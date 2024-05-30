Information Date: 30-Apr-24

Period: Apr-24

Period Number: 10

Apr-24

Portfolio Concentration Limits (in relation to all of the EL as at any date) Difference Actual Benchmark

1 the Σ NPV of EL relating to any one Lessee (including affiliates), shall not exceed 7.5% of the Σ No 2.63% 7.50%

NPV of all of the EL

the Σ NPV of the EL relating to the 10 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by

2 NPV, shall not exceed 20% of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the last day of any Due No 14.75% 20.00%

Period

the Σ NPV of all EL relating to the 25 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by

3 NPV, shall not exceed 30% of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the last day of any Due No 26.40% 30.00%

Period

the Σ NPV of all EL relating to the 50 largest Lessees (including Affiliates of such Lessees) - by

4 NPV, shall not exceed 40% of the Σ NPV of all the EL of the Issuer on the last day of any Due No 39.97% 40.00%

Period

5 the total number of all Lessees (excluding Lessees who are parties to EL in Default and EL with a No 1,123 1,000

NPV of zero or less), shall be 1,000 or more;

the Σ NPV of Non-Scheduled Equipment shall not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all of the EL and

6 the Σ NPV of all such EL relating to any one Lessee (including affiliates), shall not exceed 5% of the No 8.27% 10.00%

Σ NPV of all EL relating to Non-Scheduled Equipment

the Σ NPV of all EL where the Equipment is located outside the Common Monetary Area and the Σ

7 NPV of all EL which are Loan Agreements, Residual EL and Balloon EL may not exceed 5% of the No 0.00% 5.00%

Σ NPV of all of the EL

8 the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by a party other than the No 6.09% 50.00%

Series Servicer, may not exceed 50% of the Σ NPV of all EL

the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by one individual SND,

9 may not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all EL unless such a SND has been approved by the rating No 2.73% 10.00%

agency

Quantitative Eligibility Criteria

1 4.2.20 no EL payment is subject to an escalation in excess of 15% per annum No 15.00% 15.00%

2 4.2.24 the original term of the relevant EL is not shorter than 6 months and the weighted ave No 35 60

remaining term for all EL does not exceed 60 months