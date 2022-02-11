Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Sasfin Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    SFN   ZAE000006565

SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SFN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/10
29.01 ZAR   +1.15%
08:18aSTOCK STORIES BY ANDREW PADOA : The ABCs of Alphabet
PU
03:38aSASFIN : Taking Stock - Siemens reports big surge.
PU
01:58aSASFIN : Forex Daily Market - SA's mining production has rebounded
PU
Stock Stories by Andrew Padoa: The ABCs of Alphabet

02/11/2022 | 08:18am EST
'A' is for Alphabet, and 'G' is for Google. Alphabet is the multinational technology conglomerate holding company behind the world's most popular search engine, Google. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft.

They have 90% market share in the search engine space. Almost 7 billion searches were processed on Google every day in 2021. Currently, there are close to 8.5 billion searches registered each day, making it the most visited website on the planet.

Watch our Alphabet Stock Story for more insights from Andrew Padoa on why we include this stock in the Sasfin Global Equity Fund.

The bulk of the company's revenue is generated through advertising, where companies pay for their adverts to come up at the top of Google searches.

Alphabet has used this success with Google to move into other areas. They have accumulated $120 billion in cash which they use to look for acquisitions and have done over 200 since Google began in 1998. Most of these companies are not well known, but they only need to get a few of them right to drive growth.

To find out more click hereto contact Andrew Padoa.

Disclaimer

Sasfin Holdings Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 13:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Michael Sassoon Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Angela C. Pillay Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Deon de Kock Chairman
Andrew Josh Souchon Chief Information Officer
Michael Blackbeard Head-Compliance
