Sasfin : IPhone maker Foxconn reports slump in revenue

MARKET COMMENTARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Johannesburg-listed shares rose yesterday despite a panel report that found evidence South African President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct and violated the oath of his office. The JSE All-Share index closed the session 0.50% higher at 74,693 points, while the Top-40 index added 0.45% and the Financial-15 index added 1.28% to end the day as the biggest winner. In sector news, Retailers were up 2.6% while Closed End Investments saw gains of 2.57% by the end of the session. In company news, shares in Kumba were up just over 6% while on the other end of the scale MLI lost 10%.

EUROPEAN MARKET COMMENTARY

European markets closed lower yesterday, bucking a positive trend in Asia-Pacific markets overnight as China relaxed Covid testing rules in some cities and signalled more easing may come. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.4% lower, with most sectors in negative territory. Food and Beverage stocks shed 1.5% to lead losses, while Basic Resources gained 0.6%. Looking at companies, shares of Grifols climbed more than 6% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600 and at the bottom of the index, German kitchen appliance manufacturer Rational fell more than 5%.

US MARKET COMMENTARY

US stocks fell yesterday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. On the data front, a hotter-than-expected reading of November ISM Services further fuelled concerns that the Fed will continue hiking after the index topped Dow Jones' estimates and increased from October. In company news, Tesla shares shed about 6.4% on reports of an output cut at its Shanghai factory, while tech stocks like Amazon and Netflix slid 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively, on growth concerns. Finally, VF Corp shares slid 11.2% after the apparel company cut its outlook.

ASIAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell this morning, after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates. The broad losses come despite Beijing easing some Covid test requirements for the city. On the data front, Australia's central bank is expected to raise its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.1% today. In company news, tech heavyweights Tencent gained 5.5% and Meituan rose 3.5%, while Alibaba jumped 4.72% and Xiaomi added 7.31%. Meanwhile, casino stocks also jumped, with MGM China rising 12.44% and Wynn Macau climbing 12.35%.

CURRENCY MARKET COMMENTARY

The rand strengthened yesterday, as a meeting of the executive committee of the country's governing party kicked off to decide the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa. At the close of the session, the rand traded at R17.43 against the U.S. dollar, 0.46% firmer. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar held firm against major peers today following its biggest rally in two weeks after strong services data in the United States fuelled bets the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected.

COMMODITIES MARKET COMMENTARY

Gold prices edged up this morning, helped by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, which makes the greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Meanwhile oil prices edged higher today, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea. The Group of Seven price cap comes as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it must cut production.

Sygnia Limited (SYG) +9.8%

For the year ended 30 September 2022, Sygnia reported Assets under management and administration of R285.1 billion as on 30 September 2022 (2021: R296.4 billion), down 3.8%. Revenue of R808.9 million, up 9.7% from 2021 levels of R737.2 million. Profit after tax of R287.4 million (2021: R240.9 million), up 19.3% while headline earnings per share are at 191.3 cents per share (2021: 170.7 cents per share), up 12.1%, and diluted headline earnings per share are at 186.1 cents per share, up 12.0% from 166.1 cents per share in 2021. Sygnia is committed to rewarding its shareholders with regular distributions of free cash flow generated. Accounting for projected cash requirements, a gross final dividend for the financial year ended 30 September 2022 of 130.0 cents per share has been declared out of income reserves, resulting in a net dividend of 104.0 cents per share for shareholders after Dividends Tax ("DT"). Together with the interim gross dividend of 80.0 cents per share, this amounts to a total gross dividend of 210.0 cents per share. Last day to trade cum dividend will be Tuesday, 20 December 2022 and the payment date will be Tuesday, 27 December 2022.

Oceana Group Limited (OCE) +1.3%

The Group delivered excellent results for the year, recovering strongly in the second half after a first half impacted by low inventory levels carried forward into the year. There was continued strong demand and price improvements for most of our products, particularly fishmeal and fish oil. Group revenue from total operations including CCS increased by 11% to R8 438 million (2021: R7 633 million). Total Group operating profit before other operating items, from total operations increased by 6% to R1 256 million (2021: R1 183 million). Headline earnings from continuing operations increased by 20% to R760 million (2021: R635 million) and headline earnings per share improved 17% to 626.0 cents per share (2021: 536.2 cents per share). Headline earnings from total operations were up 13% to R736 million (2021: R652 million) and headline earnings per share improved 10% to 606.2 cents per share (2021: 550.0 cents per share) and diluted headline earnings per share from continuing operations increased 25% to 625.6 cents per share (2021: 499.5 cents per share) and from total operations increased 18% to 605.8 cents per share (2021: 512.3 cents per share). The Board declared a final dividend of 291 cents (2021: 248 cents) per share, which together with the interim dividend, brings the total dividend for the year to 346 cents (2021: 358 cents) per share. Last day to trade cum dividend is set for Tuesday, 20 December 2022 while the payment date will be Tuesday, 27 December 2022.

Nampark Limited (NPK) -8.6%

Revenue is up 21% to R16.9 billion while trading profit is up 13% to R1.6 billion. Operating profit before net impairments down 4% to R1.2 billion while headline earnings of R229 million compared to R402 million a year earlier. Headline earnings per share are at 35.9 cents per share compared to 62.3 cents per share in the previous comparable period. Loss attributable to the owners of Nampak were at R147 million compared to profit of R207 million a year earlier and a loss per share of 23.1 cents per share was sustained compared to earnings per share of 32.1 cents per share 12 months earlier. Cash generated from operations before working capital changes down 11% to R1.5 billion for the year ended 30 September 2022. The board has decided not to declare an ordinary dividend for 2022 (2021: Nil).

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

Foxconn (2354) +0.4%

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Monday reported a sharp drop in November revenue after the company struggled with a Covid outbreak and worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China. The Taiwanese firm, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said that revenue last month totalled 551.1 billion new Taiwan dollars (about $18.05 billion), down more than 29% versus October and over 11% lower compared to November 2021. In late October, the Zhengzhou factory was hit with an outbreak of Covid and Foxconn battled to get it under control with measures such as testing and isolating workers who were infected, and effectively locking down the plant. Many workers fled the factory shortly after the outbreak began. In a bid to entice workers back to the factory, Foxconn announced a round of bonuses last month. Foxconn did not address the rare worker unrest in its November revenue update but said the Covid outbreak was under control. Investors will now be watching for any impact on Apple, given its reliance on the Zhengzhou factory for global iPhone production. The issues at Foxconn could affect the production of between 5 million and 8 iPhone units in the December quarter, mostly at the high-end of Apple's smartphone range. This could negatively impact Apple's revenue by $5 billion to $8 billion, the advisory firm added.

VF Corp (VFC) -11.2%

VF Corporation, owner of The North Face and Timberland, yesterday lowered its revenue and earnings expectations for the second half of its fiscal year and said its chairman and chief executive is retiring. Shares of the company fell 11% by market close yesterday with VF Corp saying it now expects full-year revenue to increase by 3% or 4% over the prior year, down from previously projected growth of 5% or 6%. It estimates its full-year earnings to come in at about $2.00 to $2.20 per share, down from previous guidance of $2.40 to $2.50, announced a few weeks ago and VF Corp reported full-year earnings of $3.18 per share last year. This is the second time in less than two months that VF Corp has slashed its guidance. VF attributed its lowered financial outlook to "weaker than anticipated consumer demand," especially in its North American market, which has caused fewer sales and more order cancellations. It also cited the overall tightening of consumer spending because of inflation and Covid-related disruption in China.

Do you prefer a full in-depth report you can read offline? Click here to download the full report.