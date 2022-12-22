Sasfin : Forex Daily Market - UK's Q3 figures marked the start of a recession

Today's Talking Point

UK GDP y/y: Q3 F

Expected:

Prior: 2.4%

Analysis: The UK's Q3 figures marked the start of a recession as the economy faces multiple shocks. With inflation running hot while the economy struggles with an energy crisis and more restrictive monetary policy, the economy is set to weaken further from here. It is worth noting that the decline in growth is not as severe as initially thought, thanks to the government's fiscal support and the strength of household and corporate balance sheets. However, the BoE's hiking cycle has further to run if inflation does not slow enough to convince the central bank to pause its rate hikes, the more profound the decline in economic activity will be.

Rand Update

The ZAR bulls have taken charge this week, helping the local unit recover all of last week's losses as political uncertainty eased after the ANC elective conference. It is the best-performing EM currency week-to-date, having gained more than 3% since last Friday. The market clearly believes that the Ramaphosa faction's strong showing at the elective conference is constructive for SA, as the prospect of policy continuity and more reform progress has been welcomed.

However, the hard work lies ahead, with the president's first big task likely to be a cabinet reshuffle in the new year. Should he announce a cabinet devoid of compromised comrades and instead filled with individuals closely aligned with the reformist vision investors are hoping for, the ZAR's advance will strengthen and extend.

The ZAR also has offshore developments and the ebb and flow of broader market sentiment to navigate in the near term. The most noteworthy in this regard will be tomorrow's release of US PCE core inflation data, which holds plenty of market-moving potential and will likely set the tone for next week's trade. PCE core is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, and thus holds significance for prospective monetary policy. Should the data show disinflationary forces in the States are growing stronger, as is widely expected, selling pressure on the USD will likely be compounded.

In the meantime, the ZAR will likely continue to drift with a bullish tilt back towards R17.0000/$. As normal market function resumes and domestic idiosyncratic risks abate, the focus shifts back to the USD and its significant overvaluation. This is expected to unwind in due time, meaning the ZAR can recover significantly through the months ahead. That is to say that although there is still value for exporters to find at current levels, the window of opportunity is closing.

Bond Update

Bonds/Yield Curve: Looking at the appreciation of the ZAR, bonds will trade on the positive inflation consequences and as overall levels of risk appetite improve, so the yield curve overall is expected to shift lower. Yesterday's bond auction proceeded without any hiccups and healthy demand was generated. With such high clearing yields approaching 11% even on the shorter dated R213, and yields comfortably higher than 11.5% through the longer dates of the curve, SA still holds significant carry attractiveness. That is unlikely to dissipate in the near-term, although if one holds a constructive ZAR view for 2023, then the inflation picture improves considerably. It is the kind of environment that will be very positive for bonds and investors will be eyeing current yields as a golden opportunity to lock in impressive real yields. Furthermore, reduced political risk also means that capital gains are more likely.

FRAs: Not much change to the FRA curve that is indeed settling down. Although the curve is still pricing in a further 50bp worth of hikes within the next six months, that could easily moderate if the ZAR extends its gains or offshore

central banks soften their rhetoric. The chances are higher that the curve turns received than paid. The next hike, if there is one, will be the first meeting of the New Year. After that, the SARB may reach for the pause button. Enough has been done, and with inflation retreating, it is time for the SARB to assess the effect of all the hiking on the domestic economy before proceeding any further and risking doing unnecessary damage.

Repo: The SARB has thus far kept in lockstep with the Fed to ensure that negative speculation against the ZAR is discouraged. They have been successful in that, and their conservative stance on monetary policy means that the monetary space for inflation to take hold no longer exists. There may be one more 50bp hike at the first meeting of 2023, but after that, the SARB may signal that they have done enough.

