide fresh insights into global growth momentum. More broadly, consolidation just north of the R18.0000/$ mark looks likely to persist, at least until a more extensive USD correction unfolds.

Bond Update

Bonds/Yield Curve: While some focus will turn to the ILB auction today, where the I2029, I2038, and I2046 bonds will be on auction, they will not ignore the appreciation of the ZAR late yesterday or the dip in US Treasury yields. Bond yields already started their descent yesterday, and that yield slide could extend through today in a catch-up move. That being said, investors will also wait to see what has happened to inflation expectations as reflected by the breakeven rates in the ILB auction, as it may further strengthen conviction on the outlook for domestic rates.

So long as the outlook for inflation is not in line with the SARB's inflation objectives of targeting 4.5%, the SARB will tighten or, at the very least, remain restrictive enough to restore a healthier, positive, real repo rate. A tighter monetary policy will lend some solid support to the ZAR, which sows the seeds of a reversal in the cycle, both for inflation and interest rates. The longer-term prospects for bonds remain constructive, and fund managers prefer longer durations to capture attractive yields.

FRAs: FRAs paused their spike higher yesterday and are likely to enjoy some receiving interest today. One eye will turn to the ILB auction for guidance on future inflation and interest rates, but for now, the FRA curve looks like it has done enough and can pause. Comments from SARB Governor Kganyago that he did not know how much further rates might rise will keep investors pricing in more than just one 25bp rate hike. But we are nearing the top on how much further rates might rise, especially if US rate expectations start to moderate, which they have done through the course of this week.

Repo: With a 50bp rate hike announced, the SARB has now caused a rethink in interest rate expectations. The hawkish SARB statement only further raises the possibility that the SARB may hike again at the next meeting, although it is unlikely to be by another 50bp increment. Investors have moved quickly to price in another 25bp move at the next meeting, although the inflation data and performance of the ZAR will have the final say if this unfolds. The SARB's commitment to fighting inflation has been undeniable.

Download Full Report

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sasfin Holdings Limited published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:10aSasfin : Forex Daily Market- Oil prices are heading for their first weekly loss
PU
04/19Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - South Africa still to face some unique threats
PU
04/06Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - Oil looks poised for a third-straight weekly gain
PU
04/04Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - US Durable goods orders m/m
PU
04/03Sasfin : SASP S1 Investor report 28 February 2023
PU
04/03Sasfin : SASP S2 Investor Report 28 February 2023
PU
04/03Sasfin : SASP S3 Investor Report February 2023
PU
04/03Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - Vehicle sales growth has slowed into 2023
PU
03/29Sasfin : Forex Daily Market- Oil prices are rising for a third straight session
PU
03/27Capricorn Capital Transfers Sasfin Stake to Advised Entity CV Partners
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 248 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
Net income 2022 184 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net Debt 2022 3 241 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,84x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 769 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 713
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasfin Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Sassoon Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harriet Anne Heymans Executive Director & Financial Director
Deon de Kock Chairman
Andrew Josh Souchon Chief Information Officer
Maston Lane Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.26%43
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.18%168 195
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.73%75 107
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.14%52 395
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.03%48 670
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-16.22%38 514
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer