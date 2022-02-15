Sasfin : Taking Stock - Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares.

MARKET COMMENTARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell as investors pulled out of the markets on fears of an imminent interest rate hike and the threat of Russian invasion on Ukraine which sent oil prices soaring yesterday. The benchmark All-Share index ended down 0.81% to 75,765 points and the blue-chip Top 40 index closed down 0.79% to 69,131 points. As crude oil hit its seven-year peak, commodity companies soared on the JSE with the country's biggest crude oil fuel product supplier Sasol ending up 4%.

EUROPEAN MARKET COMMENTARY

European markets tumbled on Monday as investors continued to track tensions in Ukraine and remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the interest rate outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.8%, with banks slumping 3.2% to lead the losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory. Multiple countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

US MARKET COMMENTARY

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 retreated on Monday as investors evaluated concerns about the Federal Reserve's plan for interest rate hikes and tensions between Russia and Ukraine. On Monday morning, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC that the central bank needed to fight inflation more aggressively, echoing comments he made last week that pressured the stock market. Markets are now expecting a 50-basis point, or 0.5 percentage point, increase at the central bank's March meeting.

ASIAN MARKET COMMENTARY.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed this morning as investors in the region continue to monitor tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Japan's economy expanded 5.4% on an annualized basis in the final quarter of 2021, according to government data released Tuesday. Still, the quarterly annualized gross domestic product growth was below a median market forecast for a 5.8% gain, according to Reuters.

CURRENCY MARKET COMMENTARY

The rand firmed in afternoon trade on Monday, but its recent resilience in the face of hawkish signals from global central banks could be tested by warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. At the close of the session, the rand was 0.31% firmer as it traded around R15.17 to the dollar. Local focus this week will be on January consumer inflation numbers and December retail sales on Wednesday.

COMMODITIES MARKET COMMENTARY

Oil prices fell earlier this morning as investors took profits from the previous day's rally to seven-year highs and as global stock markets slumped, although losses were capped by fears that Russia might invade Ukraine and disrupt supplies. Meanwhile, gold prices edged higher today towards a three-month peak touched in the previous session, as heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine prompted investors to pull back from riskier assets and opt for safe-haven bullion.

LOCAL COMPANIES

AVENG (AEG) -18.7%

The share price of construction and engineering group Aveng plunged more than 17% in afternoon trade on the JSE on Monday and closed at R22 a share, after the group posted a profit warning in its latest half-year trading update to the market. Aveng's update reveals that basic earnings for the six months ending 31 December 2021 is expected to nosedive by between 87% to 89% (to between R49 million to R58 million), compared to R438 million for the period ending 31 December 2020. "Aveng expects to report operating earnings of between R210 million and R218 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 compared to R280 million in the comparable prior period," says the group. Headline earnings are expected to come in between R14 million and R19 million, compared to R109 million, representing a plunge of between 83% and 87%. Basic Heps is forecast at between 12 cents to 15c, compared to restated basic Heps of 226 per share of the corresponding half year. This represents a plunge of between 93% to 95%. Aveng is set to release its reviewed half-year results on or about 22 February 2022.

DIS-CHEM (DCP) -3.0%

Listed pharmacy retailer Dis-Chem reported robust growth of 15.3% in revenue for the 21-week period ending January 26 2022 (to R12.7 billion) in a trading update on Monday. The double-digit growth is reportedly driven by a sustained return of customers to regional shopping malls, where the group's stores are more established. Dis-Chem says for the period it saw a 15.5% rise in retail revenue to R11.4 billion and an increase in like-for-like sales of 5.5% compared with the previous comparable period. The group also reported a 10.6% rise in wholesale revenue to R9.1 billion, increasing sales to its retail stores by 10.1%. Having administered 895 000 Covid-19 vaccine doses in the period, the group says it has seen a slowdown in demand for vaccines since December 2021, adding that it expects this trend to continue.

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

Moderna, Pfizer (MRNA, PFE) -11.6%, -1.9%, respectively

Shares of the major Covid vaccine makers fell on Monday, as the unprecedented wave of omicron infections eased, with new cases rapidly dropping across the country. Moderna plunged more than 11%, the biggest decline in the S&P 500 Monday. Pfizer tumbled nearly 2% and its partner BioNTech slid more than 9%, while Novavax was off more than 11% and Johnson & Johnson fell over 1%. White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Financial Times last week that the U.S. is exiting the "full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19." The U.S. reported a seven-day average of about 175,000 new Covid cases per day as of Sunday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, down 42% over the past week. Reported cases hit a pandemic high of more than 800,000 per day, on average, on Jan. 15.

Berkshire (BRK.B) -1.5%

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased about $1 billion worth of shares in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing, jumping in before Microsoft agreed to buy the video-game publisher for $68.7 billion. Berkshire owns 14.66 million shares valued at $975 million as of the end of 2021, the filing shows. Microsoft announced its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard in mid-January for $95 per share, sending the stock up 25% to above $82, though it's since fallen a bit. It would be the largest deal ever by a U.S. technology company.

