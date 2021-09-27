Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/23
249.12 ZAR   +0.87%
05:00aS.Africa's petroleum industry warns refinery fleet could become obsolete
RE
09/22SASOL : South Africa adopts more ambitious emissions target before climate summit
RE
09/22SASOL : Integrated Report 30 June 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S.Africa's petroleum industry warns refinery fleet could become obsolete

09/27/2021 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPE TOWN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's petroleum refinery capacity could become obsolete within two years, an industry body warned on Monday, as it looks to extend the timing of new government rules meant to reduce sulphur emissions from 2023 to a later date.

The South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA), which represents major oil companies, including BP and Shell that operate local refineries, has been in discussion with the government for years trying to resolve a stumbling block over financing the upgrade of six refineries to cleaner fuels.

In January, SAPIA warned that the impact of COVID-19 meant it was unlikely oil firms in South Africa would upgrade refineries at an estimated cost of $3.9 billion, unless the government allowed them to pass the costs on to consumers or offered some sort of financial support.

The government gazetted new Petroleum Products Specifications and Standards in August that mandate the use of ultra-low sulphur petrol and diesel products from Sept. 1, 2023.

"SAPIA is of the view that the very short time frame provided for implementation is impossible to meet and will likely render the refinery fleet obsolete within two years," the industry body said in a statement.

SAPIA said it was in discussions with the Department of Energy to amend the regulations so that a "mutually acceptable" implementation date could be agreed, with a financial support mechanism key.

"Without a financial support mechanism, it would be difficult to justify the refineries' upgrade," said SAPIA.

Officials from the energy department did not immediately respond to queries. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 2.36% 328.999 Delayed Quote.25.67%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.43% 510.37 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.48% 79.22 Delayed Quote.49.38%
SASOL LIMITED 0.87% 249.12 End-of-day quote.86.01%
WTI 0.18% 75.011 Delayed Quote.52.07%
All news about SASOL LIMITED
05:00aS.Africa's petroleum industry warns refinery fleet could become obsolete
RE
09/22SASOL : South Africa adopts more ambitious emissions target before climate summit
RE
09/22SASOL : Integrated Report 30 June 2021
PU
09/22SASOL : Yes _____ No __X__ (Form 6-K)
PU
09/22South Africa's Sasol to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030
RE
09/22SASOL : commits to net zero ambition by 2050, triples 2030 GHG emission reduction...
PU
09/21South African rand slips to 3-week lows, stocks rise
RE
09/21SASOL : and Imperial to formalise partnership to co-develop Southern Africa's...
PU
09/17SASOL : and NRF call for research proposals on solutions to enable South Africa's...
PU
09/15SASOL : Haldor Topsoe Expand Partnership to Produce Sustainable Synthetic Fuels Globally
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SASOL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 220 B 14 787 M 14 787 M
Net income 2022 30 148 M 2 023 M 2 023 M
Net Debt 2022 67 510 M 4 530 M 4 530 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,74x
Yield 2022 5,21%
Capitalization 157 B 10 449 M 10 508 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 28 725
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 249,12 ZAR
Average target price 273,30 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Paul Victor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marius Brand Executive VP-Sasol 2.0 Transformation
Moses Zamani Mkhize Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASOL LIMITED86.01%10 449
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.13.77%76 987
BASF SE-1.44%68 606
ROYAL DSM N.V.28.91%36 244
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-4.02%35 699
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED38.85%16 881