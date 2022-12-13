Sasfin : Microsoft buys near 4% stake in London Stock Exchange Group

MARKET COMMENTARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKET COMMENTARY

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange yesterday, the Top-40 index closed 0.11% lower and the broader All-Share index fell 0.17% to close at 74,422 points. October mining output and November business confidence data is being released later today, while November consumer inflation and October retail sales will be released tomorrow. In sector news, the Alternative Energy led gains, up 3.68% on the day. Looking at companies, Sappi dropped 4.04% while RCL Foods was up 4.37% by the close of the session.

EUROPEAN MARKET COMMENTARY

European markets retreated yesterday as investors looked ahead to the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting of 2022 this week, as well as the latest inflation reading. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.4%, with Mining stocks shedding 1.6% to lead losses as all major bourses traded in negative territory and only Oil and Gas stocks made gains, adding 0.3%. In company news, shares of Danish biotech companies Novozymes and Chr. Hansen were the biggest movers yesterday after they announced plans to merge. Novozymes shares fell 15% by mid-afternoon while Chr. Hansen shares soared 18%.

US MARKET COMMENTARY

US stocks closed higher yesterday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average clawing back some of the steep losses from the previous week, as traders looked ahead to a highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting and new inflation data. A lift in Boeing shares pushed the Dow higher following reports that the airline is close to a deal with Air India. Elsewhere, energy stocks rose as oil prices steadied, following several weeks of declines while a slew of deal-making activity boosted sentiment. Coupa Software and Horizon Therapeutics were among biggest movers on Monday after the companies announced they've agreed to be bought. Shares of Coupa gained 26%, while Horizon added 15%.

ASIAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Asia-Pacific shares opened in mixed territory as investors look ahead to a highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. CPI data. Later today Hong Kong will post its industrial production data for the third quarter, and the Bank of Korea will also post minutes from its November meeting. In other news, Australian business sentiment fell into negative territory for the first time since December last year. Traders are bracing for the release of data out of the US and hoping for signs of easing inflation.

CURRENCY MARKET COMMENTARY

The rand fell yesterday, with investors cautious ahead of a raft of local data. By the close of the session, the rand traded at R17.58 against the dollar, about 1.2% softer. Meanwhile, the dollar was firm this morning, gaining on the yen and leading into the release of U.S. inflation data and the final Federal Reserve meeting of the year, with investors waiting to update interest rate outlooks.

COMMODITIES MARKET COMMENTARY

Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade today, as investors maintained caution ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Meanwhile, oil prices rose for a second day this morning as a key pipeline supplying the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer, remained shut and on expectations loosening COVID restrictions in China, the second-biggest user globally, will boost demand. The closure of the Keystone Pipeline has tightened supplies and raised the prospect that inventories will decline in the US.

LOCAL COMPANIES

Sebata Holdings Limited (SEB) -6.2%

For the six months ended 30 September 2022 revenue was up by 26.08% at R14.5 million from R11.5 million a year ago. Headline loss per share is down 96.02% at a loss of 5.27 cents per share, compared to a loss of 132.25 cents per share in the previous comparable period. Loss per share is down 87.24% at a loss of 5.19 cents per share, from a loss per share of 188.38 cents per share a year earlier. Finally, no dividend has been declared for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022, in line with the previous corresponding interim period where no dividend was declared.

Ellies Holdings Limited (ELI) -6.3%

Shareholders are accordingly advised that Ellies expects a loss per share ('LPS') for the six months ended 31 October 2022 of between 3.95 cents and 4.73 cents per share when compared to the loss per share ('LPS') of 3.06 cents for the six months ended 31 October 2021. A headline loss per share ('HLPS') for the six months ended 31 October 2022 of between 4.17 cents and 4.99 cents is also expected compared to the headline loss per share ('HLPS') of 4.36 cents per share for the six months ended 31 October 2021. The restructure process mentioned below has had an impact of R 18 million in respect of retrenchment costs and amounts to 2.24 cents per share of LPS and HLPS in the period ended 31 October 2022. The general trading environment continues to be constrained with consumers under pressure with rising costs because of the global inflationary environment and the increasing cost of fuel. The trading results for the Group have seen an improvement, however, with revenue up by 5,6% when compared to the six months ended 31 October 2021, whilst gross profit has also marginally improved over the prior interim period. Operating costs, excluding retrenchment costs, have been contained to an increase well below the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The Group is currently implementing a turnaround strategy, as communicated in the Integrated Annual Report issued during August 2022, and expects major components of the plan to be completed before the year-end at 30 April 2023. The Board and management expect to see substantial savings because of the initiatives implemented and it is anticipated that the Group will begin benefiting from the savings in the latter part of the financial year. The Group has signed a term sheet and is currently finalising an agreement with its bankers to restructure the working capital facilities, which would help to alleviate the constraints on working capital that were communicated in the most recent Integrated Annual Report.

Marshall Monteagle Plc (MMP) +2.1%

Group revenue from continuing operations increased 53% to US$76,724,000 compared to the six months period to 30 September 2021. In constant currency terms revenue on continuing operations increased by 63% to US$81,812,000. Profit before tax on trading and property operations increased by 77% to US$3,604,000 compared to the six months period to 30 September 2021. Loss on revaluation and net loss on sales of investments of US$5,381,000 due mainly to temporary declines in market values. Loss after tax on continuing operations for the period was US$2,720,000, compared to a restated profit after tax of US$1,095,000 for the six months period to 30 September 2021. In constant currency terms, the loss was US$2,702,000. Available cash and cash equivalents have increased by 68% to US$10,142,000 compared to 31 March 2022 mainly due to cash generated by trading operations. Headline losses per share were US$6.9 cents per share compared to profit of US$0.01 cents per share in the six months period to 30 September 2021 and profit of US$7.2 cents per share for the six months period to 31 March 2021. Basic losses per share were US$6.9 cents compared to basic earnings of US$2 cent per share in the six months period to 30 September 2021 and basic earnings of US$2.9 cents per share in the six months to 31 March 2021. An interim dividend of US$1.9 cents per share will be paid on Friday, 27 January 2023 (30 September 2021 - US$1.9 cents). Net assets per share are US$2.31. Net assets per share have decreased by 5.3% from the 30 September 2021 figure of US$2.44 per share.

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

Oracle (ORCL) +1.8%

Oracle shares rose as much as 4% in extended trading yesterday after the software company reported results for the fiscal second quarter that topped analysts' estimates, but it provided lighter earnings forecasts than analysts had predicted. The company expects $1.17 to $1.21 in adjusted earnings per share and 17% to 19% revenue growth for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts had expected $1.24 per share and $12.34 billion in revenue, which implies 17.3% growth. Oracle's total revenue grew 18% year over year in the fiscal second quarter, which ended on November 30th. Health care software company Cerner, which Oracle acquired for $28 billion in June, contributed $1.5 billion in revenue while net income was $1.74 billion, compared with a net loss of $1.25 billion in the year-ago quarter. Oracle widened its adjusted operating margin to 41% from 39% in the previous quarter. The company's cloud services and license support segment posted $8.6 billion in revenue, up 14% and higher than the $8.56 billion consensus among analysts. Revenue from cloud infrastructure jumped 53% to $1 billion while revenue from cloud and on-premises licenses, at $1.44 billion, exceeded the $1.24 billion expected. Oracle said it was aiming for $65 billion in organic revenue, including Cerner's contribution, in the 2026 fiscal year, with a 45% adjusted operating margin.

Microsoft (MSFT) +2.9%

U.S. tech giant Microsoft yesterday announced a 10-year partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group and took a near 4% stake in the U.K. bourse operator. The partnership involves next-generation data and analytics, as well as cloud computing products. It includes new data infrastructure for the London exchange and analytics and modelling solutions with Microsoft Azure, AI, and Microsoft Teams. Microsoft will purchase an approximately 4% stake in the U.K. firm from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters Consortium. The deal will see various Microsoft products used across different parts of LSEG's business. Microsoft will migrate the bourse's data platform and other key tech infrastructure into its cloud built on Azure, the U.S. giant's large public cloud product. LSEG has a contractual agreement over the 10-year period to spend a minimum of $2.8 billion on cloud-related products with Microsoft. Microsoft and LSEG will also work together in developing new professional collaboration tools. LSEG has developed a product called Workspace, a data and analytics platform. The two companies will be working on advancing this product and integrating it with Microsoft Teams, the firm's messaging app. LSEG's shares were up 4% in Europe yesterday.

