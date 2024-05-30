SASP S2 Investor Report

30-Apr-24

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 2

Issuer:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 2

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton

2196

P.O Box 95104

Grant Park, 2051

Seller of the Receivables:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Servicer Name:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Contact:

Contact: Mr Dhesegan Govender

Phone: +27 ( 011) 809 7892

Email: Dhesegan.Govender@sasfin.com

Manager

Sasfin Bank Limited

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton

2196

Page

Tables of Contents

  1. Additional Information
  2. Table of Contents
  3. Conterparties
  4. Deal Overview
  5. Balance Sheet and OC
  6. Notes Information I.
  7. Notes Information II.
  8. Performance Test
  9. Portfolio Covenants
  1. Priority Of Payments
  2. Pool Movement (Rands)
  3. Pool Movement (Deals)
  4. Pool Stratification
  5. Pool Ageing
  6. Delinquency Contracts
  7. Defaults
  8. Excess Spread
  9. Note Interest and Details
  10. Glossary

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Limited - Series 2

Issuer:

Series Security SPV:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 2

Stonehage Fleming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd

140 West Street

(formerly: Maitland Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (MCS(SA))

Sandown, Sandton

STONEHAGE FLEMING FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD

2196

First Floor North Block Waterway House

P.O Box 95104

3 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

Grant Park, 2051

Cape Town

8001

South Africa

Series Seller, Servicer and Manager Name:

Transfering Agent:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Nedbank Limited

140 West Street

(a division of Nedbank Limited)

Sandown, Sandton

135 Rivonia Road

2196

Sandton, 2196

Contact: Mr M Sassoon

South Africa

P.O Box 1144

Johannesburg, 2000

Paying Agent:

Series Standby Servicer:

Nedbank Limited

STONEHAGE FLEMING CORPORATE SERVICES (PTY) LTD

Braampark Forum IV

54 Glenhove Road

2nd Floor, 33 Hoofd Street

Melrose Johannesburg

Braamfontein, 2001

South Africa

P.O Box 1144

2196

Johannesburg 2000

South Africa Contact: Mrs L Currie

Legal Adviser to the Arranger, the Issuer and the Security SPV:Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc.

150 West Street

Sandown

Sandton, 2196

P.O Box 783347

Sandton, 2146

Contact: Mr S Von Schirnding

Independent Audiors to the Issuer and the Security SPV and Joint Independent Auditors to the Series Seller:

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

4 Lisbon Lane Waterfall City 2090

Contact: Costa Natsas

Deal Overview

Reporting Period:

Apr 24

Reporting Date:

20-Apr-24

20th of each month (for previous month)

Reporting Frequency:

Monthly

Period No.:

10

Interest Payment Dates:

20 Feb / 20 May / 20 Aug / 20 Nov

Next payment Date:

20-May-24

Asset Collection Period:

1-Apr-24

until

30-Apr-24

Note Interest Accrual Period:

20-Feb-24

until

20-May-24

Pool Information

Outstanding Principal

Number of Contracts

Balance

Outstanding Pool

572,486,495

2042

Repurchased Operating Lease Contracts

-

-

(cumulative since Cut Off Date)

-

-

Type of Equipment Lease

Percentage of Leases

Outstanding Principal

Percentage of Balance

(%)

Balance

(%)

New

95.25%

549,971,437

96.07%

Used

4.75%

22,515,058

3.93%

Total

100.00%

572,486,495

100.00%

Balance Sheet

Over Collateralisation Calculation

ASSETS

Pool Assets

  • Instalments receivable
  • Arrear instalments receivable Provision for bad and doubtful advances Cash
    -Reserve; Provision; Arrear Reserve -Money Market
    -Bank Accounts

Accounts receivable

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share Capital and Retained Income Notes in Issue

Subordinated Loans Deferred Tax

Interest and Working Capital Payable Accounts payable

572,486,495

Pool Assets

572,486,495

554,904,203

Delinquents and Defaults

-43,796,827

17,582,292

-18,135,137

Total Performing assets

528,689,667.83

45,205,394

31,607,885.74

10,804,356.32

2,793,151.61

101,832,460

Notes in Issue

701,389,211

500,000,000.00

Over collateralised amount:

50,000,000.00

44,988,748

- Pool Assets

28,689,667.83

500,000,000

- Cash Reserves

21,310,332.17

50,000,000

0

Required over collateralisation %age

10.00%

99,688,476

6,711,987

701,389,211

Information regarding the Notes:

Classes of Notes

LRFA4

LRFB4

LRFC4

Rating at Issue Date

GCR

AAA(zaf)

AA+(zaf)

AA-(zaf)

Current Rating

GCR

AAA(zaf)

AA+(zaf)

AA-(zaf)

Information on Notes

LRFA4

LRFB4

LRFC4

Final Maturity Date

20-Nov-30

20-Nov-30

20-Nov-30

Scheduled Repayment Date:

20-Nov-25

20-Nov-25

20-Nov-25

Issue Date:

21-Nov-22

21-Nov-22

21-Nov-22

ISIN:

ZAG000191818

ZAG000191826

ZAG000191834

Common Code:

LRFA4

LRFB4

LRFC4

Nominal Amount (ZAR):

400,000,000

75,000,000

25,000,000

Information on Interest

LRFA4

LRFB4

LRFC4

First Interest Payment Date:

20-Feb-23

20-Feb-23

20-Feb-23

Rate Determination Date:

Spread/Margin:

1.90%

2.10%

2.30%

Index Rate:

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

Fixed/ Floating:

Floating

Floating

Floating

Current Coupon:

10.2670%

10.4670%

10.6670%

Day Count Convention

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Information regarding the Notes II.

Monthly Period:

10

Next Payment Date:

20-May-24

Interest Accrual Period (from/until):

20-Feb-24

20-May-24

Days Accrued:

90

Base Interest Rate (3 Month Jibar):

8.367%

Currency:

ZAR

Day Count Convention:

Actual/365

Interest Payments

LRFA4

LRFB4

LRFC4

Total Interest Amount of the Reporting Period - 1 July 2022 - 30 April 2024

34,196,942

6,537,269

2,220,871

Paid interest - 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024

26,208,372

5,010,234

1,702,133

Unpaid Interest

Unpaid interest of the Reporting period - 1 April 2024 - 30 April 2024

3,375,452

645,226

219,185

Cumulative unpaid interest - 1 July 2022 - 30 April 2024

7,988,570

1,527,035

518,738

Note Balance

LRFA4

LRFB4

LRFC4

Note Balance (Cut Off Date):

Note Balance (Beginning of Period): (ZAR)

-

-

-

Unallocated Redemption Amount from Previous Period (ZAR)

-

-

-

Available Redemtion Amount Reporting Period (ZAR)

-

-

-

Total Available Redemtion Amount (ZAR)

-

-

-

Redemption Amount per Class

-

-

-

New Issue

280,000,000

52,500,000

17,500,000

Note Balance (End of Period):

280,000,000

52,500,000

17,500,000

Payments to Investors - Per R100'000 - Denomination

LRFA4

LRFB4

LRFC4

Interest

7,988,570

1,527,035

518,738

Principal Repayment by Note:

-

-

-

Performance Test

Amortisation events:

  1. the occurrence of a Servicer Event of Default; or
  2. the occurrence of a Breach of a Performance Test; or
  1. the occurrence of a Reserve Fund Test Event; or
    means an event where the balance on the Reserve Account is less than the Reserve Fund Required Amount
    (2.50% of the Σ outstanding Principal Amount of Notes) required on any Payment Date or the balance of the
    Arrears Reserve Account is less than the Arrears Reserve Target Amount on any 3 consecutive Payments Dates, as the case may be

Arrears Reserve Target Amount means:

    1. at the Restatement Date or on any Measurement Date thereafter during the Revolving Period, an amount equal to the Σ NPV of the Delinquent EL; or
    2. during the Amortisation Period, an amount equal to zero; or
    3. during the Post-Enforcement Period, an amount equal to zero;
  2. the occurrence of a Net Default Test Event; or
    means an event where the Net Default Test exceeds 4.000% the net of the following:
    1. the Σ NPV of EL in Default which occurred in the past month e `
    2. the Σ amount of the Recoveries collected in the past month ending on the last day of that Due Period; divided by the Σ of
    3. the average NPV of EL for the past 12 months ending on the last day of that Due Period.
  4. the occurrence of a Yield Test Event
    means an event where Prime plus 3.0% exceeds the Yield Test Yield test means, for purposes of and as at a Payment Date
    1. the Yield for the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date less any payments to the providers of guarantees, credit derivatives or other arrangements in terms of the Related Agreements for the Due Period preceding that Payment Date in terms of such Related Agreements; divided by
    2. the Σ NPV of all of the EL (excluding EL in default) at the start of the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date; multiplied by
    3. 12 (twelve)
  1. the occurrence of the first failure by the issuer to redeem in full, on a Scheduled Maturity Date, one or more Tranches of Notes having that Scheduled Maturity Date
  2. a Hedge Counterparty Default

Reserve Fund Tests

Reserve Fund Tests

Net Default Test

Yield Test

Hedge

Reserve Fund

Arrears Reserve

Arrears Reserve

NPV of EL in

Amount of

Average NPV of EL

Servicer event of

Refinance event of

Test event Balance

Reserve Fund

Fund 'Balance <

Arrears Reserve

Recoveries

Net Default trigger

Net Default Test

Prime as at Due

Yield test trigger

Counterparty

Month Ended

Required Amount

Fund Balance

Default during the

for the past 12

Net Default %

Yield

Yield Test Pass?

default

default

< Required Pass?

Balance (ZAR)

Target 3 months

Fund Target (ZAR)

collected in the

4.000%

Target Pass?

Period

(prime + 3.00%)

default

(ZAR)

(ZAR)

past month

months

Pass?

past month

30-Apr-24

Yes

12,500,000

12,500,000

Yes

8,120,570

8,120,570

1,627,706

161,882

571,592,994

1.785%

4.000%

Yes

11.75%

14.75%

19.35%

Yes

No

No

No

Apr-24

Portfolio Concentration Limits (in relation to all of the EL as at any date)

Difference

Actual

Benchmark

1

the Σ NPV of EL relating to any one Lessee (including affiliates), shall not exceed 7.5% of the Σ

No

2.63%

7.50%

NPV of all of the EL

the Σ NPV of the EL relating to the 10 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by

2

NPV, shall not exceed 20% of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the last day of any Due

No

14.75%

20.00%

Period

the Σ NPV of all EL relating to the 25 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by

3

NPV, shall not exceed 30% of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the last day of any Due

No

26.40%

30.00%

Period

the Σ NPV of all EL relating to the 50 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by

4

NPV, shall not exceed 40% of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the last day of any Due

No

39.97%

40.00%

Period

5

the total number of all Lessees (excluding Lessees who are parties to EL in Default and EL with a

No

1,123

1,000

NPV of zero or less), shall be 1,000 or more;

the Σ NPV of Non-Scheduled Equipment shall not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all of the EL and

6

the Σ NPV of all such EL relating to any one Lessee (including affiliates), shall not exceed 5% of the

No

8.27%

10.00%

Σ NPV of all EL relating to Non-Scheduled Equipment

the Σ NPV of all EL where the Equipment is located outside the Common Monetary Area and the Σ

7

NPV of all EL which are Loan Agreements, Residual EL and Balloon EL may not exceed 5% of the

No

0.00%

5.00%

Σ NPV of all of the EL

8

the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by a party other than the

No

6.09%

50.00%

Series Servicer, may not exceed 50% of the Σ NPV of all EL

the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by one individual SND,

9

may not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all EL unless such a SND has been approved by the rating

No

2.73%

10.00%

agency

Quantitative Eligibility Criteria

1

4.2.20 no EL payment is subject to an escalation in excess of 15% per annum

No

15.00%

15.00%

2

4.2.24 the original term of the relevant EL is not shorter than 6 months and the weighted ave

No

35

60

remaining term for all EL does not exceed 60 months

3

4.2.31 the discount rate is not less than Prime minus 1%

No

10.78%

10.75%

