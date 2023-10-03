SASP S2 Investor Report

31-Aug-23

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 2

Issuer:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 2

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton

2196

P.O Box 95104

Grant Park, 2051

Seller of the Receivables:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Servicer Name:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Contact:

Contact: Mr Dhesegan Govender

Phone: +27 ( 011) 809 7892

Email: Dhesegan.Govender@sasfin.com

Manager

Sasfin Bank Limited

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton

2196

Page

Tables of Contents

  1. Additional Information
  2. Table of Contents
  3. Conterparties
  4. Deal Overview
  5. Balance Sheet and OC
  6. Notes Information I.
  7. Notes Information II.
  8. Performance Test
  9. Portfolio Covenants
  1. Priority Of Payments
  2. Pool Movement (Rands)
  3. Pool Movement (Deals)
  4. Pool Stratification
  5. Pool Ageing
  6. Delinquency Contracts
  7. Defaults
  8. Excess Spread
  9. Note Interest and Details
  10. Glossary

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Limited - Series 2

Issuer:

Series Security SPV:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 2

Stonehage Fleming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd

140 West Street

(formerly: Maitland Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (MCS(SA))

Sandown, Sandton

STONEHAGE FLEMING FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD

2196

First Floor North Block Waterway House

P.O Box 95104

3 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

Grant Park, 2051

Cape Town

8001

South Africa

Series Seller, Servicer and Manager Name:

Transfering Agent:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Nedbank Limited

140 West Street

(a division of Nedbank Limited)

Sandown, Sandton

135 Rivonia Road

2196

Sandton, 2196

Contact: Mr M Sassoon

South Africa

P.O Box 1144

Johannesburg, 2000

Paying Agent:

Series Standby Servicer:

Nedbank Limited

STONEHAGE FLEMING CORPORATE SERVICES (PTY) LTD

Braampark Forum IV

54 Glenhove Road

2nd Floor, 33 Hoofd Street

Melrose Johannesburg

Braamfontein, 2001

South Africa

P.O Box 1144

2196

Johannesburg 2000

South Africa Contact: Mrs L Currie

Legal Adviser to the Arranger, the Issuer and the Security SPV:Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc.

150 West Street

Sandown

Sandton, 2196

P.O Box 783347

Sandton, 2146

Contact: Mr S Von Schirnding

Independent Audiors to the Issuer and the Security SPV and Joint Independent Auditors to the Series Seller:

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

4 Lisbon Lane Waterfall City 2090

Contact: Costa Natsas

Deal Overview

Reporting Period:

Aug 23

Reporting Date:

20-Aug-23

20th of each month (for previous month)

Reporting Frequency:

Monthly

Period No.:

2

Interest Payment Dates:

20 Feb / 20 May / 20 Aug / 20 Nov

Next payment Date:

20-Sep-23

Asset Collection Period:

1-Aug-23

until

31-Aug-23

Note Interest Accrual Period:

20-Aug-23

until

20-Nov-23

Pool Information

Outstanding Principal

Number of Contracts

Balance

Outstanding Pool

572,305,474

2697

Repurchased Operating Lease Contracts

-

-

(cumulative since Cut Off Date)

-

-

Type of Equipment Lease

Percentage of Leases

Outstanding Principal

Percentage of Balance

(%)

Balance

(%)

New

94.66%

552,347,410

96.51%

Used

5.34%

19,958,064

3.49%

Total

100.00%

572,305,474

100.00%

Disclaimer

