    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
295.00 ZAR   -0.24%
Sasol launches venture capital fund to advance decarbonisation ambitions
BU
Sasol 1st Half Earnings Fell Slightly Amid Lower Volumes, Higher Feedstock Costs
DJ
Sasol : and Topsoe to accelerate growth in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)
PU
Sasol 1st Half Earnings Fell Slightly Amid Lower Volumes, Higher Feedstock Costs

02/21/2023 | 01:43am EST
By Kyle Morris


Sasol Ltd. said Tuesday that earnings fell slightly in its first half as oil and refining tailwinds were offset by lower volumes and higher feedstock costs.

The South African chemicals and energy company said earnings before interest and taxes for the six months to Dec. 31 was 24.20 billion South African rand ($1.34 billion) compared with ZAR24.31 billion a year prior.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was ZAR32.00 billion compared with ZAR31.80 billion.

The impact from weaker global weaker economic growth, disrupted supply chains, depressed chemical prices and the resultant higher input costs hit the Chemicals business negatively, it said.

The company declared an interim dividend of ZAR7. No dividend was declared a year prior.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 0143ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.79% 83.12 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
SASOL LIMITED -0.24% 295 End-of-day quote.9.49%
WTI -0.86% 76.606 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
Financials
Sales 2023 284 B 15 678 M 15 678 M
Net income 2023 40 863 M 2 256 M 2 256 M
Net Debt 2023 66 091 M 3 649 M 3 649 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,83x
Yield 2023 8,24%
Capitalization 189 B 10 438 M 10 438 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 28 279
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Hermanus Albertus Rossouw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Westwell Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomgando Nomalungelo Angelina Matyumza Independent Non-Executive Director
