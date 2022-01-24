Sasfin : Taking Stock - Bitcoin value tumbles almost 50%.

MARKET COMMENTARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Shares on the local market tumbled on Friday with the two main indices on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange losing all their gains of the week as poor earnings releases from the U.S. overshadowed a Chinese stimulus boost that pumped up the market on Wednesday. The FTSE/JSE benchmark All-Share index fell by 1.83% to end the week at 74,835 points and the FTSE/JSE Top 40 index slipped by 2.01% to 68,186 points. The government's 2030 bond was slightly firmer, with the yield falling -4.5 basis points to 9.23%.

EUROPEAN MARKET COMMENTARY

European markets closed sharply lower on Friday, tracking a global pullback for risk assets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped by 1.9%, with basic resources shedding 3.2% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory. On the data front, U.K. retail sales dropped by 3.7% in December from the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics, well below the 0.6% fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll. Britain's GfK Consumer Confidence Index sank to -19 in January from -15 in December, its lowest reading since February 2021.

US MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday, closing out a losing week and continuing a rough start to 2022. The Nasdaq Composite was hit the hardest with Friday's selling sending the tech-heavy index to its worst week since 2020. Netflix's disappointing quarterly report is the latest setback for technology investors. Shares of the streaming giant tumbled 21.8% on Friday after the company's fourth-quarter earnings report showed a slowdown in subscriber growth. Its competitors' shares also declined, with Dow component Disney, which operates the Disney+ streaming service, off 6.9%.

ASIAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower this morning as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 0.33%. The energy, materials and financial subindexes were down 0.99%, 1.31% and 0.39%, respectively as major banks, miners and oil stocks sold off. Commonwealth Bank shares, however, ticked higher 0.36%. Chinese mainland shares also fell, with the Shanghai composite declining around 0.44%.

CURRENCY MARKET COMMENTARY

The rand held its ground on Friday after posting strong gains in the previous two sessions when the country's inflation numbers boosted expectations that the central bank might raise interest rates this week. At the close of the session, the local currency was trading around R15.14 versus the dollar, 0.7% firmer. Also supporting the currency, the World Bank approved a $750 million loan to help the country recover from the COVID-19 fallout. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will hold its first monetary policy committee meeting of 2022 this week, with its decision due on January 27th.

COMMODITIES MARKET COMMENTARY

Gold was little changed earlier today, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting for confirmation on its interest rate hike path, while concerns over inflation and Russia-Ukraine tensions keeping bullion's safe-haven allure intact. Meanwhile, oil prices jumped this morning as geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East heightened concerns about an already tight supply outlook, while OPEC and its allies continued to struggle to raise their output.

LOCAL COMPANIES

MR PRICE GROUP LIMITED (MRP) +3.6%

During the third quarter from 3 October 2021 to 1 January 2022 (the "Period") of the financial year ending 2 April 2022 (FY2022), the group recorded growth in retail sales and other income ("RSOI") of 19.2% to R9.3bn. This included the recently acquired Power Fashion and Yuppiechef businesses, excluding which RSOI grew 7.2% to R8.3bn. The group attributes its positive momentum to strong execution of its diversified and differentiated, fashion-value business model. Additionally, the group's market leading performance during the third quarter of financial year 2021 (27 September 2020 to 26 December 2020 referred to as "FY2021 Period"), where it grew retail sales 5.8%, created a firm base relative to the market's decline at that time of 3.6%, according to the Retailers' Liaison Committee. South African retail sales grew 5.8% (comparable stores 4.0%) to R7.4bn. Store sales increased 6.0% as consumers became more comfortable in the physical retail setting again. This was most evidenced in the group's larger format stores located in the super regional and regional shopping centres which performed strongly. Non-South African corporate-owned stores sales grew 0.4% to R554m. Group online sales increased 51.8% (2.7% contribution to total retail sales), against the high growth of 66.3% experienced in the FY2021 Period. Total unit sales grew 1.2% and group retail selling price inflation of 4.6% (below CPI) was carefully managed in order to maintain the group's leading value positioning. Credit sales showed a resurgence, increasing 10.6%, albeit off a weak base as the FY2021 Period was impacted by consumer's subdued credit appetite as well as fewer shoppers in stores due to COVID- 19. Group credit sales for the Period were 1.5% higher than pre-COVID-19 levels and constituted 12.9% of total sales. The apparel segment (retail sales contribution: 74.5%) grew 6.4% over the FY2021 Period. Mr Price Apparel, the group's largest division, continued its sales growth momentum which was delivered against a market leading performance in the FY2021 period. The home segment (retail sales contribution: 22.6%) grew sales 0.7% against a double-digit base; 11.3% over the 2-year period. Cellular handsets and accessories (retail sales contribution: 2.9%), available in 375 stores across the group, grew sales 18.7% over the period at a maintained GP% margin. Other income grew 96.2% to R431m over the Period. The high rate of growth is mainly attributed to the one-off receipt of income from insurance claims against the looted stores from the July 2021 riots of R204m. Excluding the income from insurance claims, other income increased 3.2%, supported by higher debtors' interest and fees from the groups debtors' book, which experienced positive growth due to higher credit sales and the repo rate increase of 25 basis points.

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

Peloton Interactive (PTON) +11.7%

An activist is pushing Peloton to fire its chief executive officer and consider a sale as its share price has plummeted, according to a person familiar with the matter. Blackwells Capital, which has a stake of less than 5% in Peloton, believes Peloton could be an attractive acquisition target for larger technology or fitness-oriented companies, the person said. Blackwells is arguing that Peloton is weaker today than before the Covid-19 pandemic. The firm places much of the blame on CEO John Foley, who is also chairman, according to the person, who requested anonymity to speak on the private matter.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin has lost almost half its value since its November high, with cryptocurrency prices continuing to plunge as major economies look to curb their growing popularity. Cryptocurrencies in general have had a dismal start to the year. Investors are getting jittery about digital currencies and other riskier assets ever since the US Federal Reserve signalled it may unwind economic stimulus more aggressively than expected. Governments are cracking down as well. On Thursday, Reuters reported that Russia's central bank has proposed a ban on crypto use and mining. Russia is one of the biggest crypto-mining nations in the world, but its central bank said that digital currencies can pose a threat to the country's financial stability.

Download full report here