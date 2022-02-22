Sasfin : Taking Stock- Massive Credit Suisse leak reported

MARKET COMMENTARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Local stocks traded higher on Friday, as the All-Share index added 0.28% (now at 76,368 index points) while the blue-chip Top 40 index closed the day 0.35% higher. On an individual share basis, Harmony Gold and Gold Fields, topped the blue-chip index with other miners, adding 7.53% and 5.85% respectively as investors opted for gold stocks as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to dominate headlines.

EUROPEAN MARKET COMMENTARY

European markets retreated once again on Friday, with global sentiment hanging in the balance as the Ukraine-Russia crisis reaches a pivotal moment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.4% by early afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks shedding 1.6% to lead losses while mining stocks bucked the downward trend to add 0.8%. Corporate earnings in Europe on Friday came from Allianz, NatWest and Sika, among others.

US MARKET COMMENTARY

US stock indices fell Friday and notched a second consecutive losing week as the Russia-Ukraine conflict put investors on edge. The Wall Street Journal reported midday Friday that U.S. officials expect an attack from Russia in a few days. In other news, Friday was particularly volatile with trillions of dollars in options and futures on stocks, indexes and ETFs set to expire. Roku shares dropped 22.3% after the video-streaming company reported a revenue miss and issued weaker-than-expected guidance.

ASIAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell this morning, as investors continued to watch the situation surrounding Ukraine. In economic data, China left a benchmark lending rate unchanged. China earlier today, held steady on a benchmark lending rate, with the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) kept unchanged at 3.7%. The five-year LPR was also kept unchanged at 4.6%. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 2% momentarily in morning trade before retracing some of those losses.

CURRENCY MARKET COMMENTARY

The rand initially strengthened on Friday and was headed for a weekly gain of more than 1% against the U.S. dollar, as the standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine boosted appetite for key export gold. However, at the close of the session, the rand was trading around R15.12 to the dollar or 0.83% weaker. In other news, the South African Reserve Bank is expected to hike its main lending rate by another 25 basis points next month, extending a tightening cycle, a Reuters poll showed.

COMMODITIES MARKET COMMENTARY

Gold prices fell from a more than eight-month high hit earlier today, as safe-haven demand eased after the U.S. president agreed to meet his Russian counterpart over the Ukraine crisis. Meanwhile, oil prices gained more than $1 in early trade today on rising jitters over potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the United States and European Union making clear Russia would face sanctions if it invaded its neighbour.

LOCAL COMPANIES

MTN GROUP LIMITED (MTN) -0.3%

Shareholders are advised that MTN expects to report a decrease in earnings per share (EPS) of between 15% and 25% (or 142 cents to 237 cents). Considering the EPS of 946 cents for the corresponding financial year ended 31 December 2020, this translates into a range of 710 cents to 804 cents for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. EPS includes impairment losses totalling approximately 64 cents (2020: 61 cents) that relate mainly to MTN Yemen, largely non-cash losses from the deconsolidation of subsidiary MTN Syria of approximately 262 cents (2020: 0 cents), fair value gains on acquisition or disposal totalling 99 cents (2020: 341 cents gain from disposal of ATC Uganda and ATC Ghana tower joint ventures). An increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 25% and 35% (or 187 cents to 262 cents). Considering the HEPS of 749 cents for the corresponding financial year ended 31 December 2020, this translates into a range of 936 cents to 1 011 cents for financial year ended 31 December 2021. Included in HEPS, are the negative impacts of a number of non-operational and once-off items with a net total of approximately 123 cents (2020: 128 cents) for the year ended 31 December 2021. These include items largely relating to hyperinflation excluding impairments (-42 cents); foreign exchange losses (111 cents); other non-operational items (30 cents) and notable donations related to COVID-19 support for the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Coalition Against COVID (CACOVID) task force in Nigeria (24 cents).

HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED (HAR) +7.5%

Shareholders of Harmony are advised that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that basic earnings for H1FY22 will be 68-72% lower than for H1FY21 primarily due to a non-recurring gain on bargain purchase recognised for the acquisition of the assets and liabilities of Mponeng operations and related assets in H1FY21; a decreased gross profit as result of higher production costs, which offset the increase in production and revenue; a translation loss on the US$ denominated debt at 31 December 2021 (compared to a gain at 31 December 2020); and a derivative loss recorded in H1FY22 compared to a gain in H1FY21. The decrease in earnings were partially offset by the decrease in the taxation expense due to changes in the utilisation of unredeemed capital allowances and assessed losses period on period. Earnings per share ("EPS") are expected be between 214 and 245 South African cents per share - which is a decrease of between 72% and 68% on the restated earnings of 763 South African cents per share for the previous comparable period. In US dollar terms, the earnings per share is expected to be between 15 and 18 US cents per share, which is a decline of between 68% and 62% on restated earnings of 47 US cents per share reported for the previous comparable period. Headline earnings per share ("HEPS") are expected to between 233 and 268 South African cents, which represents a decrease of between 67% and 62% from the restated headline earnings per share of 713 South African cents reported in the previous comparable period. In US dollar terms, the headline earnings per share is expected to be between 15 and 18 US cents per share, which is a decrease of between 66% and 59% on the restated headline earnings of 44 US cents per share reported for the previous comparable period. Headline earnings exclude the gain on bargain purchase (from acquisitions) recorded in H1FY21.

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) -1.8%

Lufthansa, the German airline, said it will suspend flights to the Ukraine capital Kyiv from Monday amid growing fears of a Russian invasion. The airline said it will also stop flights to Odessa, a key port on the Black Sea. "The safety of our passengers and crew members is our top priority at all times," said Lufthansa. Last week, the Dutch airline KLM said that it was suspending flights to Kyiv. Lufthansa said it will operate flights on Sunday before the suspensions come into force on Monday. They are expected to remain in place until the end of February. On Saturday, Germany's Foreign Office urged its citizens to leave Ukraine "now". It said: "If there is a Russian attack on Ukraine, the options for assisting German nationals are very limited." Lufthansa said it continued "to monitor the situation closely and is in close contact with national and international authorities". It added: "Affected guests will be informed and rebooked on alternative flight connections." The airline usually operates 74 flights to Ukraine every week under its Lufthansa banner or the other carriers it owns which include Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and Swiss.

Credit Suisse Group (CSGN) -0.9%

Credit Suisse was scrambling Sunday to contain the fallout from its latest scandal after several newspapers reported that more than 18,000 leaked accounts showed that criminals, alleged human rights abusers and sanctioned individuals including dictators had been clients of the Swiss bank. The leaked information, which covered accounts holding more than $100 billion, came from a whistle-blower who shared his findings with German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, according to a press release. The newspaper then involved an anti-corruption group and 46 other media outlets around the world, including The New York Times, Guardian, Le Monde and others. Clients of the second-biggest Swiss bank included an international cast of unsavory characters, according to the media reports. Account holders included a Yemeni spy chief implicated in torture, Venezuelan officials involved in a corruption scandal, and the sons of former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak.

*Article excerpts from BBC, CNBC

