    532663   INE231F01020

SASKEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(532663)
Sasken Technologies : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

01/15/2022 | 01:05pm EST
BSE Limited,

January 15, 2022

Department of Corporate Services - CRD

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai-400 001

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 051

By Web Upload

Dear Sir / Ma'am,

Sub: Grant of Restricted Stock Units of the Company.

Ref: Scrip Code: SASKEN / 532663

We wish to inform that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board (Committee) has on January 13, 2022, accorded its approval for grant of up to 1,20,000 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at an exercise price of ₹10 per RSU i.e., at par value of equity shares of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and other applicable regulations and Sasken Employees' Share Based Incentive Plan 2016.

The above grants have been made to identified employees of the Company and these shall vest as per the vesting schedule approved by the Committee and can be exercised over the exercise period as approved by them.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Sasken Technologies Limited

Paawan Bhargava

Company Secretary

Sasken Technologies Limited

139/25, Ring Road, Domlur, Bengaluru 560071, India

  1. +91 80 6694 3000, F: +91 80 2535 1133, E: info@sasken.com CIN: L72100KA1989PLC014226 | www.sasken.com

Disclaimer

Sasken Technologies Limited published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 18:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
