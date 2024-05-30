SASP S3 Investor Report
30-Apr-24
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Deal Name:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd- Series 3
Issuer:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd- Series 3
140 West Street
Sandown, Sandton
2196
P.O Box 95104
Grant Park, 2051
Seller of the Receivables:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Servicer Name:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Contact:
Contact: Mr Dhesegan Govender
Phone: +27 ( 011) 809 7892
Email: Dhesegan.Govender@sasfin.com
Manager
Sasfin Bank Limited
140 West Street
Sandown, Sandton
2196
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Page
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Deal Name:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Limited - Series 3
Issuer:
Series Security SPV:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 3
Stonehage Fleming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd
(Maitland Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (MCS(SA))
140 West Street
STONEHAGE FLEMING FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD
Sandown, Sandton
First Floor North Block Waterway House
2196
3 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront
P.O Box 95104
Cape Town
Grant Park, 2051
8001
South Africa
Contact: Mr B Harmse
Series Seller, Servicer and Manager Name:
Sasfin Bank Limited
140 West Street Sandown, Sandton 2196
Contact: Mr M Sassoon
Paying Agent:
Nedbank Limited
Braampark Forum IV
2nd Floor, 33 Hoofd Street Braamfontein, 2001
P.O Box 1144 Johannesburg 2000
South Africa Contact: Mrs L Currie
Legal Adviser to the Arranger, the Issuer and the Security SPV:
Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc.
150 West Street
Sandown
Sandton, 2196
P.O Box 783347
Sandton, 2146
Contact: Mr S Von Schirnding
Transfering Agent:
Nedbank Limited
(a division of Nedbank Limited) 135 Rivonia Road
Sandton, 2196 South Africa P.O Box 1144 Johannesburg, 2000
Series Standby Servicer:
Singular Systems (Pty) Ltd
25 Scott Street
Sandton
Johannesburg, South Africa Contact: Mr Tsungi Akino
(010) 003 0700 / (010) 003 0652
Independent Audiors to the Issuer and the Security SPV and Joint Independent Auditors to the Series Seller:
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.
4 Lisbon Lane Waterfall City 2090
Director: Costa Natsas
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Deal Overview
Reporting Period:
Apr 24
Reporting Date:
15-Apr-24
15th of each month (for previous month)
Reporting Frequency:
Monthly
Period No.:
10
Interest Payment Dates:
15 Feb / 15 May / 15 Aug / 15 Nov
Next payment Date:
15-May-24
Asset Collection Period:
1-Apr-24
until
30-Apr-24
Note Interest Accrual Period:
15-Feb-24
until
15-May-24
Pool Information
Outstanding Principal
Number of Contracts
Balance
Outstanding Pool
1,744,684,034
15,979
Repurchased Operating Lease Contracts
-
-
(cumulative since Cut Off Date)
-
-
Type of Equipment Lease
Percentage of Leases
Outstanding Principal
Percentage of Balance
(%)
Balance
(%)
New
95.3%
1,706,005,021.14
97.8%
Used
4.7%
38,679,012.61
2.2%
Total
100.00%
1,744,684,034
100.00%
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Balance Sheet
ASSETS
Pool Assets
- Instalments receivable
- Arrear instalments receivable
Provision for bad and doubtful advances Cash
-Reserve; Provision; Arrear Reserve -Money Market
-Bankaccounts Accounts receivable
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share Capital and Retained Income Notes in Issue
Subordinated Loans NPL Loan
Interest and Working Capital Payable Accounts payable
111,615,307.67
33,704,792.09
2,345,435.71
1,744,684,034
1,658,468,249
86,215,785
(105,382,511)
147,665,535
1,769,314
1,788,736,372
94,273,675
1,481,000,000
128,320,500
463,753
74,673,001
10,005,443
1,788,736,372
Over Collateralisation Calculation
Pool Assets
1,744,684,034
Delinquents and Defaults
-
133,974,717
NPL Deals
-
463,753
Total Performing assets
1,610,245,564
Notes in Issue
1,481,000,000
Over collateralised amount:
118,480,000.00
- Pool Assets
129,245,565
- Cash Reserves
(10,765,565)
Required over collateralisation %age
8.00%
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Information regarding the Notes:
Classes of Notes
SLRA7
SLRA8
SLRA9
SLRA10
SLRB7
SLRB8
SLRB9
SLRB10
SLRC7
SLRC8
SLRC9
SLRC10
Rating at Issue Date
GCR
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AA+(zaf)
AA(zaf)
AA(zaf)
AA(zaf)
A-(zaf)
BBB-(zaf)
BBB-(zaf)
BBB-(zaf)
Current Rating
GCR
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AAA(zaf)
AA(zaf)
AA(zaf)
AA(zaf)
AA(zaf)
BBB-(zaf)
BBB-(zaf)
BBB-(zaf)
BBB-(zaf)
Information on Notes
SLRA7
SLRA8
SLRA9
SLRA10
SLRB7
SLRB8
SLRB9
SLRB10
SLRC7
SLRC8
SLRC9
SLRC10
Final Maturity Date
15-Nov-25
15-Nov-30
15-Nov-30
15-Nov-30
15-Nov-25
15-Nov-30
15-Nov-30
15-Nov-30
15-Nov-25
15-Nov-30
15-Nov-30
15-Nov-30
Scheduled Repayment Date:
15-Aug-24
15-Aug-25
15-Aug-27
16-Nov-26
15-Aug-24
15-Aug-25
15-Aug-27
16-Nov-26
15-Aug-24
15-Aug-25
15-Aug-27
16-Nov-26
Issue Date:
16-Aug-21
15-Aug-22
15-Aug-22
15-Nov-23
16-Aug-21
15-Aug-22
15-Aug-22
15-Nov-23
16-Aug-21
15-Aug-22
15-Aug-22
15-Nov-23
ISIN:
ZAG000178559
ZAG000188822
ZAG000188855
ZAG000200858
ZAG000178542
ZAG000188830
ZAG000188863
ZAG000200866
ZAG000178583
ZAG000188848
ZAG000188871
ZAG000200874
Common Code:
SLRA7
SLRA8
SLRA9
SLRA10
SLRB7
SLRB8
SLRB9
SLRB10
SLRC7
SLRC8
SLRC9
SLRC10
Nominal Amount (ZAR): (initial)
276,000,000
323,000,000
248,000,000
323,000,000
45,000,000
18,000,000
81,000,000
31,000,000
20,000,000
30,000,000
61,000,000
25,000,000
Nominal Amount (ZAR): (balance)
276,000,000
323,000,000
248,000,000
323,000,000
45,000,000
18,000,000
81,000,000
31,000,000
20,000,000
30,000,000
61,000,000
25,000,000
Information on Interest
SLRA7
SLRA8
SLRA9
SLRA10
SLRB7
SLRB8
SLRB9
SLRB10
SLRC7
SLRC8
SLRC9
SLRC10
First Interest Payment Date:
15-Nov-21
15-Nov-22
15-Nov-22
15-Feb-24
15-Nov-22
15-Feb-21
15-Nov-21
15-Feb-24
15-Nov-21
15-Nov-22
15-Nov-22
15-Feb-24
Rate Determination Date:
Spread/Margin:
1.90%
1.80%
2.10%
1.95%
2.20%
2.00%
2.30%
2.15%
2.45%
2.40%
2.70%
2.45%
Index Rate:
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
3 Month Jibar
Fixed/ Floating:
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
10.2670%
10.1670%
10.4670%
10.3170%
10.5670%
10.3670%
10.6670%
10.5170%
10.8170%
10.7670%
11.0670%
10.8170%
Day Count Convention
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Actual / 365
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Information regarding the Notes II.
SLRA7
SLRA8
SLRA9
SLRA10
SLRB7
SLRB8
SLRB9
SLRB10
SLRC7
SLRC8
SLRC9
SLRC10
Monthly Period:
10
Next Payment Date:
15-May-24
Interest Accrual Period (from/until):
15-Feb-2415-May-24
Days Accrued:
90
Base Interest Rate (3 Month Jibar):
8.367%
Currency:
ZAR
Day Count Convention:
Actual/366
Interest Payments
SLRA7
SLRA8
SLRA9
SLRA10
SLRB7
SLRB8
SLRB9
SLRB10
SLRC7
SLRC8
SLRC9
SLRC10
Interest Payable for the quarter on Interest Payment date
5,900,290
6,837,795
5,404,987
6,938,677
990,113
388,549
1,799,070
678,851
450,461
672,569
1,405,661
563,077
Total Interest Amount of the Reporting Period - YTD 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024
23,604,420
27,354,109
21,624,234
15,330,801
3,961,355
1,554,460
7,198,124
1,499,914
1,802,383
2,691,040
5,624,700
1,244,129
Paid interest 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024
17,704,130
20,516,314
16,219,248
8,392,124
2,971,242
1,165,910
5,399,054
821,063
1,351,922
2,018,472
4,219,039
681,052
Unpaid Interest
Unpaid interest of the Reporting Month - Interest from period 1 April 2024 - 30 April 2024
2,329,062
2,699,130
2,133,547
2,738,952
390,834
153,375
710,159
267,967
177,814
265,488
554,866
222,267
Cumulative unpaid interest - Interest from period 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024
5,900,290
6,837,795
5,404,987
6,938,677
990,113
388,549
1,799,070
678,851
450,461
672,569
1,405,661
563,077
Note Balance
SLRA7
SLRA8
SLRA9
SLRA10
SLRB7
SLRB8
SLRB9
SLRB10
SLRC7
SLRC8
SLRC9
SLRC10
Note Balance (Cut Off Date):
Note Balance (Beginning of Period): (ZAR)
276,000,000
323,000,000
248,000,000
323,000,000
45,000,000
25,000,000
20,000,000
31,000,000
45,000,000
30,000,000
61,000,000
25,000,000
Unallocated Redemption Amount from Previous Period (ZAR)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Available Redemtion Amount Reporting Period (ZAR)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Available Redemtion Amount (ZAR)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Redemption Amount per Class
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New Issue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Note Balance (End of Period):
276,000,000
323,000,000
248,000,000
323,000,000
45,000,000
25,000,000
20,000,000
31,000,000
45,000,000
30,000,000
61,000,000
25,000,000
Payments to Investors - Per R100'000 - Denomination
SLRA7
SLRA8
SLRA9
SLRA10
SLRB7
SLRB8
SLRB9
SLRB10
SLRC7
SLRC8
SLRC9
SLRC10
Interest
5,900,290
6,837,795
5,404,987
6,938,677
990,113
388,549
1,799,070
678,851
450,461
672,569
1,405,661
563,077
Principal Repayment by Note:
17,704,130
6,837,795
5,404,987
6,938,677
990,113
1,165,910
5,399,054
678,851
1,351,922
672,569
1,405,661
563,077
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Apr-24
Portfolio Concentration Limits (in relation to all of the Participating Assets as at any date)
Difference
Actual
Benchmark
1
the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with the same Lessee
No
0.65%
1.00%
2
the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with all the Lessees whose
No
4.37%
10.00%
Equipment Leases constitute the 10 Equipment Leases with the highest NPV
3
the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with all the Lessees whose
No
7.12%
18.00%
Equipment Leases constitute the 20 Equipment Leases with the highest NPV
4
the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with all the Lessees whose
No
9.26%
25.00%
Equipment Leases constitute the 30 Equipment Leases with the highest NPV
5
the total number of all Lessees (excluding Lessees who are parties to EL in Default and EL with a
No
10,790
4,200
NPV of zero or less), shall be 5,000 or more;
6
the aggregate NPV of Equipment leases in respect of which the subject matter is not specified
No
0.47%
10.00%
equipment
7
the aggregate NPV of a lease with Series 3 Participating Asset payments exceeding 6 monthly
No
0.00%
1.00%
intervals
8
the aggregate NPV of Equipments Leases which include maintenance obligations in terms of
No
0.00%
2.00%
Maintenance Agreement on the part of the lessor in respect of the Equipment
9
the aggregate NPV in respect of Equipment Leases with a maturity longer than 5 years
No
0.00%
2.00%
the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by one individual SND,
10
may not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all EL unless such a SND has been approved by the rating
No
4.40%
10.00%
agency
11
the aggregate NPV in respect of Equipment Leases in terms of which the Lessee is granted the right
No
0.00%
2.00%
to exercise a Payment Holiday option
12
the aggregate NPV in respect of Equipment Leases not located in the Common Monetary Area
No
0.00%
1.00%
13
the aggregate NPV in respect of the aggregate Equipment Leases with all lessees where the
No
0.01%
3.00%
Lessee falls within the definition of the CPA
13
Percentage of the aggregate NPV of fixed rate Equipment Leases to be hedged
No
102.22%
95% - 105%
Information Date:
30-Apr-24
Period:
Apr-24
Period Number:
10
Performance Test
Amortisation events:
- the occurrence of a Servicer Event of Default; or
- the occurrence of a Breach of a Performance Test; or
-
the occurrence of a Reserve Fund Test Event; or
means an event where the balance on the Reserve Account is less than the Reserve Fund Required Amount
(1.00% of the Σ outstanding Principal Amount of Notes) required on any Payment Date or the balance of the
Arrears Reserve Account is less than the Arrears Reserve Target Amount on any 3 consecutive Payments Dates, as the case may be
Arrears Reserve Target Amount means:
- at the Restatement Date or on any Measurement Date thereafter during the Revolving Period, an amount equal to the Σ NPV of the Delinquent EL; or
- during the Amortisation Period, an amount equal to zero; or
- during the Post-Enforcement Period, an amount equal to zero;
- the occurrence of a Net Default Test Event; or
means an event where the Net Default Test exceeds 2.625% the net of the following:
- the Σ NPV of EL in Default which occurred in the past month ending on the last day of that Due Period: less
- the Σ amount of the Recoveries collected in the past month ending on the last day of that Due Period; divided by the Σ of
- the average NPV of EL for the past 12 months ending on the last day of that Due Period.
-
the occurrence of a Yield Test Event
means an event where Prime plus 4.0% exceeds the Yield Test Yield test means, for purposes of and as at a Payment Date
- the Yield for the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date less any payments to the providers of guarantees, credit derivatives or other arrangements in terms of the Related Agreements for the Due Period preceding that Payment Date in terms of such Related Agreements; divided by
- the Σ NPV of all of the EL (excluding EL in default) at the start of the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date; multiplied by
- 12 (twelve)
- the occurrence of the first failure by the issuer to redeem in full, on a Scheduled Maturity Date, one or more Tranches of Notes having that Scheduled Maturity Date
- a Hedge Counterparty Default
Reserve Fund Tests
Reserve Fund Tests
Net Default Test
Yield Test
Hedge
Reserve Fund
Arrears Reserve
Arrears Reserve
NPV of EL in
Amount of
Average NPV of EL
Servicer event of
Refinance event of
Test event Balance
Reserve Fund
Fund 'Balance <
Arrears Reserve
Recoveries
Net Default trigger
Net Default Test
Prime as at Due
Yield test trigger
Counterparty
Month Ended
Required Amount
Fund Balance
Default during the
for the past 12
Net Default %
Yield
Yield Test Pass?
default
default
< Required Pass?
(ZAR)
Balance (ZAR)
Target 3 months
Fund Target (ZAR)
(ZAR)
past month
collected in the
months
4.50%
Target Pass?
Period
(prime + 4.0%)
default
Pass?
past month
30-Apr-24
Yes
14,810,000
14,810,000
Yes
13,822,133
13,822,133
3,332,529
1,089,422
1,739,805,452
1.3181%
4.500%
Yes
11.75%
15.750%
21.04%
Yes
No
No
No
