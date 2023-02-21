Sasol 1st Half Earnings Fell Slightly Amid Lower Volumes, Higher Feedstock Costs

By Kyle Morris

Sasol Ltd. said Tuesday that earnings fell slightly in its first half as oil and refining tailwinds were offset by lower volumes and higher feedstock costs.

The South African chemicals and energy company said earnings before interest and taxes for the six months to Dec. 31 was 24.20 billion South African rand ($1.34 billion) compared with ZAR24.31 billion a year prior.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was ZAR32.00 billion compared with ZAR31.80 billion.

The impact from weaker global weaker economic growth, disrupted supply chains, depressed chemical prices and the resultant higher input costs hit the Chemicals business negatively, it said.

The company declared an interim dividend of ZAR7. No dividend was declared a year prior.

