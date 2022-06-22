Sasfin : Termination of appointment of joint independent sponsor

SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

TERMINATION OF APPOINTMENT OF JOINT INDEPENDENT SPONSOR

Shareholders are advised that the Company has terminated the appointment of Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services Proprietary Limited ("Deloitte") as joint independent sponsor to Sasfin with effect from 30 June 2022, as the Company has determined that Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited complies with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited relating to sponsor independence and the Company therefore no longer requires the services of two independent sponsors.

Sasfin would like to thank Deloitte for their years of service as the Company's independent sponsor.

