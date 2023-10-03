SASP S1 Investor Report

31-Aug-23

Information Date:

31-Aug-23

Period:

Aug-23

Period Number: 2

2

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 1

Issuer:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 1

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton

2196

P.O Box 95104

Grant Park, 2051

Seller of the Receivables:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Servicer Name:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Contact:

Contact: Mr Dhesegan Govender

Phone: +27 ( 011) 809 7892

Email: Dhesegan.Govender@sasfin.com

Manager

Sasfin Bank Limited

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton

2196

Information Date:

31-Aug-23

Period:

Aug-23

Period Number:

2

Page

Tables of Contents

  1. Additional Information
  2. Table of Contents
  3. Conterparties
  4. Deal Overview
  5. Balance Sheet and OC
  6. Notes Information I.
  7. Notes Information II.
  8. Performance Test
  9. Portfolio Covenants
  1. Priority of Payments
  2. Pool Movement (Rands)
  3. Pool Movement (Deals)
  4. Pool Stratification
  5. Pool Ageing
  6. Delinquency Contracts
  7. Defaults
  8. Excess Spread
  9. CRD Retention
  10. Note Interest and Details
  11. Glossary

Information Date:

31-Aug-23

Period:

Aug-23

Period Number:

2

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Limited - Series 1

Issuer:

Series Security SPV:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd

Stonehage Flemming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd

140 West Street

(Formerly Maitland Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (MCS(SA))

Sandown, Sandton

STONEHAGE FLEMING FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD

2196

First Floor North Block Waterway House

P.O Box 95104

3 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

Grant Park, 2051

Cape Town

8001

South Africa

Series Seller, Servicer and Manager Name:

Transfering Agent:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Nedbank Limited

140 West Street

(a division of Nedbank Limited)

Sandown, Sandton

135 Rivonia Road

2196

Sandton, 2196

Contact: Mr M Sassoon

South Africa

P.O Box 1144

Johannesburg, 2000

Paying Agent:

Series Standby Servicer:

Nedbank Limited

Stonehage Flemming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd

Braampark Forum IV

STONEHAGE FLEMING CORPORATE SERVICES (PTY) LTD

2nd Floor, 33 Hoofd Street

54 Glenhove Road

Braamfontein, 2001

Melrose Johannesburg

P.O Box 1144

South Africa

Johannesburg 2000

2196

Legal Adviser to the Arranger, the Issuer and the Security SPV:

Independent Audiors to the Issuer and the Security SPV and

Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc.

Joint Independent Auditors to the Series Seller:

150 West Street

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc

Sandown

4 Lisbon Lane

Sandton, 2196

Waterfall City

P.O Box 783347

2090

Sandton, 2146

Contact: Costa Natsas

Contact: Mr S Von Schirnding

Information Date:

31-Aug-23

Period:

Aug-23

Period Number:

2

Deal Overview

Reporting Period:

Aug 23

Reporting Date:

17-Aug-23

17 th of each month (for previous month)

Reporting Frequency:

Monthly

Period No.:

2

Interest Payment Dates:

17 Feb / 17 May / 17 Aug / 17 Nov

Next payment Date:

17-Sep-23

Asset Collection Period:

1-Aug-23

until

31-Aug-23

Note Interest Accrual Period:

17-Aug-23

until

17-Nov-23

Outstanding

Number of

Pool Information

Principal

Contracts

Balance

Outstanding Pool

2,019,645,509

26,311

Repurchased Operating Lease Contracts

-

-

(cumulative since Cut Off Date)

-

-

Percentage of

Outstanding

Percentage of

Type of Equipment Lease

Leases

Balance

Principal Balance

(%)

(%)

New

96.20%

1,901,078,355

94.13%

Used

3.80%

118,567,154

5.87%

Total

100.00%

2,019,645,509

100.00%

