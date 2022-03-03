Sasfin : Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and cash dividend

SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 1987/002097/06) Ordinary share code: SFN ISIN: ZAE000006565 ("Sasfin" or "the Company" or "the Group") Summarised unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and cash dividend RESULTS Growth % 31 December 31 December 2021 2020 Total Income (R'000) (1.95) 620,696 633,017 Profit before income tax (R'000) 29.60 73,064 56,378 Headline earnings for the period (R'000) >100 54,833 26,896 Headline earnings per ordinary share (cents) >100 178.19 83.54 Earnings per ordinary share (cents) 44.24 175.25 121.50 Dividend per ordinary share (cents) 100 33.95 - Net asset value per ordinary share (cents) 5.14 5 009 4 764 Financial performance Group headline earnings for the six months ended 31 December 2021 grew by 103.9% to R54.8 million (2020: R26.9 million). This improvement was mainly attributable to improved credit performance. Total income (including income from associate) reduced by 1.95% to R620.696 million (2020: R633.017million). This decline is due, in part, to expected margin contraction, additional IFRS 16 interest on our new head office and income earned in the prior period not recurring. Total costs grew by 12.84% to R503.430 million (2020: R446.148 million) significantly influenced by a once-off operational loss and additional IFRS 16 depreciation offset by costs in the prior year not recurring. All these factors contributed to the cost-to- income ratio increasing to 81.11% (2020: 70.48%). Strong credit performance resulted in an improved credit loss ratio of 123bps (2020: 240bps). Financial and capital position The Group's balance sheet remains strong with core funding increasing by 13.75% to R9.026 billion (2020: R7.935 billion). While total assets declined 2.74% to R12.211 billion (2020: R12.555 billion), net loans and advances grew 13.33% to R7.208 billion (2020: R6.360 billion). Total ordinary shareholders equity

increased by 5.13% to R1.618 billion (2020: R1.539 billion). The Group's capital adequacy ratio strengthened to 17.50% (2020: 17.07%). The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) remain strong. As a result of the improved profitability and the strong capital and liquidity position, the Company has declared an interim dividend of 33.95 cents (2020: nil) per share. Segmental overview Asset Finance operating profit declined by 32.22% to R55.868 million (2020: R82.423 million) off the back of higher costs and margin contraction. While the staging of the book has improved, following the focused collections effort, a decision was taken to increase provisions against our Stage 3 portfolio. Core performance remains strong with new business volumes achieved now higher than during the pre-Covid comparative period. The newly combined Business and Commercial Banking Pillar is better placed to provide a holistic client experience and extract efficiencies where appropriate. The Pillar saw a healthy turnaround, posting an operating profit of R17.224 million (2020: loss of R25.001 million) mainly due to significant recoveries in the current year and a 9.06% increase in income to R133.645 million (2020: R122.542 million). Sasfin Wealth's operating profit declined by 77.74% to R12.639 million (2020: R55.852 million), mainly attributable to the gain on the sale of its stake in Efficient Group in the comparative period not recurring and the once-off operational loss in the current period. Underlying performance was strong on account of record growth in assets under advice or management (collectively AUM) to R62.3 billion (2020: R51.8 billion). Prospects While financial performance has improved as we emerge from an extremely tough period for South Africa, returns remain below our aspirations for the Group. However, Sasfin enters 2022 with several positives: Our investment in, and repurposing of, the Business and Commercial Banking Pillar over the last few years is paying off;

We have seen healthy growth in our key financial drivers, namely Loans, Deposits (including Transactional Deposits) and AUM. This growth is the result of the continued investment in our distribution capabilities and improved customer product offerings across the Group; and

We have successfully moved into new modern premises at 140 West Street, Sandown where we have taken less floor space at reduced rental and implemented a hybrid work model. In 2022 we aim to: Strengthen our platforms to enable growth and improve client service and efficiencies;

Invest in distribution to drive scale;

Focus on developing our human capital approach to deal with the changing work realities; and

Continue to contribute to society by supporting business growth and savers.

Changes in directorship As previously announced on SENS on 29 November 2021, Mr Tienie van der Mescht was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company. He has been an independent non-executive director of Sasfin Wealth (Proprietary) Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, since 2017. The Board welcomes Tienie and looks forward to his contribution. As announced on SENS on Tuesday, 11 January 2022, our Financial Director, Ms. Angela Pillay, will be leaving us next month. Over the last few years Angela has played a significant role in the development of our business as a whole and in enhancing our finance function. The Board thanks Angela for her excellent contribution and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours. Conclusion While the business credit environment remains challenging, we are starting to see increased activity and demand for credit. We expect this to gather momentum and remain committed to enabling business growth by supporting our clients to take advantage of opportunities that will present themselves. We recognise the global political tensions and increasing inflationary pressures which are creating new challenges for Central Banks around the world after a long period of stimulatory monetary policy. This creates a new set of challenges for investors, particularly clients in Sasfin Wealth, and we are committed to working with them to grow their global wealth in the uncertain market conditions ahead. Dividend Interim Ordinary share cash dividend The Directors have declared a gross ordinary share cash dividend for the half year ended 31 December 2021 ("interim dividend") of 33.95026 cents (2020: nil cents) per share. The following further information is provided to shareholders with regards to the interim dividend declaration: The interim dividend has been declared from income reserves.

The applicable tax rate levied in terms of the Income Tax Act, Act 59 of 1962, as amended

("dividend withholding tax") is 20%, and a net interim dividend of 27.16021 cents (2020: nil cents) per share is to be paid to those shareholders who are not exempt from dividend withholding tax.

("dividend withholding tax") is 20%, and a net interim dividend of 27.16021 cents (2020: nil cents) per share is to be paid to those shareholders who are not exempt from dividend withholding tax. Sasfin's income tax reference number is 9300204717.

The issued number of ordinary shares at declaration date is 32 301 441 (2020: 32 301 441).

The issued number of ordinary shares excluding treasury shares as at declaration date is 30 772 847 (2020: 32 196 882).