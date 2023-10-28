Sasfin Holdings Limited provides earnings guidance for the year ended 30 June 2023. Headline earnings per share of between 313 cents and 383 cents, corresponding to a decrease of between 31.12% and 15.72% in comparison to 454.43 cents for the year ended 30 June 2022 ("Previous Corresponding Period"); and Earnings per share of between 302 cents and 370 cents, corresponding to a decrease of between 40.79% and 27.46% in comparison to 510.09 cents for the Previous Corresponding Period.