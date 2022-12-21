Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - Oil prices are steady this morning

Today's Talking Point

Oil update

Analysis: Oil prices are steady this morning, holding onto a two-day gain with Brent pivoting around the $80 per barrel mark, while WTI trades near $76 per barrel. The market was supported yesterday by declining US inventories, as the API data showed a more than 3mn barrel drawdown in US stockpiles for last week. The official government data will be released today, and if it confirms this notable drawdown, we could see prices climb into the latter half of the week. The lack of liquidity in the market at the moment will, therefore, come into focus as we could see some price swings if we get any surprises in the data, or if any other supply shocks emerge over the next week or so. On the flip side, crude could enter a holding pattern into the final trading sessions of the year if newsflow remains light. In general, the market continues to balance supply risks with the potential for weaker demand next year. Highlighting the risks to supply is data showing that Russian crude shipments to G7 countries collapsed at the start of December as the EU's ban came into effect. India and China are taking up some of this slack, but it is unlikely they will be able to absorb all of Russia's crude, creating broader supply pressures across the globe. With supply remaining so tight, the market is expected to enter 2023 with a structural deficit, which limits the downside for prices, for now.

Rand Update

The ZAR held onto most of Monday's gains yesterday, but was unable to build further bullish momentum despite the trade-weighted USD's decline on the day. As SA moved on from the ANC's elective conference and perceived event risk abated, the market digested a tightening of global financing conditions after Bank of Japan policymaking triggered concerns that the days of ultra-loose monetary policy truly are in the rear-view mirror. The result was an unwinding of the USD's overvaluation against the Japanese yen, but also broad-based weakness for relatively higher-risk currencies that benefit from easy monetary conditions (such as the ZAR).

On the local front, leading indicator stats did little to provide the ZAR with anything in the way of support, reflecting a continued deterioration in SA's economic outlook. SA faces significant headwinds as severe levels of load-shedding, tightening financing conditions, a loose labour market, and softening global growth increasingly take a toll on the economy. The leading indicator (and similar economic data) are thus expected to continue weakening through the months ahead, and may eventually add pressure on the SARB to turn more growth-supportive once inflationary pressures ease.

Still, that may not translate into sustained ZAR weakness. The inflationary tide is changing globally as recessionary forces mount, meaning major central banks such as the US Federal Reserve may also need to turn more supportive sometime next year. This is expected to weigh especially heavily on the USD given its glaring overvaluation and need to correct lower. The medium-term outlook for the ZAR thus remains bullish, even if the local unit struggles to break out of a consolidatory gear in the more immediate short term.

Bond Update

Bonds/Yield Curve: Domestic bonds resisted the temptation to sell off yesterday. Although IRS rates ticked a little higher on the back of some paying interest, bonds held firm as their yields will continue to attract foreign investors that now hold the lowest proportion of issued bonds since 2011. That foreign ownership is now only slightly above 26%, which is well down on the 42% achieved in 2018. That is a function of SA's sub-investment grade, but it has also been a function of SA's increased risk profile and weak fiscal position. That being said, there is a lot priced into SA bonds now, and they will attract foreign investors to stabilise through 2023, albeit at a lower level. If there is a silver lining, it is that as SA attracts less hot money flows, it also renders the ZAR less vulnerable to a major outflow from these same investors.SA's deficits have been largely funded by the commodity boom and the impressive performance of the mining sectors.

FRAs: Not much change to the FRA curve that is indeed settling down. Although the curve is still pricing in a further 50bp worth of hikes within the next six months, that could easily moderate if the ZAR extends its gains or offshore central banks soften their rhetoric. The chances are higher that the curve turns received than paid. The next hike, if there is one, will be the first meeting of the New Year. After that, the SARB may reach for the pause button. Enough has been done, and with inflation retreating, it is time for the SARB to assess the effect of all the hiking on the domestic economy before proceeding any further and risking doing unnecessary damage.

Repo: The SARB has thus far kept in lockstep with the Fed to ensure that negative speculation against the ZAR is discouraged. They have been successful in that, and their conservative stance on monetary policy means that the monetary space for inflation to take hold no longer exists. There may be one more 50bp hike at the first meeting of 2023, but after that, the SARB may signal that they have done enough.

