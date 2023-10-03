SASP S1 Investor Report
31-Aug-23
Deal Name:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 1
Issuer:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 1
140 West Street
Sandown, Sandton
2196
P.O Box 95104
Grant Park, 2051
Seller of the Receivables:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Servicer Name:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Contact:
Contact: Mr Dhesegan Govender
Phone: +27 ( 011) 809 7892
Email: Dhesegan.Govender@sasfin.com
Manager
Sasfin Bank Limited
140 West Street
Sandown, Sandton
2196
Page
Tables of Contents
- Additional Information
- Table of Contents
- Conterparties
- Deal Overview
- Balance Sheet and OC
- Notes Information I.
- Notes Information II.
- Performance Test
- Portfolio Covenants
- Priority of Payments
- Pool Movement (Rands)
- Pool Movement (Deals)
- Pool Stratification
- Pool Ageing
- Delinquency Contracts
- Defaults
- Excess Spread
- CRD Retention
- Note Interest and Details
- Glossary
Deal Name:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Limited - Series 1
Issuer:
Series Security SPV:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd
Stonehage Flemming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd
140 West Street
(Formerly Maitland Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (MCS(SA))
Sandown, Sandton
STONEHAGE FLEMING FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD
2196
First Floor North Block Waterway House
P.O Box 95104
3 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront
Grant Park, 2051
Cape Town
8001
South Africa
Series Seller, Servicer and Manager Name:
Transfering Agent:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Nedbank Limited
140 West Street
(a division of Nedbank Limited)
Sandown, Sandton
135 Rivonia Road
2196
Sandton, 2196
Contact: Mr M Sassoon
South Africa
P.O Box 1144
Johannesburg, 2000
Paying Agent:
Series Standby Servicer:
Nedbank Limited
Stonehage Flemming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd
Braampark Forum IV
STONEHAGE FLEMING CORPORATE SERVICES (PTY) LTD
2nd Floor, 33 Hoofd Street
54 Glenhove Road
Braamfontein, 2001
Melrose Johannesburg
P.O Box 1144
South Africa
Johannesburg 2000
2196
Legal Adviser to the Arranger, the Issuer and the Security SPV:
Independent Audiors to the Issuer and the Security SPV and
Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc.
Joint Independent Auditors to the Series Seller:
150 West Street
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc
Sandown
4 Lisbon Lane
Sandton, 2196
Waterfall City
P.O Box 783347
2090
Sandton, 2146
Contact: Costa Natsas
Contact: Mr S Von Schirnding
Deal Overview
Reporting Period:
Aug 23
Reporting Date:
17-Aug-23
17 th of each month (for previous month)
Reporting Frequency:
Monthly
Period No.:
2
Interest Payment Dates:
17 Feb / 17 May / 17 Aug / 17 Nov
Next payment Date:
17-Sep-23
Asset Collection Period:
1-Aug-23
until
31-Aug-23
Note Interest Accrual Period:
17-Aug-23
until
17-Nov-23
Outstanding
Number of
Pool Information
Principal
Contracts
Balance
Outstanding Pool
2,019,645,509
26,311
Repurchased Operating Lease Contracts
-
-
(cumulative since Cut Off Date)
-
-
Percentage of
Outstanding
Percentage of
Type of Equipment Lease
Leases
Balance
Principal Balance
(%)
(%)
New
96.20%
1,901,078,355
94.13%
Used
3.80%
118,567,154
5.87%
Total
100.00%
2,019,645,509
100.00%
Disclaimer
Sasfin Holdings Limited published this content on 02 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2023 08:52:50 UTC.