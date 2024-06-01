Sashwat Technocrats Limited announced that CS Prakhar Singh Taunk (having Membership No.A55388) has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board ofIndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with effect from June 1, 2024 duly approved at the Board Meeting of the Company held on June 1, 2024. Mr. Prakhar Singh Taunk is a qualified Company Secretary. He has knowledge and experience in the Corporate legal and secretarial services.