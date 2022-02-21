Log in
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol : Additional Analyst information for the six months ended 31 December 2021

02/21/2022 | 01:31am EST
Sasol Limited Group

Contents

Financial overview

Salient features

3

Financial results, ratios and statistics

4

Financial ratios - calculations

6

Half year financial results, ratios and statistics

8

Key sensitivities

9

Latest hedging overview

10

Income statement overview

11

Mining - earnings performance

15

Gas - earnings performance

16

Fuels - earnings performance

17

Chemicals Africa - earnings performance

19

Chemicals America - earnings performance

20

Chemicals Eurasia - earnings performance

21

Financial position overview - assets

22

Asset Divestments

24

Financial position overview - equity and liabilities

25

Abbreviated cash flow statement overview

27

Segment information

Segmental analysis

28

Reviewed interim financial statements

Income statement

31

Statement of comprehensive income

32

Statement of financial position

33

Statement of changes in equity

34

Statement of cash flows

35

Other disclosure

Employee-related expenditure

36

Translation (gains)/losses

36

Equity accounted investments

37

Interest in joint operations

39

Long-term provisions

40

Sasol 2.0 transformation programme

41

Sasol South Africa Limited

42

Income statement

42

Statement of financial position

43

Statement of cash flows

44

2 Sasol Additional Information for Analysts 31 December 2021

Sasol Additional Information for Analysts 31 December 2021 3

Sasol Limited Group

Financial results, ratios and statistics

for the period ended

Sasol Group

% change

Half year

Half year

Full year

2022 vs 2021

2022

2021*

2021

Financial results

Turnover

Rm

30

119 911

91 968

201 910

Adjusted EBITDA (refer to analysis on page 11)

Rm

71

31 803

18 608

48 420

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)

Rm

12

24 309

21 650

16 619

Attributable earnings

Rm

3

14 978

14 491

9 032

Enterprise value (refer to calculation on page 6)

Rm

29

268 860

208 883

234 870

Total assets

Rm

-

394 156

392 889

360 743

Net debt¹ (including leases) (refer to analysis on page 7)

Rm

17

98 068

118 173

90 086

Net debt¹ (including leases)

US$m

24

6 129

8 039

6 309

Cash generated by operating activities

Rm

73

20 326

11 746

45 114

Free cash flow before growth capital (refer to calculation on page 6)

Rm

>100

6 642

414

19 431

Free cash flow (refer to calculation on page 6)

Rm

>100

5 178

(2 401)

15 402

Capital expenditure (cash flow)

Rm

(38)

10 350

7 509

16 375

Profitability

Gross profit margin²

%

(2)

50,7

52,5

55,1

EBIT margin

%

(3)

20,3

23,5

8,2

Normalised EBIT margin³

%

7

19,9

12,6

15,9

Effective tax rate⁴ (Refer to analysis on page 14)

%

(8)

24,3

16,2

1,7

Adjusted effective tax rate⁵

%

(14)

33,4

19,1

23,9

Shareholders' returns

Core headline earnings per share

Rand

>100

22,52

7,86

27,74

Headline earnings per share

Rand

(21)

15,21

19,16

39,53

Attributable earnings per share

Rand

2

23,98

23,41

14,57

Net asset value per share

Rand

9

265,56

243,79

234,76

Debt leverage

Net debt to shareholders' equity (gearing)

%

19

59,1

77,6

61,5

Net debt to EBITDA⁶

times

1,3

2,6

1,5

Total borrowings to shareholders' equity

%

19

76,5

95,4

82,1

Total liabilities to shareholders' equity

%

21

133,5

154,5

142,2

Finance costs cover

times

10,7

6,9

2,8

Liquidity

Current ratio

:1

1,4

1,6

1,8

Quick ratio

:1

0,9

1,1

1,1

Cash ratio

:1

0,4

0,5

0,5

Net trading working capital to turnover

%

16,8

14,9

14,5

  1. Included in net debt is gross US dollar denominated amounts of US$6,5 billion (31 December 2020 - US$8,2 billion) translated at the closing exchange rate.
  2. Gross profit margin percentage decline is largely due to the divestment of the Air Separation Units, Gabon and Canada businesses, increased coal purchases and margin pressure in Chemicals Eurasia.
  3. Normalised EBIT is calculated by adjusting EBIT for remeasurement items, all realised and unrealised translation gains and losses, all realised and unrealised derivatives and hedging gains and losses and LCCP net operating losses during ramp up phase in H1 FY21.
  4. The effective tax rate is impacted by tax losses in Sasol Investment Company (Pty) Ltd for which no deferred tax asset is raised.
  5. Effective tax rate adjusted for equity accounted earnings, remeasurement and once-off items, impacted by lower tax losses utilised in the group in the current period and tax losses in SIC for which no deferred tax asset was raised.
  6. Per the Revolving Credit and US dollar Term Loan facility covenant definition.
  7. Net trading working capital includes assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. Net trading working capital was 15,8%, excluding the assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.
  • The results have been restated for prior period errors in the calculation of South African value chain impairments, as reported in the Group's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021.

4 Sasol Additional Information for Analysts 31 December 2021

Sasol Group

Half year

Half year

Full year

2022

2021*

2021

Stock exchange performance

Market capitalisation

Sasol ordinary shares

Rm

162 937

84 054

136 888

Sasol BEE ordinary shares¹ (refer to calculation on page 6)

Rm

882

479

725

Discount to shareholders' funds

Rm

(2 210)

(67 689)

(8 876)

Price to book (refer to calculation on page 6)

:1

0,99

0,56

0,94

Share performance

Total shares in issue

million

635,4

633,9

634,2

Sasol ordinary shares in issue

million

629,1

627,6

627,9

Sasol BEE ordinary shares in issue¹

million

6,3

6,3

6,3

Sasol Foundation²

million

10,2

9,5

10,2

Weighted average shares in issue³

million

624,6

619,0

619,9

Total shares in issue

million

635,4

633,9

634,2

Sasol Foundation

million

(10,2)

(9,5)

(9,5)

Weighting of shares issued with Sasol Khanyisa transaction

million

(0,1)

(4,5)

(4,1)

Weighting of long-term incentive scheme shares vested during the year

million

(0,5)

(0,9)

(0,7)

Weighted average number of shares for DEPS

million

632,4

622,2

627,8

Weighted average shares in issue

million

624,6

619,0

619,9

Potential dilutive effect of long-term incentive scheme

million

7,7

1,3

3,8

Potential dilutive effect of Sasol Khanyisa Tier 1

million

0,1

1,9

4,1

Economic indicators⁴

Average crude oil price (Brent)

US$/bbl

76,63

43,62

54,20

Average Rand per barrel oil

R/bbl

1 151,75

709,26

834,68

Average ethane price (US - Mont Belvieu)

US$c/gal

36,84

21,43

23,15

Rand/US dollar exchange rate

- closing

US$1 = R

16,00

14,70

14,28

Rand/US dollar exchange rate

- average

US$1 = R

15,03

16,26

15,40

Rand/Euro exchange rate

- closing

€1 = R

18,19

17,95

16,93

Rand/Euro exchange rate

- average

€1 = R

17,45

19,21

18,38

  1. Sasol BEE ordinary shares have been listed on the JSE Limited's BEE segment of the main board since 7 February 2011.
  2. The Sasol Foundation approached the Sasol Khanyisa Employee Share Ownership Plan Trust to acquire Sasol BEE Ordinary Shares becoming available as a result of the Khanyisa Tier 1 shares vesting in exchange for SOL shares. The deal was done at off-market prices.
  3. Including Sasol BEE ordinary shares after the share repurchase programme.
  4. Exchange rates are determined as the mid-closing interbank rate of South African banks daily as published by Thomson Reuters. The average rate for the period is determined as an arithmetic average of the mid-closing interbank rates for each of the South African business days for the financial period under review. Brent crude oil prices are determined from the quoted market prices of Brent North Sea crude oil as published by Platts-Global Alert. The average price is calculated as an arithmetic average of the daily published prices.
  • The results have been restated for prior period errors in the calculation of South African value chain impairments, as reported in the Group's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021.

Sasol Additional Information for Analysts 31 December 2021 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 230 B 15 233 M 15 233 M
Net income 2022 27 231 M 1 804 M 1 804 M
Net Debt 2022 69 528 M 4 606 M 4 606 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,18x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 207 B 13 718 M 13 718 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 28 725
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 329,26 ZAR
Average target price 326,67 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
EPS Revisions
