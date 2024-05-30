SASP S1 Investor Report
30-Apr-24
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Deal Name:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 1
Issuer:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 1
140 West Street
Sandown, Sandton
2196
P.O Box 95104
Grant Park, 2051
Seller of the Receivables:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Servicer Name:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Contact:
Contact: Mr Dhesegan Govender
Phone: +27 ( 011) 809 7892
Email: Dhesegan.Govender@sasfin.com
Manager
Sasfin Bank Limited
140 West Street
Sandown, Sandton
2196
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Page
Tables of Contents
- Additional Information
- Table of Contents
- Conterparties
- Deal Overview
- Balance Sheet and OC
- Notes Information I.
- Notes Information II.
- Performance Test
- Portfolio Covenants
- Priority of Payments
- Pool Movement (Rands)
- Pool Movement (Deals)
- Pool Stratification
- Pool Ageing
- Delinquency Contracts
- Defaults
- Excess Spread
- CRD Retention
- Note Interest and Details
- Glossary
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Deal Name:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Limited - Series 1
Issuer:
Series Security SPV:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd
Stonehage Flemming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd
140 West Street
(Formerly Maitland Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (MCS(SA))
Sandown, Sandton
STONEHAGE FLEMING FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD
2196
First Floor North Block Waterway House
P.O Box 95104
3 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront
Grant Park, 2051
Cape Town
8001
South Africa
Series Seller, Servicer and Manager Name:
Transfering Agent:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Nedbank Limited
140 West Street
(a division of Nedbank Limited)
Sandown, Sandton
135 Rivonia Road
2196
Sandton, 2196
Contact: Mr M Sassoon
South Africa
P.O Box 1144
Johannesburg, 2000
Paying Agent:
Series Standby Servicer:
Nedbank Limited
Stonehage Flemming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd
Braampark Forum IV
STONEHAGE FLEMING CORPORATE SERVICES (PTY) LTD
2nd Floor, 33 Hoofd Street
54 Glenhove Road
Braamfontein, 2001
Melrose Johannesburg
P.O Box 1144
South Africa
Johannesburg 2000
2196
Legal Adviser to the Arranger, the Issuer and the Security Independent Audiors to the Issuer and the Security SPV and
Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc.
Joint Independent Auditors to the Series Seller:
150 West Street
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc
Sandown
4 Lisbon Lane
Sandton, 2196
Waterfall City
P.O Box 783347
2090
Sandton, 2146
Contact: Costa Natsas
Contact: Mr S Von Schirnding
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Deal Overview
Reporting Period:
Apr 24
Reporting Date:
17-Apr-24
17 th of each month (for previous month)
Reporting Frequency:
Monthly
Period No.:
10
Interest Payment Dates:
17 Feb / 17 May / 17 Aug / 17 Nov
Next payment Date:
17-May-24
Asset Collection Period:
1-Apr-24
until
30-Apr-24
Note Interest Accrual Period:
17-Feb-24
until
17-May-24
Outstanding
Number of
Pool Information
Principal
Contracts
Balance
Outstanding Pool
2,082,147,606
26,590
Repurchased Operating Lease Contracts
-
-
(cumulative since Cut Off Date)
-
-
Percentage of
Outstanding
Percentage of
Type of Equipment Lease
Leases
Balance
Principal Balance
(%)
(%)
New
96.63%
1,983,484,018
95.26%
Used
3.37%
98,663,587
4.74%
Total
100.00%
2,082,147,606
100.00%
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Balance Sheet
ASSETS
Pool Assets
- Instalments receivable
-
Arrear instalments receivable Provision for bad and doubtful advances Cash
-Reserve, Arrear Reserve & Provision Account -Money Market
-Bank Accounts
Interest and Working Capital Receivable Accounts receivable
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share Capital and Retained Income Notes in Issue
Subordinated Loans Deferred Tax
Interest and Working Capital Receivable Accounts payable
190,222,540
51,197,731
7,640,431
Over Collateralisation Calculation
2,082,147,606
Pool Assets
1,972,422,276
Delinquents and Defaults
109,725,330
(136,639,376)
Total Performing assets
249,060,702
114,704,781
13,275,213
Notes in Issue
2,322,548,925
Over collateralised amount
277,118,639
1,658,000,000
Actual over collateralisation %age
207,913,200
141,741,694
Required over collateralisation %age
33,847,271
3,928,121
2,322,548,925
-
2,082,147,606 -194,911,167
1,887,236,439
1,658,000,000
229,236,438.85
13.83%
12.54%
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Information regarding the Notes:
Classes of Notes
Class A29
Class A30
Class A31
Class A32
Class B8
Class B9
Class B10
Class C8
Class C9
Class C10
Rating at Issue Date
GCR
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
Current Rating
GCR
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
Information on Notes
Class A29
Class A30
Class A31
Class A32
Class B8
Class B9
Class B10
Class C8
Class C9
Class C10
Final Maturity Date
17-Nov-30
17-Nov-30
17-Nov-30
17-Nov-30
17-Nov-30
17-Nov-30
17-Nov-30
17-Nov-30
17-Nov-30
17-Nov-30
Scheduled Repayment Date:
17-May-25
17-May-27
17-Feb-28
17-Aug-26
17-May-25
17-May-27
17-Feb-28
17-May-25
17-May-27
17-Feb-28
Issue Date:
17-May-22
17-May-22
17-Feb-23
17-Aug-23
17-May-22
17-May-22
17-Feb-23
17-May-22
17-May-22
17-Feb-23
ISIN:
ZAG000185760
ZAG000185778
ZAG000193574
ZAG000198029
ZAG000185794
ZAG000185802
ZAG000193509
ZAG000185810
ZAG000185786
ZAG000193517
Common Code:
ERSA29
ERSA30
ERSA31
ERSA32
ERS3B8
ERS3B9
ERSB10
ERS3C8
ERS3C9
ERSC10
Nominal Amount (ZAR):
431,000,000
344,000,000
387,000,000
263,000,000
46,000,000
79,000,000
46,000,000
21,000,000
24,000,000
17,000,000
Information on Interest
Class A29
Class A30
Class A31
Class A32
Class B8
Class B9
Class B10
Class C8
Class C9
Class C10
First Interest Payment Date:
17-Aug-22
17-Aug-22
17-May-23
17-Nov-23
17-Aug-22
17-Aug-22
17-May-23
17-Aug-22
17-Aug-22
17-May-23
Rate Determination Date:
Spread/Margin:
1.70%
2.00%
2.20%
1.90%
1.90%
2.20%
2.40%
2.05%
2.35%
2.55%
Index Rate:
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
Fixed/ Floating:
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Current Coupon:
10.0670%
10.3670%
10.5670%
10.2670%
10.2670%
10.5670%
10.7670%
10.4170%
10.7170%
10.9170%
Day Count Convention
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Information regarding the Notes II.
Class A29
Class A30
Class A31
Class A32
Class B8
Class B9
Class B10
Class C8
Class C9
Class C10
Monthly Period:
10
Next Payment Date:
17-May-24
Interest Accrual Period (from/until):
17-Feb-2417-May-24
Days Accrued:
90
Base Interest Rate (3 Month Jibar):
8.367%
Currency:
ZAR
Day Count Convention:
Actual/365
Interest Payments
Class A29
Class A30
Class A31
Class A32
Class B8
Class B9
Class B10
Class C8
Class C9
Class C10
Total Interest Amount of the Reporting Period - Financial YTD 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024
36,143,620
29,709,904
34,070,702
19,113,872
3,546,255
6,268,870
3,719,543
1,642,676
1,931,590
1,393,826
Paid interest - Financial 01 July 2023 - 30 April 2024
27,584,739
22,675,113
26,003,883
13,787,408
3,002,808
5,308,286
3,149,630
1,390,955
1,635,625
1,180,272
Unpaid Interest
Unpaid interest of the Reporting Period - Interest relating to 1 April 2024 - 30 April 2024
3,566,200
2,931,163
3,361,175
2,219,360
401,116
709,002
420,650
185,794
218,451
157,624
Cumulative unpaid interest - Interest from last payment date to 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024
8,558,881
7,034,791
8,066,819
5,326,463
543,448
960,584
569,914
251,720
295,965
213,554
Note Balance
Class A29
Class A30
Class A31
Class A32
Class B8
Class B9
Class B10
Class C8
Class C9
Class C10
Note Balance (Cut Off Date):
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Note Balance (Beginning of Period): (ZAR)
431,000,000
344,000,000
387,000,000
263,000,000
46,000,000
79,000,000
46,000,000
21,000,000
24,000,000
17,000,000
Unallocated Redemption Amount from Previous Period (ZAR)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Available Redemtion Amount Reporting Period (ZAR)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Available Redemtion Amount (ZAR)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Redemption Amount per Class
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New Issue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Note Balance (End of Period):
431,000,000
344,000,000
387,000,000
263,000,000
46,000,000
79,000,000
46,000,000
21,000,000
24,000,000
17,000,000
Payments to Investors - Per R100'000 - Denomination
Class A29
Class A30
Class A31
Class A32
Class B8
Class B9
Class B10
Class C8
Class C9
Class C10
Interest
27,584,739
22,675,113
26,003,883
13,787,408
3,002,808
5,308,286
3,149,630
1,390,955
1,635,625
1,180,272
Principal Repayment by Note:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
p
p
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Performance Test
Amortisation events:
- the occurrence of a Servicer Event of Default; or
- the occurrence of a Breach of a Performance Test; or
-
the occurrence of a Reserve Fund Test Event; or
means an event where the balance on the Reserve Account is less than the Reserve Fund Required Arrears Reserve Target Amount means:
- at the Restatement Date or on any Measurement Date thereafter during the Revolving Period, an amount equal to the Σ NPV of the Delinquent EL; or
- during the Amortisation Period, an amount equal to zero; or
- during the Post-Enforcement Period, an amount equal to zero;
- the occurrence of a Net Default Test Event; or
means an event where the Net Default Test exceeds 2.625%. Effective 17 August 2023, Net default of 4.00%. (Upon maturity of ERSA28 as final note which was part of the active notes at time of increase in Trigger level) the net of the following:
- the Σ NPV of EL in Default which occurred in the past 12 months ending on the last day of that Due Period: less
- the Σ amount of the Recoveries collected in the past 12 months ending on the last day of that Due Period; divided by the Σ of
- the average NPV of EL for the past 12 months ending on the last day of that Due Period.
-
the occurrence of a Yield Test Event
means an event where Prime plus 5% exceeds the Yield Test Yield test means, for purposes of and as at a Payment Date
- the Yield for the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date less any payments to the providers of guarantees, credit derivatives or other arrangements in terms of the Related Agreements for the Due Period preceding that Payment Date in terms of such Related Agreements; divided by
- the Σ NPV of all of the EL (excluding EL in default) at the start of the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date; multiplied by
- 12 (twelve)
- the occurrence of the first failure by the issuer to redeem in full, on a Scheduled Maturity Date, one or more Tranches of Notes having that Scheduled Maturity Date
- a Hedge Counterparty Default
Reserve Fund Tests
Reserve Fund Tests
Net Default Test
Yield Test
Test event
Reserve Fund
Arrears Reserve
Arrears Reserve
NPV of EL in
Amount of
Average NPV of
Servicer event of
Refinance event of
Hedge
Reserve Fund
Fund 'Balance <
Arrears Reserve
Recoveries
Net Default trigger
Net Default Test
Prime as at Due
Yield test trigger
Counterparty
Month Ended
Balance <
Required Amount
Fund Balance
Default during the
EL for the past 12
Net Default %
Yield
Yield Test Pass?
default
default
Balance (ZAR)
Target 3 months
Fund Target (ZAR)
collected in the
2.625%
Target Pass?
Period
(prime + 5%)
default
Required Pass?
(ZAR)
(ZAR)
past month
months
Pass?
past month
30-Apr-24
Yes
79,446,800
79,446,800
Yes
24,780,127
24,780,127
8,189,679
2,369,686
2,041,742,370
2.0812%
4.000%
No
11.750%
16.750%
24.39%
Yes
No
No
No
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Apr-24
Portfolio Concentration Limits (in relation to all of the EL as at any date)
Difference
Actual
Benchmark
1
the Σ NPV of EL relating to any one Lessee (including affiliates), shall not exceed 0.5%/1.75% of
No
0.40%
0.50%
the Σ NPV of all of the EL
the Σ NPV of the EL relating to the 10 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by
2
NPV, shall not exceed 5% (10% prior to Jan 2011) of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the
No
3.26%
5.00%
last day of any Due Period
the Σ NPV of all EL relating to the 20 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by
3
NPV, shall not exceed 10% (17.5% prior to Jan 2011)of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on
No
5.10%
10.00%
the last day of any Due Period
the Σ NPV of all EL relating to the 300 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by
4
NPV, shall not exceed 40% of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the last day of any Due
No
23.27%
40.00%
Period
5
the total number of all Lessees (excluding Lessees who are parties to EL in Default and EL with a
No
17,894
5,000
NPV of zero or less), shall be 5,000 or more;
the Σ NPV of Non-Scheduled Equipment shall not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all of the EL and
6
the Σ NPV of all such EL relating to any one Lessee (including affiliates), shall not exceed 5% of
No
0.13%
10.00%
the Σ NPV of all EL relating to Non-Scheduled Equipment
the Σ NPV of all EL where the Equipment is located outside the Common Monetary Area and the
7
Σ NPV of all EL which are Loan Agreements, Residual EL and Balloon EL may not exceed 5% of
No
0.32%
5.00%
the Σ NPV of all of the EL
8
the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by a party other than the
No
24.28%
50.00%
Series Servicer, may not exceed 50% of the Σ NPV of all EL
the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by one individual SND,
9
may not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all EL unless such a SND has been approved by the rating
No
3.23%
10.00%
agency
Quantitative Eligibility Criteria
1
4.2.20 no EL payment is subject to an escalation in excess of 15% per annum
No
15.00%
15.00%
2
4.2.24 the original term of the relevant EL is not shorter than 6 months and the weighted ave
No
34
60
remaining term for all EL does not exceed 60 months
3
4.2.31 the discount rate is not less than Prime minus 1%
No
10.75%
10.75%
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sasfin Holdings Limited published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 10:38:59 UTC.