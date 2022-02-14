Sasfin : Taking Stock - Under Armour earnings top estimates.

MARKET COMMENTARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKET COMMENTARY

The Johannesburg All-Share index fell 0.26% to 76,382 points, while the Top-40 index closed 0.38% weaker at 69,681 points. Bidvest was the best performing Top-40 component, as it jumped 9.54% after releasing a trading statement on Friday. On the other side of the index, Harmony gold shed 3.62%. In other news, figures from the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) show that the airline industry is recovering very slowly from the travel restrictions imposed by governments worldwide during the last two years. Importantly, the number of flights taking off and landing at SA airports proves that international travel has hardly improved.

EUROPEAN MARKET COMMENTARY

European stocks fell on Friday after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation print and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official prompted expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.6%, with tech shares shedding 2.2% to lead the losses as most sectors and major bourses slipped into negative territory. On the data front, the British economy grew 7.5% in 2021, official figures revealed Friday, rebounding from its historic 9.4% plunge in 2020 when pandemic restrictions stifled activity.

US MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stocks slid on Friday as increased tensions between Ukraine and Russia sent oil spiking and led investors to dump risky assets like equities. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing that there were signs of Russian escalation at the Ukraine border and that it was possible that an invasion could take place during the Olympics, despite speculation to the contrary. Some defence stocks moved higher after Ukraine headlines crossed. Northrop Grumman jumped 4.5%. Lockheed Martin added 2.8%.

ASIAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Shares in Japan led losses in Asia-Pacific this morning as investors monitor developments from the Covid situation in Hong Kong to tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped around 0.86%. The city's medical capacity has become reportedly stretched following a recent spike in Covid infections. Over the weekend, Hong Kong's chief secretary announced that mainland China will assist the city in areas such as testing and quarantine facilities.

CURRENCY MARKET COMMENTARY

The rand ended the week largely flat with hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation prompting more bets on interest rate hikes, lifting the dollar and dampening the rand. At the close of the session, the rand was trading around R15.22 to the dollar, 0.23% weaker. The dollar rose on Friday following a warning from White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan that Russia could invade Ukraine any day now.

COMMODITIES MARKET COMMENTARY

Gold prices held their ground earlier today near a three-month high touched in the previous session, as lingering concerns surrounding Ukraine kept the metal's safe-haven appeal intact. Oil prices this morning hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market.

LOCAL COMPANIES

Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) +11.8%

Shareholders are advised that earnings per share ('EPS') for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the 'current period') is expected to be between R60.32 and R61.27, an increase of between R65.63 and R66.58 per share compared to a loss per share of R5.31 for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the 'prior period'). Headline earnings per share ('HEPS') for the current period is expected to be between R65.81 and R66.76, an increase of between R71.12 and R72.07 per share compared to a loss per share of R5.31 for the prior period. Headline earnings for the current period is likely to be between R6.9 billion and R7.0 billion (compared to headline losses of R0.3 billion in the prior period). These EPS and HEPS figures are calculated using a weighted average number of shares ('WANOS') of 105,260,339 for the current period and 62,110,182 for the prior period. The WANOS has been impacted by the timing of the Internal Restructure as detailed in the Reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021, as well as the purchase by the Group of its own shares in November 2021 in relation to employee share awards. Earnings increased as a result of the increase in revenue driven by the strong price environment for thermal coal in 2021 and higher realised prices achieved by the Group. This has been accompanied by improved cost efficiency across our operations, positively impacting the profitability of the Group. The pro forma statements of profit and loss to be presented in relation to the timing of the Internal Restructure reflect that pro forma EPS for the current period is expected to be between R47.15 and R 47.88, an increase of between R79.52 and R80.26 per share compared to a loss per share of R32.37 for the prior period. Pro forma HEPS for the current period is expected to be between R51.40 and R52.13, an increase of between R70.00 and R70.73 per share compared to a loss per share of R18.60 for the prior period. Pro forma headline earnings for the current period is likely to be between R7.0 billion and R7.1 billion (compared to headline losses of R2.5 billion in the prior period). These pro forma EPS and HEPS figures are calculated using a WANOS of 135,957,450 for the current period, and 136,311,808 for the prior period, which has been adjusted to reflect the purchase by the Group of its own shares in November 2021 in relation to employee share awards.

The Bidvest Group Limited (BVT) +9.5%

Group headline earnings per share (HEPS) is expected to be between 35% and 40% higher compared to the prior year (1HFY2021: 594.2 cents), translating into a range of between 802 cents and 832 cents. HEPS from continuing operations, which excludes the disposed Bidvest Car Rental, is expected to be between 32% and 37% higher compared to the prior year (1HFY2021: 601.7 cents), translating into a range of between 794 cents and 824 cents. Normalised HEPS from continuing operations is expected to be 28% to 33% higher compared to the prior year (1HFY2021: 651.6 cents), translating into normalised HEPS of between 834 cents and 867 cents. This measure excludes acquisition costs, amortisation of acquired customer contracts and COVID-19 expenses in the base. Basic earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations is expected to be between 42% and 47% higher compared to the 562.3 cents reported in the prior interim period, translating into a range of between 798 cents and 826 cents. This is the result of capital impairments on minor associates and business disposals in the base. Group basic EPS is expected to be between 44% and 49% higher compared to the prior year (1HFY2021: 554.8 cents), translating into a range of 799 cents and 827 cents. The disposed Bidvest Car Rental was disclosed as a discontinued operation, at a loss of 7.5 cents, in the prior year.

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

Under Armour (UAA) -12.5%

Under Armour shares fell on Friday despite the retailer reporting fourth-quarter earnings and sales ahead of analysts' estimates, as supply chain constraints are clouding its outlook. The company also warned that heightened freight expenses will weigh on profits in the coming months. Under Armour reported net income of $109.7 million, or 23 cents a share, compared with $184.5 million, or 40 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, it earned 14 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates for 7 cents. Revenue grew to $1.53 billion from $1.4 billion a year earlier. That topped analysts' expectations for $1.47 billion. Within total revenue, apparel was up 18% and footwear grew 17%, but accessories sales tumbled 27%. Last year, Under Armour announced it was changing its fiscal year end date from Dec. 31 to March 31.

Omicron

Senior U.S. health officials have sought to reassure a pandemic-weary public that the country is moving closer to a time when Covid-19 won't dominate our daily lives, as an unprecedented surge of infections and hospitalizations declines in many parts of the country. White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview this week the U.S. is heading out of the "full-blown pandemic phase" of Covid-19. Fauci has made clear the U.S. won't eradicate Covid, but he's confident the nation can bring the virus under control so it no longer threatens to push hospitals to their breaking point or disrupt the economy. At that moment, people could return to a semblance of normal life after two years of disruption and uncertainty following repeated waves of infection.

