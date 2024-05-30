SASP S3 Investor Report

30-Apr-24

Information Date:

30-Apr-24

Period:

Apr-24

Period Number:

10

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd- Series 3

Issuer:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd- Series 3

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton

2196

P.O Box 95104

Grant Park, 2051

Seller of the Receivables:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Servicer Name:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Contact:

Contact: Mr Dhesegan Govender

Phone: +27 ( 011) 809 7892

Email: Dhesegan.Govender@sasfin.com

Manager

Sasfin Bank Limited

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton

2196

Information Date:

30-Apr-24

Period:

Apr-24

Period Number:

10

Page

Tables of Contents

  1. Additional Information
  2. Contents
  3. Conterparties
  4. Deal Overview
  5. Balance Sheet and OC
  6. Notes Information I.
  7. Notes Information II.
  8. Performance Test
  9. Portfolio Covenants
  1. Priority Of Payments
  2. Pool Movement (Rands)
  3. Pool Movement (Deals)
  4. Pool Ageing
  5. Pool Stratification
  6. Delinquency Contracts
  7. Defaults
  8. Excess Spread
  9. Note Interest and Details
  10. Glossary

Information Date:

30-Apr-24

Period:

Apr-24

Period Number:

10

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Limited - Series 3

Issuer:

Series Security SPV:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 3

Stonehage Fleming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd

(Maitland Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (MCS(SA))

140 West Street

STONEHAGE FLEMING FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD

Sandown, Sandton

First Floor North Block Waterway House

2196

3 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

P.O Box 95104

Cape Town

Grant Park, 2051

8001

South Africa

Contact: Mr B Harmse

Series Seller, Servicer and Manager Name:

Sasfin Bank Limited

140 West Street Sandown, Sandton 2196

Contact: Mr M Sassoon

Paying Agent:

Nedbank Limited

Braampark Forum IV

2nd Floor, 33 Hoofd Street Braamfontein, 2001

P.O Box 1144 Johannesburg 2000

South Africa Contact: Mrs L Currie

Legal Adviser to the Arranger, the Issuer and the Security SPV:

Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc.

150 West Street

Sandown

Sandton, 2196

P.O Box 783347

Sandton, 2146

Contact: Mr S Von Schirnding

Transfering Agent:

Nedbank Limited

(a division of Nedbank Limited) 135 Rivonia Road

Sandton, 2196 South Africa P.O Box 1144 Johannesburg, 2000

Series Standby Servicer:

Singular Systems (Pty) Ltd

25 Scott Street

Sandton

Johannesburg, South Africa Contact: Mr Tsungi Akino

(010) 003 0700 / (010) 003 0652

Independent Audiors to the Issuer and the Security SPV and Joint Independent Auditors to the Series Seller:

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

4 Lisbon Lane Waterfall City 2090

Director: Costa Natsas

Information Date:

30-Apr-24

Period:

Apr-24

Period Number:

10

Deal Overview

Reporting Period:

Apr 24

Reporting Date:

15-Apr-24

15th of each month (for previous month)

Reporting Frequency:

Monthly

Period No.:

10

Interest Payment Dates:

15 Feb / 15 May / 15 Aug / 15 Nov

Next payment Date:

15-May-24

Asset Collection Period:

1-Apr-24

until

30-Apr-24

Note Interest Accrual Period:

15-Feb-24

until

15-May-24

Pool Information

Outstanding Principal

Number of Contracts

Balance

Outstanding Pool

1,744,684,034

15,979

Repurchased Operating Lease Contracts

-

-

(cumulative since Cut Off Date)

-

-

Type of Equipment Lease

Percentage of Leases

Outstanding Principal

Percentage of Balance

(%)

Balance

(%)

New

95.3%

1,706,005,021.14

97.8%

Used

4.7%

38,679,012.61

2.2%

Total

100.00%

1,744,684,034

100.00%

Information Date:

30-Apr-24

Period:

Apr-24

Period Number:

10

Balance Sheet

ASSETS

Pool Assets

  • Instalments receivable
  • Arrear instalments receivable

Provision for bad and doubtful advances Cash

-Reserve; Provision; Arrear Reserve -Money Market

-Bankaccounts Accounts receivable

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share Capital and Retained Income Notes in Issue

Subordinated Loans NPL Loan

Interest and Working Capital Payable Accounts payable

111,615,307.67

33,704,792.09

2,345,435.71

1,744,684,034

1,658,468,249

86,215,785

(105,382,511)

147,665,535

1,769,314

1,788,736,372

94,273,675

1,481,000,000

128,320,500

463,753

74,673,001

10,005,443

1,788,736,372

Over Collateralisation Calculation

Pool Assets

1,744,684,034

Delinquents and Defaults

-

133,974,717

NPL Deals

-

463,753

Total Performing assets

1,610,245,564

Notes in Issue

1,481,000,000

Over collateralised amount:

118,480,000.00

- Pool Assets

129,245,565

- Cash Reserves

(10,765,565)

Required over collateralisation %age

8.00%

Information Date:

30-Apr-24

Period:

Apr-24

Period Number:

10

Information regarding the Notes:

Classes of Notes

SLRA7

SLRA8

SLRA9

SLRA10

SLRB7

SLRB8

SLRB9

SLRB10

SLRC7

SLRC8

SLRC9

SLRC10

Rating at Issue Date

GCR

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AA+(zaf)

AA(zaf)

AA(zaf)

AA(zaf)

A-(zaf)

BBB-(zaf)

BBB-(zaf)

BBB-(zaf)

Current Rating

GCR

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AAA(zaf)

AA(zaf)

AA(zaf)

AA(zaf)

AA(zaf)

BBB-(zaf)

BBB-(zaf)

BBB-(zaf)

BBB-(zaf)

Information on Notes

SLRA7

SLRA8

SLRA9

SLRA10

SLRB7

SLRB8

SLRB9

SLRB10

SLRC7

SLRC8

SLRC9

SLRC10

Final Maturity Date

15-Nov-25

15-Nov-30

15-Nov-30

15-Nov-30

15-Nov-25

15-Nov-30

15-Nov-30

15-Nov-30

15-Nov-25

15-Nov-30

15-Nov-30

15-Nov-30

Scheduled Repayment Date:

15-Aug-24

15-Aug-25

15-Aug-27

16-Nov-26

15-Aug-24

15-Aug-25

15-Aug-27

16-Nov-26

15-Aug-24

15-Aug-25

15-Aug-27

16-Nov-26

Issue Date:

16-Aug-21

15-Aug-22

15-Aug-22

15-Nov-23

16-Aug-21

15-Aug-22

15-Aug-22

15-Nov-23

16-Aug-21

15-Aug-22

15-Aug-22

15-Nov-23

ISIN:

ZAG000178559

ZAG000188822

ZAG000188855

ZAG000200858

ZAG000178542

ZAG000188830

ZAG000188863

ZAG000200866

ZAG000178583

ZAG000188848

ZAG000188871

ZAG000200874

Common Code:

SLRA7

SLRA8

SLRA9

SLRA10

SLRB7

SLRB8

SLRB9

SLRB10

SLRC7

SLRC8

SLRC9

SLRC10

Nominal Amount (ZAR): (initial)

276,000,000

323,000,000

248,000,000

323,000,000

45,000,000

18,000,000

81,000,000

31,000,000

20,000,000

30,000,000

61,000,000

25,000,000

Nominal Amount (ZAR): (balance)

276,000,000

323,000,000

248,000,000

323,000,000

45,000,000

18,000,000

81,000,000

31,000,000

20,000,000

30,000,000

61,000,000

25,000,000

Information on Interest

SLRA7

SLRA8

SLRA9

SLRA10

SLRB7

SLRB8

SLRB9

SLRB10

SLRC7

SLRC8

SLRC9

SLRC10

First Interest Payment Date:

15-Nov-21

15-Nov-22

15-Nov-22

15-Feb-24

15-Nov-22

15-Feb-21

15-Nov-21

15-Feb-24

15-Nov-21

15-Nov-22

15-Nov-22

15-Feb-24

Rate Determination Date:

Spread/Margin:

1.90%

1.80%

2.10%

1.95%

2.20%

2.00%

2.30%

2.15%

2.45%

2.40%

2.70%

2.45%

Index Rate:

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

3 Month Jibar

Fixed/ Floating:

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

10.2670%

10.1670%

10.4670%

10.3170%

10.5670%

10.3670%

10.6670%

10.5170%

10.8170%

10.7670%

11.0670%

10.8170%

Day Count Convention

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Actual / 365

Information Date:

30-Apr-24

Period:

Apr-24

Period Number:

10

Information regarding the Notes II.

SLRA7

SLRA8

SLRA9

SLRA10

SLRB7

SLRB8

SLRB9

SLRB10

SLRC7

SLRC8

SLRC9

SLRC10

Monthly Period:

10

Next Payment Date:

15-May-24

Interest Accrual Period (from/until):

15-Feb-2415-May-24

Days Accrued:

90

Base Interest Rate (3 Month Jibar):

8.367%

Currency:

ZAR

Day Count Convention:

Actual/366

Interest Payments

SLRA7

SLRA8

SLRA9

SLRA10

SLRB7

SLRB8

SLRB9

SLRB10

SLRC7

SLRC8

SLRC9

SLRC10

Interest Payable for the quarter on Interest Payment date

5,900,290

6,837,795

5,404,987

6,938,677

990,113

388,549

1,799,070

678,851

450,461

672,569

1,405,661

563,077

Total Interest Amount of the Reporting Period - YTD 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024

23,604,420

27,354,109

21,624,234

15,330,801

3,961,355

1,554,460

7,198,124

1,499,914

1,802,383

2,691,040

5,624,700

1,244,129

Paid interest 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024

17,704,130

20,516,314

16,219,248

8,392,124

2,971,242

1,165,910

5,399,054

821,063

1,351,922

2,018,472

4,219,039

681,052

Unpaid Interest

Unpaid interest of the Reporting Month - Interest from period 1 April 2024 - 30 April 2024

2,329,062

2,699,130

2,133,547

2,738,952

390,834

153,375

710,159

267,967

177,814

265,488

554,866

222,267

Cumulative unpaid interest - Interest from period 1 July 2023 - 30 April 2024

5,900,290

6,837,795

5,404,987

6,938,677

990,113

388,549

1,799,070

678,851

450,461

672,569

1,405,661

563,077

Note Balance

SLRA7

SLRA8

SLRA9

SLRA10

SLRB7

SLRB8

SLRB9

SLRB10

SLRC7

SLRC8

SLRC9

SLRC10

Note Balance (Cut Off Date):

Note Balance (Beginning of Period): (ZAR)

276,000,000

323,000,000

248,000,000

323,000,000

45,000,000

25,000,000

20,000,000

31,000,000

45,000,000

30,000,000

61,000,000

25,000,000

Unallocated Redemption Amount from Previous Period (ZAR)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Available Redemtion Amount Reporting Period (ZAR)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Available Redemtion Amount (ZAR)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Redemption Amount per Class

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

New Issue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note Balance (End of Period):

276,000,000

323,000,000

248,000,000

323,000,000

45,000,000

25,000,000

20,000,000

31,000,000

45,000,000

30,000,000

61,000,000

25,000,000

Payments to Investors - Per R100'000 - Denomination

SLRA7

SLRA8

SLRA9

SLRA10

SLRB7

SLRB8

SLRB9

SLRB10

SLRC7

SLRC8

SLRC9

SLRC10

Interest

5,900,290

6,837,795

5,404,987

6,938,677

990,113

388,549

1,799,070

678,851

450,461

672,569

1,405,661

563,077

Principal Repayment by Note:

17,704,130

6,837,795

5,404,987

6,938,677

990,113

1,165,910

5,399,054

678,851

1,351,922

672,569

1,405,661

563,077

Information Date:

30-Apr-24

Period:

Apr-24

Period Number:

10

Apr-24

Portfolio Concentration Limits (in relation to all of the Participating Assets as at any date)

Difference

Actual

Benchmark

1

the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with the same Lessee

No

0.65%

1.00%

2

the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with all the Lessees whose

No

4.37%

10.00%

Equipment Leases constitute the 10 Equipment Leases with the highest NPV

3

the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with all the Lessees whose

No

7.12%

18.00%

Equipment Leases constitute the 20 Equipment Leases with the highest NPV

4

the aggregate NPV in repsect of the aggregate Equipment leases with all the Lessees whose

No

9.26%

25.00%

Equipment Leases constitute the 30 Equipment Leases with the highest NPV

5

the total number of all Lessees (excluding Lessees who are parties to EL in Default and EL with a

No

10,790

4,200

NPV of zero or less), shall be 5,000 or more;

6

the aggregate NPV of Equipment leases in respect of which the subject matter is not specified

No

0.47%

10.00%

equipment

7

the aggregate NPV of a lease with Series 3 Participating Asset payments exceeding 6 monthly

No

0.00%

1.00%

intervals

8

the aggregate NPV of Equipments Leases which include maintenance obligations in terms of

No

0.00%

2.00%

Maintenance Agreement on the part of the lessor in respect of the Equipment

9

the aggregate NPV in respect of Equipment Leases with a maturity longer than 5 years

No

0.00%

2.00%

the Σ NPV of all EL in respect of which the Services are to be performed by one individual SND,

10

may not exceed 10% of the Σ NPV of all EL unless such a SND has been approved by the rating

No

4.40%

10.00%

agency

11

the aggregate NPV in respect of Equipment Leases in terms of which the Lessee is granted the right

No

0.00%

2.00%

to exercise a Payment Holiday option

12

the aggregate NPV in respect of Equipment Leases not located in the Common Monetary Area

No

0.00%

1.00%

13

the aggregate NPV in respect of the aggregate Equipment Leases with all lessees where the

No

0.01%

3.00%

Lessee falls within the definition of the CPA

13

Percentage of the aggregate NPV of fixed rate Equipment Leases to be hedged

No

102.22%

95% - 105%

Information Date:

30-Apr-24

Period:

Apr-24

Period Number:

10

Performance Test

Amortisation events:

  1. the occurrence of a Servicer Event of Default; or
  2. the occurrence of a Breach of a Performance Test; or
  1. the occurrence of a Reserve Fund Test Event; or
    means an event where the balance on the Reserve Account is less than the Reserve Fund Required Amount
    (1.00% of the Σ outstanding Principal Amount of Notes) required on any Payment Date or the balance of the
    Arrears Reserve Account is less than the Arrears Reserve Target Amount on any 3 consecutive Payments Dates, as the case may be

    1. Arrears Reserve Target Amount means:
    2. at the Restatement Date or on any Measurement Date thereafter during the Revolving Period, an amount equal to the Σ NPV of the Delinquent EL; or
    3. during the Amortisation Period, an amount equal to zero; or
    4. during the Post-Enforcement Period, an amount equal to zero;
  3. the occurrence of a Net Default Test Event; or
    means an event where the Net Default Test exceeds 2.625% the net of the following:
    1. the Σ NPV of EL in Default which occurred in the past month ending on the last day of that Due Period: less
    2. the Σ amount of the Recoveries collected in the past month ending on the last day of that Due Period; divided by the Σ of
    3. the average NPV of EL for the past 12 months ending on the last day of that Due Period.
  5. the occurrence of a Yield Test Event
    means an event where Prime plus 4.0% exceeds the Yield Test Yield test means, for purposes of and as at a Payment Date
    1. the Yield for the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date less any payments to the providers of guarantees, credit derivatives or other arrangements in terms of the Related Agreements for the Due Period preceding that Payment Date in terms of such Related Agreements; divided by
    2. the Σ NPV of all of the EL (excluding EL in default) at the start of the Due Period immediately preceding that Payment Date; multiplied by
    3. 12 (twelve)
  1. the occurrence of the first failure by the issuer to redeem in full, on a Scheduled Maturity Date, one or more Tranches of Notes having that Scheduled Maturity Date
  2. a Hedge Counterparty Default

Reserve Fund Tests

Reserve Fund Tests

Net Default Test

Yield Test

Hedge

Reserve Fund

Arrears Reserve

Arrears Reserve

NPV of EL in

Amount of

Average NPV of EL

Servicer event of

Refinance event of

Test event Balance

Reserve Fund

Fund 'Balance <

Arrears Reserve

Recoveries

Net Default trigger

Net Default Test

Prime as at Due

Yield test trigger

Counterparty

Month Ended

Required Amount

Fund Balance

Default during the

for the past 12

Net Default %

Yield

Yield Test Pass?

default

default

< Required Pass?

(ZAR)

Balance (ZAR)

Target 3 months

Fund Target (ZAR)

(ZAR)

past month

collected in the

months

4.50%

Target Pass?

Period

(prime + 4.0%)

default

Pass?

past month

30-Apr-24

Yes

14,810,000

14,810,000

Yes

13,822,133

13,822,133

3,332,529

1,089,422

1,739,805,452

1.3181%

4.500%

Yes

11.75%

15.750%

21.04%

Yes

No

No

No

