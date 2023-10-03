SASP S3 Investor Report
31-Aug-23
Information Date:
31-Aug-23
Period:
Aug-23
Period Number:
2
Deal Name:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd- Series 3
Issuer:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd- Series 3
140 West Street
Sandown, Sandton
2196
P.O Box 95104
Grant Park, 2051
Seller of the Receivables:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Servicer Name:
Sasfin Bank Limited
Contact:
Contact: Mr Dhesegan Govender
Phone: +27 ( 011) 809 7892
Email: Dhesegan.Govender@sasfin.com
Manager
Sasfin Bank Limited
140 West Street
Sandown, Sandton 2196
Page
Tables of Contents
- Additional Information
- Contents
- Conterparties
- Deal Overview
- Balance Sheet and OC
- Notes Information I.
- Notes Information II.
- Performance Test
- Portfolio Covenants
- Priority Of Payments
- Pool Movement (Rands)
- Pool Movement (Deals)
- Pool Ageing
- Pool Stratification
- Delinquency Contracts
- Defaults
- Excess Spread
- Note Interest and Details
- Glossary
Deal Name:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Limited - Series 3
Issuer:
South African Securitisation Programme (RF) Ltd - Series 3
140 West Street Sandown, Sandton 2196
P.O Box 95104 Grant Park, 2051
Series Seller, Servicer and Manager Name:
Sasfin Bank Limited
140 West Street Sandown, Sandton 2196
Contact: Mr M Sassoon
Paying Agent:
Nedbank Limited
Braampark Forum IV
2nd Floor, 33 Hoofd Street Braamfontein, 2001
P.O Box 1144 Johannesburg 2000
South Africa Contact: Mrs L Currie
Legal Adviser to the Arranger, the Issuer and the Security SPV:
Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc.
150 West Street
Sandown
Sandton, 2196
P.O Box 783347
Sandton, 2146
Contact: Mr S Von Schirnding
Series Security SPV:
Stonehage Fleming Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (Maitland Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd (MCS(SA))
STONEHAGE FLEMING FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LTD First Floor North Block Waterway House
3 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront Cape Town
8001
South Africa
Contact: Mr B Harmse
Transfering Agent:
Nedbank Limited
(a division of Nedbank Limited) 135 Rivonia Road
Sandton, 2196 South Africa P.O Box 1144 Johannesburg, 2000
Series Standby Servicer:
Singular Systems (Pty) Ltd
25 Scott Street
Sandton
Johannesburg, South Africa Contact: Mr Tsungi Akino
(010) 003 0700 / (010) 003 0652
Independent Audiors to the Issuer and the Security SPV and Joint Independent Auditors to the Series Seller:
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.
4 Lisbon Lane Waterfall City 2090
Director: Costa Natsas
Deal Overview
Reporting Period:
Aug 23
Reporting Date:
15-Aug-23
15th of each month (for previous month)
Reporting Frequency:
Monthly
Period No.:
2
Interest Payment Dates:
15 Feb / 15 May / 15 Aug / 15 Nov
Next payment Date:
15-Sep-23
Asset Collection Period:
1-Aug-23
until
31-Aug-23
Note Interest Accrual Period:
15-Aug-23
until
15-Nov-23
Pool Information
Outstanding Principal
Number of Contracts
Balance
Outstanding Pool
1,748,827,411
17,772
Repurchased Operating Lease Contracts
-
-
(cumulative since Cut Off Date)
-
-
Type of Equipment Lease
Percentage of Leases
Outstanding Principal
Percentage of Balance
(%)
Balance
(%)
New
95.1%
1,715,294,314.54
98.1%
Used
4.9%
33,533,096.69
1.9%
Total
100.00%
1,748,827,411
100.00%
