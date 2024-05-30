SASP S2 Investor Report
30-Apr-24
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Deal Name:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 2
Issuer:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 2
140 West Street
Sandown, Sandton
2196
P.O Box 95104
Grant Park, 2051
Seller of the Receivables:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Servicer Name:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Contact:
Contact: Mr Dhesegan Govender
Phone: +27 ( 011) 809 7892
Email: Dhesegan.Govender@sasfin.com
Manager
Sasfin Bank Limited
140 West Street
Sandown, Sandton
2196
Page
Tables of Contents
- Additional Information
- Table of Contents
- Conterparties
- Deal Overview
- Balance Sheet and OC
- Notes Information I.
- Notes Information II.
- Performance Test
- Portfolio Covenants
- Priority Of Payments
- Pool Movement (Rands)
- Pool Movement (Deals)
- Pool Stratification
- Pool Ageing
- Delinquency Contracts
- Defaults
- Excess Spread
- Note Interest and Details
- Glossary
Deal Name:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Limited - Series 2
Issuer:
Series Security SPV:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 2
Stonehage Fleming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd
140 West Street
(formerly: Maitland Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (MCS(SA))
Sandown, Sandton
STONEHAGE FLEMING FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD
2196
First Floor North Block Waterway House
P.O Box 95104
3 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront
Grant Park, 2051
Cape Town
8001
South Africa
Series Seller, Servicer and Manager Name:
Transfering Agent:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Nedbank Limited
140 West Street
(a division of Nedbank Limited)
Sandown, Sandton
135 Rivonia Road
2196
Sandton, 2196
Contact: Mr M Sassoon
South Africa
P.O Box 1144
Johannesburg, 2000
Paying Agent:
Series Standby Servicer:
Nedbank Limited
STONEHAGE FLEMING CORPORATE SERVICES (PTY) LTD
Braampark Forum IV
54 Glenhove Road
2nd Floor, 33 Hoofd Street
Melrose Johannesburg
Braamfontein, 2001
South Africa
P.O Box 1144
2196
Johannesburg 2000
South Africa Contact: Mrs L Currie
Legal Adviser to the Arranger, the Issuer and the Security SPV:Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc.
150 West Street
Sandown
Sandton, 2196
P.O Box 783347
Sandton, 2146
Contact: Mr S Von Schirnding
Independent Audiors to the Issuer and the Security SPV and Joint Independent Auditors to the Series Seller:
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.
4 Lisbon Lane Waterfall City 2090
Contact: Costa Natsas
Deal Overview
Reporting Period:
Apr 24
Reporting Date:
20-Apr-24
20th of each month (for previous month)
Reporting Frequency:
Monthly
Period No.:
10
Interest Payment Dates:
20 Feb / 20 May / 20 Aug / 20 Nov
Next payment Date:
20-May-24
Asset Collection Period:
1-Apr-24
until
30-Apr-24
Note Interest Accrual Period:
20-Feb-24
until
20-May-24
Pool Information
Outstanding Principal
Number of Contracts
Balance
Outstanding Pool
572,486,495
2042
Repurchased Operating Lease Contracts
-
-
(cumulative since Cut Off Date)
-
-
Type of Equipment Lease
Percentage of Leases
Outstanding Principal
Percentage of Balance
(%)
Balance
(%)
New
95.25%
549,971,437
96.07%
Used
4.75%
22,515,058
3.93%
Total
100.00%
572,486,495
100.00%
Balance Sheet
Over Collateralisation Calculation
ASSETS
Pool Assets
- Instalments receivable
-
Arrear instalments receivable Provision for bad and doubtful advances Cash
-Reserve; Provision; Arrear Reserve -Money Market
-Bank Accounts
Accounts receivable
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share Capital and Retained Income Notes in Issue
Subordinated Loans Deferred Tax
Interest and Working Capital Payable Accounts payable
572,486,495
Pool Assets
572,486,495
554,904,203
Delinquents and Defaults
-43,796,827
17,582,292
-18,135,137
Total Performing assets
528,689,667.83
45,205,394
31,607,885.74
10,804,356.32
2,793,151.61
101,832,460
Notes in Issue
701,389,211
500,000,000.00
Over collateralised amount:
50,000,000.00
44,988,748
- Pool Assets
28,689,667.83
500,000,000
- Cash Reserves
21,310,332.17
50,000,000
0
Required over collateralisation %age
10.00%
99,688,476
6,711,987
701,389,211
Information regarding the Notes:
Classes of Notes
LRFA4
LRFB4
LRFC4
Rating at Issue Date
GCR
AAA(zaf)
AA+(zaf)
AA-(zaf)
Current Rating
GCR
AAA(zaf)
AA+(zaf)
AA-(zaf)
Information on Notes
LRFA4
LRFB4
LRFC4
Final Maturity Date
20-Nov-30
20-Nov-30
20-Nov-30
Scheduled Repayment Date:
20-Nov-25
20-Nov-25
20-Nov-25
Issue Date:
21-Nov-22
21-Nov-22
21-Nov-22
ISIN:
ZAG000191818
ZAG000191826
ZAG000191834
Common Code:
LRFA4
LRFB4
LRFC4
Nominal Amount (ZAR):
400,000,000
75,000,000
25,000,000
Information on Interest
LRFA4
LRFB4
LRFC4
First Interest Payment Date:
20-Feb-23
20-Feb-23
20-Feb-23
Rate Determination Date:
Spread/Margin:
1.90%
2.10%
2.30%
Index Rate:
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
Fixed/ Floating:
Floating
Floating
Floating
Current Coupon:
10.2670%
10.4670%
10.6670%
Day Count Convention
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Information regarding the Notes II.
Monthly Period:
10
Next Payment Date:
20-May-24
Interest Accrual Period (from/until):
20-Feb-24
20-May-24
Days Accrued:
90
Base Interest Rate (3 Month Jibar):
8.367%
Currency:
ZAR
Day Count Convention:
Actual/365
Interest Payments
LRFA4
LRFB4
LRFC4
Total Interest Amount of the Reporting Period - 1 July 2022 - 30 April 2024
34,196,942
6,537,269
2,220,871
Paid interest - 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024
26,208,372
5,010,234
1,702,133
Unpaid Interest
Unpaid interest of the Reporting period - 1 April 2024 - 30 April 2024
3,375,452
645,226
219,185
Cumulative unpaid interest - 1 July 2022 - 30 April 2024
7,988,570
1,527,035
518,738
Note Balance
LRFA4
LRFB4
LRFC4
Note Balance (Cut Off Date):
Note Balance (Beginning of Period): (ZAR)
-
-
-
Unallocated Redemption Amount from Previous Period (ZAR)
-
-
-
Available Redemtion Amount Reporting Period (ZAR)
-
-
-
Total Available Redemtion Amount (ZAR)
-
-
-
Redemption Amount per Class
-
-
-
New Issue
280,000,000
52,500,000
17,500,000
Note Balance (End of Period):
280,000,000
52,500,000
17,500,000
Payments to Investors - Per R100'000 - Denomination
LRFA4
LRFB4
LRFC4
Interest
7,988,570
1,527,035
518,738
Principal Repayment by Note:
-
-
-
Performance Test
Amortisation events:
- the occurrence of a Servicer Event of Default; or
- the occurrence of a Breach of a Performance Test; or
-
the occurrence of a Reserve Fund Test Event; or
means an event where the balance on the Reserve Account is less than the Reserve Fund Required Amount
(2.50% of the Σ outstanding Principal Amount of Notes) required on any Payment Date or the balance of the
Arrears Reserve Account is less than the Arrears Reserve Target Amount on any 3 consecutive Payments Dates, as the case may be
Arrears Reserve Target Amount means:
- at the Restatement Date or on any Measurement Date thereafter during the Revolving Period, an amount equal to the Σ NPV of the Delinquent EL; or
- during the Amortisation Period, an amount equal to zero; or
- during the Post-Enforcement Period, an amount equal to zero;
- the occurrence of a Net Default Test Event; or
means an event where the Net Default Test exceeds 4.000% the net of the following:
- the Σ NPV of EL in Default which occurred in the past month e `
- the Σ amount of the Recoveries collected in the past month ending on the last day of that Due Period; divided by the Σ of
- the average NPV of EL for the past 12 months ending on the last day of that Due Period.
-
the occurrence of a Yield Test Event
means an event where Prime plus 3.0% exceeds the Yield Test Yield test means, for purposes of and as at a Payment Date
- the Yield for the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date less any payments to the providers of guarantees, credit derivatives or other arrangements in terms of the Related Agreements for the Due Period preceding that Payment Date in terms of such Related Agreements; divided by
- the Σ NPV of all of the EL (excluding EL in default) at the start of the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date; multiplied by
- 12 (twelve)
- the occurrence of the first failure by the issuer to redeem in full, on a Scheduled Maturity Date, one or more Tranches of Notes having that Scheduled Maturity Date
- a Hedge Counterparty Default
Reserve Fund Tests
Reserve Fund Tests
Net Default Test
Yield Test
Hedge
Reserve Fund
Arrears Reserve
Arrears Reserve
NPV of EL in
Amount of
Average NPV of EL
Servicer event of
Refinance event of
Test event Balance
Reserve Fund
Fund 'Balance <
Arrears Reserve
Recoveries
Net Default trigger
Net Default Test
Prime as at Due
Yield test trigger
Counterparty
Month Ended
Required Amount
Fund Balance
Default during the
for the past 12
Net Default %
Yield
Yield Test Pass?
default
default
< Required Pass?
Balance (ZAR)
Target 3 months
Fund Target (ZAR)
collected in the
4.000%
Target Pass?
Period
(prime + 3.00%)
default
(ZAR)
(ZAR)
past month
months
Pass?
past month
30-Apr-24
Yes
12,500,000
12,500,000
Yes
8,120,570
8,120,570
1,627,706
161,882
571,592,994
1.785%
4.000%
Yes
11.75%
14.75%
19.35%
Yes
No
No
No
Apr-24
Portfolio Concentration Limits (in relation to all of the EL as at any date)
Difference
Actual
Benchmark
1
the Σ NPV of EL relating to any one Lessee (including affiliates), shall not exceed 7.5% of the Σ
No
2.63%
7.50%
NPV of all of the EL
the Σ NPV of the EL relating to the 10 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by
2
NPV, shall not exceed 20% of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the last day of any Due
No
14.75%
20.00%
Period
the Σ NPV of all EL relating to the 25 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by
3
NPV, shall not exceed 30% of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the last day of any Due
No
26.40%
30.00%
Period
the Σ NPV of all EL relating to the 50 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by
4
NPV, shall not exceed 40% of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the last day of any Due
No
39.97%
40.00%
Period
5
the total number of all Lessees (excluding Lessees who are parties to EL in Default and EL with a
No
1,123
1,000
NPV of zero or less), shall be 1,000 or more;
the Σ NPV of Non-Scheduled Equipment shall not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all of the EL and
6
the Σ NPV of all such EL relating to any one Lessee (including affiliates), shall not exceed 5% of the
No
8.27%
10.00%
Σ NPV of all EL relating to Non-Scheduled Equipment
the Σ NPV of all EL where the Equipment is located outside the Common Monetary Area and the Σ
7
NPV of all EL which are Loan Agreements, Residual EL and Balloon EL may not exceed 5% of the
No
0.00%
5.00%
Σ NPV of all of the EL
8
the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by a party other than the
No
6.09%
50.00%
Series Servicer, may not exceed 50% of the Σ NPV of all EL
the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by one individual SND,
9
may not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all EL unless such a SND has been approved by the rating
No
2.73%
10.00%
agency
Quantitative Eligibility Criteria
1
4.2.20 no EL payment is subject to an escalation in excess of 15% per annum
No
15.00%
15.00%
2
4.2.24 the original term of the relevant EL is not shorter than 6 months and the weighted ave
No
35
60
remaining term for all EL does not exceed 60 months
3
4.2.31 the discount rate is not less than Prime minus 1%
No
10.78%
10.75%
