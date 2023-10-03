Sasfin Holdings is a holding company organized around 4 areas of activity: - business banking and market banking (66.5% of net sales); - wealth management (25.8%); - investment services (7.7%). At the end of June 2019, the group had ZAR 4,981.1 million in current deposits and ZAR 7,487.2 million in current loans. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: South Africa (97.8%) and Asia-Pacific (2.2%).

Sector Banks