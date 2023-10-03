SASP S3 Investor Report

31-Aug-23

Information Date:

31-Aug-23

Period:

Aug-23

Period Number:

2

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd- Series 3

Issuer:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd- Series 3

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton

2196

P.O Box 95104

Grant Park, 2051

Seller of the Receivables:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Servicer Name:

Sasfin Bank Limited

Contact:

Contact: Mr Dhesegan Govender

Phone: +27 ( 011) 809 7892

Email: Dhesegan.Govender@sasfin.com

Manager

Sasfin Bank Limited

140 West Street

Sandown, Sandton 2196

Page

Tables of Contents

  1. Additional Information
  2. Contents
  3. Conterparties
  4. Deal Overview
  5. Balance Sheet and OC
  6. Notes Information I.
  7. Notes Information II.
  8. Performance Test
  9. Portfolio Covenants
  1. Priority Of Payments
  2. Pool Movement (Rands)
  3. Pool Movement (Deals)
  4. Pool Ageing
  5. Pool Stratification
  6. Delinquency Contracts
  7. Defaults
  8. Excess Spread
  9. Note Interest and Details
  10. Glossary

Deal Name:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Limited - Series 3

Issuer:

South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 3

140 West Street Sandown, Sandton 2196

P.O Box 95104 Grant Park, 2051

Series Seller, Servicer and Manager Name:

Sasfin Bank Limited

140 West Street Sandown, Sandton 2196

Contact: Mr M Sassoon

Paying Agent:

Nedbank Limited

Braampark Forum IV

2nd Floor, 33 Hoofd Street Braamfontein, 2001

P.O Box 1144 Johannesburg 2000

South Africa Contact: Mrs L Currie

Legal Adviser to the Arranger, the Issuer and the Security SPV:

Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc.

150 West Street

Sandown

Sandton, 2196

P.O Box 783347

Sandton, 2146

Contact: Mr S Von Schirnding

Series Security SPV:

Stonehage Fleming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (Maitland Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (MCS(SA))

STONEHAGE FLEMING FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD First Floor North Block Waterway House

3 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront Cape Town

8001

South Africa

Contact: Mr B Harmse

Transfering Agent:

Nedbank Limited

(a division of Nedbank Limited) 135 Rivonia Road

Sandton, 2196 South Africa P.O Box 1144 Johannesburg, 2000

Series Standby Servicer:

Singular Systems (Pty) Ltd

25 Scott Street

Sandton

Johannesburg, South Africa Contact: Mr Tsungi Akino

(010) 003 0700 / (010) 003 0652

Independent Audiors to the Issuer and the Security SPV and Joint Independent Auditors to the Series Seller:

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

4 Lisbon Lane Waterfall City 2090

Director: Costa Natsas

Deal Overview

Reporting Period:

Aug 23

Reporting Date:

15-Aug-23

15th of each month (for previous month)

Reporting Frequency:

Monthly

Period No.:

2

Interest Payment Dates:

15 Feb / 15 May / 15 Aug / 15 Nov

Next payment Date:

15-Sep-23

Asset Collection Period:

1-Aug-23

until

31-Aug-23

Note Interest Accrual Period:

15-Aug-23

until

15-Nov-23

Pool Information

Outstanding Principal

Number of Contracts

Balance

Outstanding Pool

1,748,827,411

17,772

Repurchased Operating Lease Contracts

-

-

(cumulative since Cut Off Date)

-

-

Type of Equipment Lease

Percentage of Leases

Outstanding Principal

Percentage of Balance

(%)

Balance

(%)

New

95.1%

1,715,294,314.54

98.1%

Used

4.9%

33,533,096.69

1.9%

Total

100.00%

1,748,827,411

100.00%

