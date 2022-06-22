Log in
    SFN   ZAE000006565

SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SFN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
32.96 ZAR   +9.87%
07:35aSASFIN : Termination of appointment of joint independent sponsor
PU
06/03SASFIN : Basel Pillar III Risk Management Report for the period ended 31 March 2022
PU
06/02SASFIN : Dealing in securities by a Prescribed Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Sasfin : Termination of appointment of joint independent sponsor

06/22/2022 | 07:35am EDT
SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/002097/06)

Share Code: SFN ISIN Number: ZAE000006565 ("Sasfin" or "the Company")

TERMINATION OF APPOINTMENT OF JOINT INDEPENDENT SPONSOR

Shareholders are advised that the Company has terminated the appointment of Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services Proprietary Limited ("Deloitte") as joint independent sponsor to Sasfin with effect from 30 June 2022, as the Company has determined that Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited complies with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited relating to sponsor independence and the Company therefore no longer requires the services of two independent sponsors.

Sasfin would like to thank Deloitte for their years of service as the Company's independent sponsor.

Johannesburg

22 June 2022

Sponsor to Sasfin

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Sponsor to Sasfin

Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Sasfin Holdings Limited published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 11:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
