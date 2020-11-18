SOLBE1: SASOL LIMITED - Sasol Board commits to a 20% sacrifice on non-executive director Board fees proposed to shareholders at 2020 AGM Sasol Board commits to a 20% sacrifice on non-executive director Board fees proposed to shareholders at 2020 AGM Sasol Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1979/003231/06) Sasol Ordinary Share codes: JSE: SOL NYSE: SSL Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes: ZAE000006896 US8038663006 Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code: JSE: SOLBE1 Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817 ("Sasol" or "Company") SASOL BOARD COMMITS TO A 20% SACRIFICE ON NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BOARD FEES PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS AT 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING In Sasol´s notice of the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for 20 November 2020, Sasol included, as special resolution number 1, a proposal to enable it to pay the same fees to its non-executive directors (NEDs) from 20 November 2020 as approved by shareholders at Sasol´s 2018 AGM. Without the approval of such special resolution, the Company cannot pay any remuneration to the NEDs for their services to the Company as its directors. In view of the significant challenges still facing Sasol and in acknowledgement of the erosion of shareholder value over the past two years, the Board has agreed to commit to a sacrifice of 20% on the Board fees proposed for approval at the 2020 AGM. This fee sacrifice shall remain in place until a revised fee proposal is considered by shareholders at Sasol´s 2021 AGM. The 20% fee sacrifice will apply to the Chairman fee and the Board fee as set out more fully in special resolution 1 in Sasol´s 2020 notice of AGM. The Remuneration Committee will ensure that a review of the fees payable to NEDs is carried out with the objective of ensuring that a new resolution on Board fees is proposed to shareholders at the 2021 AGM. 18 November 2020 Johannesburg Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited Date: 18-11-2020 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

