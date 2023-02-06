Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - Oil prices have steadied

Today's Talking Point

Oil prices have steadied at the start of the new week following a sharp slump on Friday. Crude tumbled more than 3% on Friday following the bumper US jobs report, which bolstered the US dollar and supported the case for more rate hikes from the Fed. The front-month Brent contract closed last week just below the $80 per barrel mark as a result, but has managed a tentative rebound back above it this morning, partially as a result of some positive comments from the IEA over the weekend. The head of the IEA suggested that demand from China could rebound more than expected in the coming months, with speculation regarding this helping to provide a floor for oil prices.

Beyond rising China demand, the OPEC+ alliance remains steadfast that it will not be reversing its production cuts announced late in 2022 anytime soon. The market is also waiting to see what the impact of Europe's latest sanctions on Russian oil, which came into effect yesterday, will be. Therefore, oil could stage a rebound from Friday's slump, with the near-term outlook still looking quite bullish.

Rand Update

The ZAR led an emerging-market currency rout on Friday, depreciating some 2.20% before recording its weakest close since mid-December. While this reflected the local unit's lack of resilience to external shocks, the move was primarily driven by USD strength rather than outright ZAR weakness. The USD rally was triggered by an unbelievably strong US employment report, which raised the prospect that the Fed may need to keep US interest rates higher for longer to bring inflation down to more conscionable levels.

However, the data and, in turn, the market's reaction should be taken with a pinch of salt, since revisions typically conducted in January make it difficult to interpret this jobs report accurately. That is to say that the sharp rise in employment in January was likely due to seasonal factors and revisions to past data, with pressure on the US economy undoubtedly on the rise as the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening cycle filters through.

This matters locally since the SARB has been under pressure to keep a healthy interest-rate spread over the likes of the Fed or risk an inflation-fuelling ZAR selloff. The SARB is not able to cut local interest rates significantly until the Fed embarks on its monetary easing cycle, which will only occur when disinflationary and recessionary pressures take hold more completely in the US. This may only occur in the second half of 2023, meaning the USD could retain a degree of support over the near term as Fed policy guidance is expected to remain cautious.

The USD-ZAR is treading water just south of 17.5000 this morning, having bounced off its 100-session moving average at 17.5100 overnight. This will remain the first line in the sand for the bulls to target at the start of the week, with a sustained break set to open the door for a rise towards 17.6000 and beyond. However, should sentiment change and the market interpret the US labour market data published on Friday as being unreliable, the USD-ZAR could retrace some of Friday's move with the pair's 50-session moving average around 17.2000 likely to be the target below.

Bond Update

FI: Bonds on the back foot following ZAR rout, ahead of local political events

Bonds/Yield Curve: Strong US labour data threw the markets into disarray on Friday. While on the one hand, many will cheer the resilience of the US economy, on the other, many expressed their concern that this would prompt more tightening by the Fed. US bond yields have nudged up and dragged many other bond yields higher, including SA's. Depreciation in the ZAR has also contributed to this bond market weakness, and for now, local bond yields will struggle to post significant gains. Some focus will turn to local political events this week and the implications for the fiscus, but probably most of the direction will be taken from a combination of the ZAR's performance, the performance of US markets and the strength of the vanilla bond auction on Tuesday. Local data will be of some cursory interest but won't move markets much.

FRAs: Friday's US payroll data was a shock to the system. It forced investors to recalibrate their expectations, resulting in some paying interest that permeated the curve. Investors priced back out of the longer end of the curve the likelihood of a rate cut by this time next year and will trade more cautiously through the week ahead. However, one must be careful in anticipating that there is no more risk to the US outlook. A recession is still likely, labour market data is a lagging indicator of economic activity, and the US data scheduled for release through the weeks ahead will not corroborate the labour data. The big boost to the USD is, therefore, likely to unwind, and the FRA curve could therefore shift lower once more.

Repo: As anticipated, the SARB hiked by 25bp. It ensured that any compression of the spread between SA and the US would not impact the ZAR severely. The Fed's latest move to hike by only 25bp reflects this, although the ECB and the BoE did move by bolder 50bp increments. Looking forward, this may be the last hike in this tightening phase if inflation surprises the downside and the ZAR continues to appreciate vs the USD. At worst, there may be one last 25bp rate hike left, but that is less likely now that load-shedding has curtailed domestic demand conditions.

