SASP S1 Investor Report

30-Apr-24

Information Date:

30-Apr-24

Period:

Apr-24

Period Number:

10

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 1

Issuer:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 1

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton

2196

P.O Box 95104

Grant Park, 2051

Seller of the Receivables:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Servicer Name:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Contact:

Contact: Mr Dhesegan Govender

Phone: +27 ( 011) 809 7892

Email: Dhesegan.Govender@sasfin.com

Manager

Sasfin Bank Limited

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton

2196

Page

Tables of Contents

  1. Additional Information
  2. Table of Contents
  3. Conterparties
  4. Deal Overview
  5. Balance Sheet and OC
  6. Notes Information I.
  7. Notes Information II.
  8. Performance Test
  9. Portfolio Covenants
  1. Priority of Payments
  2. Pool Movement (Rands)
  3. Pool Movement (Deals)
  4. Pool Stratification
  5. Pool Ageing
  6. Delinquency Contracts
  7. Defaults
  8. Excess Spread
  9. CRD Retention
  10. Note Interest and Details
  11. Glossary

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Limited - Series 1

Issuer:

Series Security SPV:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd

Stonehage Flemming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd

140 West Street

(Formerly Maitland Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (MCS(SA))

Sandown, Sandton

STONEHAGE FLEMING FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD

2196

First Floor North Block Waterway House

P.O Box 95104

3 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

Grant Park, 2051

Cape Town

8001

South Africa

Series Seller, Servicer and Manager Name:

Transfering Agent:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Nedbank Limited

140 West Street

(a division of Nedbank Limited)

Sandown, Sandton

135 Rivonia Road

2196

Sandton, 2196

Contact: Mr M Sassoon

South Africa

P.O Box 1144

Johannesburg, 2000

Paying Agent:

Series Standby Servicer:

Nedbank Limited

Stonehage Flemming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd

Braampark Forum IV

STONEHAGE FLEMING CORPORATE SERVICES (PTY) LTD

2nd Floor, 33 Hoofd Street

54 Glenhove Road

Braamfontein, 2001

Melrose Johannesburg

P.O Box 1144

South Africa

Johannesburg 2000

2196

Legal Adviser to the Arranger, the Issuer and the Security Independent Audiors to the Issuer and the Security SPV and

Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc.

Joint Independent Auditors to the Series Seller:

150 West Street

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc

Sandown

4 Lisbon Lane

Sandton, 2196

Waterfall City

P.O Box 783347

2090

Sandton, 2146

Contact: Costa Natsas

Contact: Mr S Von Schirnding

Deal Overview

Reporting Period:

Apr 24

Reporting Date:

17-Apr-24

17 th of each month (for previous month)

Reporting Frequency:

Monthly

Period No.:

10

Interest Payment Dates:

17 Feb / 17 May / 17 Aug / 17 Nov

Next payment Date:

17-May-24

Asset Collection Period:

1-Apr-24

until

30-Apr-24

Note Interest Accrual Period:

17-Feb-24

until

17-May-24

Outstanding

Number of

Pool Information

Principal

Contracts

Balance

Outstanding Pool

2,082,147,606

26,590

Repurchased Operating Lease Contracts

-

-

(cumulative since Cut Off Date)

-

-

Percentage of

Outstanding

Percentage of

Type of Equipment Lease

Leases

Balance

Principal Balance

(%)

(%)

New

96.63%

1,983,484,018

95.26%

Used

3.37%

98,663,587

4.74%

Total

100.00%

2,082,147,606

100.00%

Balance Sheet

ASSETS

Pool Assets

  • Instalments receivable
  • Arrear instalments receivable Provision for bad and doubtful advances Cash
    -Reserve, Arrear Reserve & Provision Account -Money Market
    -Bank Accounts

Interest and Working Capital Receivable Accounts receivable

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share Capital and Retained Income Notes in Issue

Subordinated Loans Deferred Tax

Interest and Working Capital Receivable Accounts payable

190,222,540

51,197,731

7,640,431

Over Collateralisation Calculation

2,082,147,606

Pool Assets

1,972,422,276

Delinquents and Defaults

109,725,330

(136,639,376)

Total Performing assets

249,060,702

114,704,781

13,275,213

Notes in Issue

2,322,548,925

Over collateralised amount

277,118,639

1,658,000,000

Actual over collateralisation %age

207,913,200

141,741,694

Required over collateralisation %age

33,847,271

3,928,121

2,322,548,925

-

2,082,147,606 -194,911,167

1,887,236,439

1,658,000,000

229,236,438.85

13.83%

12.54%

Information regarding the Notes:

Classes of Notes

Class A29

Class A30

Class A31

Class A32

Class B8

Class B9

Class B10

Class C8

Class C9

Class C10

Rating at Issue Date

GCR

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

Current Rating

GCR

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

Information on Notes

Class A29

Class A30

Class A31

Class A32

Class B8

Class B9

Class B10

Class C8

Class C9

Class C10

Final Maturity Date

17-Nov-30

17-Nov-30

17-Nov-30

17-Nov-30

17-Nov-30

17-Nov-30

17-Nov-30

17-Nov-30

17-Nov-30

17-Nov-30

Scheduled Repayment Date:

17-May-25

17-May-27

17-Feb-28

17-Aug-26

17-May-25

17-May-27

17-Feb-28

17-May-25

17-May-27

17-Feb-28

Issue Date:

17-May-22

17-May-22

17-Feb-23

17-Aug-23

17-May-22

17-May-22

17-Feb-23

17-May-22

17-May-22

17-Feb-23

ISIN:

ZAG000185760

ZAG000185778

ZAG000193574

ZAG000198029

ZAG000185794

ZAG000185802

ZAG000193509

ZAG000185810

ZAG000185786

ZAG000193517

Common Code:

ERSA29

ERSA30

ERSA31

ERSA32

ERS3B8

ERS3B9

ERSB10

ERS3C8

ERS3C9

ERSC10

Nominal Amount (ZAR):

431,000,000

344,000,000

387,000,000

263,000,000

46,000,000

79,000,000

46,000,000

21,000,000

24,000,000

17,000,000

Information on Interest

Class A29

Class A30

Class A31

Class A32

Class B8

Class B9

Class B10

Class C8

Class C9

Class C10

First Interest Payment Date:

17-Aug-22

17-Aug-22

17-May-23

17-Nov-23

17-Aug-22

17-Aug-22

17-May-23

17-Aug-22

17-Aug-22

17-May-23

Rate Determination Date:

Spread/Margin:

1.70%

2.00%

2.20%

1.90%

1.90%

2.20%

2.40%

2.05%

2.35%

2.55%

Index Rate:

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

Fixed/ Floating:

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Current Coupon:

10.0670%

10.3670%

10.5670%

10.2670%

10.2670%

10.5670%

10.7670%

10.4170%

10.7170%

10.9170%

Day Count Convention

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Information regarding the Notes II.

Class A29

Class A30

Class A31

Class A32

Class B8

Class B9

Class B10

Class C8

Class C9

Class C10

Monthly Period:

10

Next Payment Date:

17-May-24

Interest Accrual Period (from/until):

17-Feb-2417-May-24

Days Accrued:

90

Base Interest Rate (3 Month Jibar):

8.367%

Currency:

ZAR

Day Count Convention:

Actual/365

Interest Payments

Class A29

Class A30

Class A31

Class A32

Class B8

Class B9

Class B10

Class C8

Class C9

Class C10

Total Interest Amount of the Reporting Period - Financial YTD 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024

36,143,620

29,709,904

34,070,702

19,113,872

3,546,255

6,268,870

3,719,543

1,642,676

1,931,590

1,393,826

Paid interest - Financial 01 July 2023 - 30 April 2024

27,584,739

22,675,113

26,003,883

13,787,408

3,002,808

5,308,286

3,149,630

1,390,955

1,635,625

1,180,272

Unpaid Interest

Unpaid interest of the Reporting Period - Interest relating to 1 April 2024 - 30 April 2024

3,566,200

2,931,163

3,361,175

2,219,360

401,116

709,002

420,650

185,794

218,451

157,624

Cumulative unpaid interest - Interest from last payment date to 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024

8,558,881

7,034,791

8,066,819

5,326,463

543,448

960,584

569,914

251,720

295,965

213,554

Note Balance

Class A29

Class A30

Class A31

Class A32

Class B8

Class B9

Class B10

Class C8

Class C9

Class C10

Note Balance (Cut Off Date):

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note Balance (Beginning of Period): (ZAR)

431,000,000

344,000,000

387,000,000

263,000,000

46,000,000

79,000,000

46,000,000

21,000,000

24,000,000

17,000,000

Unallocated Redemption Amount from Previous Period (ZAR)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Available Redemtion Amount Reporting Period (ZAR)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Available Redemtion Amount (ZAR)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Redemption Amount per Class

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

New Issue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note Balance (End of Period):

431,000,000

344,000,000

387,000,000

263,000,000

46,000,000

79,000,000

46,000,000

21,000,000

24,000,000

17,000,000

Payments to Investors - Per R100'000 - Denomination

Class A29

Class A30

Class A31

Class A32

Class B8

Class B9

Class B10

Class C8

Class C9

Class C10

Interest

27,584,739

22,675,113

26,003,883

13,787,408

3,002,808

5,308,286

3,149,630

1,390,955

1,635,625

1,180,272

Principal Repayment by Note:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

p

p

Performance Test

Amortisation events:

  1. the occurrence of a Servicer Event of Default; or
  2. the occurrence of a Breach of a Performance Test; or
  1. the occurrence of a Reserve Fund Test Event; or
    means an event where the balance on the Reserve Account is less than the Reserve Fund Required Arrears Reserve Target Amount means:
    1. at the Restatement Date or on any Measurement Date thereafter during the Revolving Period, an amount equal to the Σ NPV of the Delinquent EL; or
    2. during the Amortisation Period, an amount equal to zero; or
    3. during the Post-Enforcement Period, an amount equal to zero;
  3. the occurrence of a Net Default Test Event; or
    means an event where the Net Default Test exceeds 2.625%. Effective 17 August 2023, Net default of 4.00%. (Upon maturity of ERSA28 as final note which was part of the active notes at time of increase in Trigger level) the net of the following:
    1. the Σ NPV of EL in Default which occurred in the past 12 months ending on the last day of that Due Period: less
    2. the Σ amount of the Recoveries collected in the past 12 months ending on the last day of that Due Period; divided by the Σ of
    3. the average NPV of EL for the past 12 months ending on the last day of that Due Period.
  5. the occurrence of a Yield Test Event
    means an event where Prime plus 5% exceeds the Yield Test Yield test means, for purposes of and as at a Payment Date
    1. the Yield for the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date less any payments to the providers of guarantees, credit derivatives or other arrangements in terms of the Related Agreements for the Due Period preceding that Payment Date in terms of such Related Agreements; divided by
    2. the Σ NPV of all of the EL (excluding EL in default) at the start of the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date; multiplied by
    3. 12 (twelve)
  1. the occurrence of the first failure by the issuer to redeem in full, on a Scheduled Maturity Date, one or more Tranches of Notes having that Scheduled Maturity Date
  2. a Hedge Counterparty Default

Reserve Fund Tests

Reserve Fund Tests

Net Default Test

Yield Test

Test event

Reserve Fund

Arrears Reserve

Arrears Reserve

NPV of EL in

Amount of

Average NPV of

Servicer event of

Refinance event of

Hedge

Reserve Fund

Fund 'Balance <

Arrears Reserve

Recoveries

Net Default trigger

Net Default Test

Prime as at Due

Yield test trigger

Counterparty

Month Ended

Balance <

Required Amount

Fund Balance

Default during the

EL for the past 12

Net Default %

Yield

Yield Test Pass?

default

default

Balance (ZAR)

Target 3 months

Fund Target (ZAR)

collected in the

2.625%

Target Pass?

Period

(prime + 5%)

default

Required Pass?

(ZAR)

(ZAR)

past month

months

Pass?

past month

30-Apr-24

Yes

79,446,800

79,446,800

Yes

24,780,127

24,780,127

8,189,679

2,369,686

2,041,742,370

2.0812%

4.000%

No

11.750%

16.750%

24.39%

Yes

No

No

No

Apr-24

Portfolio Concentration Limits (in relation to all of the EL as at any date)

Difference

Actual

Benchmark

1

the Σ NPV of EL relating to any one Lessee (including affiliates), shall not exceed 0.5%/1.75% of

No

0.40%

0.50%

the Σ NPV of all of the EL

the Σ NPV of the EL relating to the 10 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by

2

NPV, shall not exceed 5% (10% prior to Jan 2011) of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the

No

3.26%

5.00%

last day of any Due Period

the Σ NPV of all EL relating to the 20 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by

3

NPV, shall not exceed 10% (17.5% prior to Jan 2011)of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on

No

5.10%

10.00%

the last day of any Due Period

the Σ NPV of all EL relating to the 300 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by

4

NPV, shall not exceed 40% of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the last day of any Due

No

23.27%

40.00%

Period

5

the total number of all Lessees (excluding Lessees who are parties to EL in Default and EL with a

No

17,894

5,000

NPV of zero or less), shall be 5,000 or more;

the Σ NPV of Non-Scheduled Equipment shall not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all of the EL and

6

the Σ NPV of all such EL relating to any one Lessee (including affiliates), shall not exceed 5% of

No

0.13%

10.00%

the Σ NPV of all EL relating to Non-Scheduled Equipment

the Σ NPV of all EL where the Equipment is located outside the Common Monetary Area and the

7

Σ NPV of all EL which are Loan Agreements, Residual EL and Balloon EL may not exceed 5% of

No

0.32%

5.00%

the Σ NPV of all of the EL

8

the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by a party other than the

No

24.28%

50.00%

Series Servicer, may not exceed 50% of the Σ NPV of all EL

the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by one individual SND,

9

may not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all EL unless such a SND has been approved by the rating

No

3.23%

10.00%

agency

Quantitative Eligibility Criteria

1

4.2.20 no EL payment is subject to an escalation in excess of 15% per annum

No

15.00%

15.00%

2

4.2.24 the original term of the relevant EL is not shorter than 6 months and the weighted ave

No

34

60

remaining term for all EL does not exceed 60 months

3

4.2.31 the discount rate is not less than Prime minus 1%

No

10.75%

10.75%

