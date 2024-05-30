Information Date: 30-Apr-24

Period: Apr-24

Period Number: 10

Apr-24

Portfolio Concentration Limits (in relation to all of the Participating Assets as at any date) Difference Actual Benchmark

1 the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with the same Lessee No 0.65% 1.00%

2 the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with all the Lessees whose No 4.37% 10.00%

Equipment Leases constitute the 10 Equipment Leases with the highest NPV

3 the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with all the Lessees whose No 7.12% 18.00%

Equipment Leases constitute the 20 Equipment Leases with the highest NPV

4 the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with all the Lessees whose No 9.26% 25.00%

Equipment Leases constitute the 30 Equipment Leases with the highest NPV

5 the total number of all Lessees (excluding Lessees who are parties to EL in Default and EL with a No 10,790 4,200

NPV of zero or less), shall be 5,000 or more;

6 the aggregate NPV of Equipment leases in respect of which the subject matter is not specified No 0.47% 10.00%

equipment

7 the aggregate NPV of a lease with Series 3 Participating Asset payments exceeding 6 monthly No 0.00% 1.00%

intervals

8 the aggregate NPV of Equipments Leases which include maintenance obligations in terms of No 0.00% 2.00%

Maintenance Agreement on the part of the lessor in respect of the Equipment

9 the aggregate NPV in respect of Equipment Leases with a maturity longer than 5 years No 0.00% 2.00%

the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by one individual SND,

10 may not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all EL unless such a SND has been approved by the rating No 4.40% 10.00%

agency

11 the aggregate NPV in respect of Equipment Leases in terms of which the Lessee is granted the right No 0.00% 2.00%

to exercise a Payment Holiday option

12 the aggregate NPV in respect of Equipment Leases not located in the Common Monetary Area No 0.00% 1.00%

13 the aggregate NPV in respect of the aggregate Equipment Leases with all lessees where the No 0.01% 3.00%

Lessee falls within the definition of the CPA