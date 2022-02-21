Sasol : Additional Analyst information for the six months ended 31 December 2021
Sasol Limited Group
Contents
Financial overview
Salient features
Financial results, ratios and statistics
Financial ratios - calculations
Half year financial results, ratios and statistics
Key sensitivities
Latest hedging overview
Income statement overview
Mining - earnings performance
Gas - earnings performance
Fuels - earnings performance
Chemicals Africa - earnings performance
Chemicals America - earnings performance
Chemicals Eurasia - earnings performance
Financial position overview - assets
Asset Divestments
Financial position overview - equity and liabilities
Abbreviated cash flow statement overview
Segment information
Segmental analysis
Reviewed interim financial statements
Income statement
Statement of comprehensive income
Statement of financial position
Statement of changes in equity
Statement of cash flows
Other disclosure
Employee-related expenditure
Translation (gains)/losses
Equity accounted investments
Interest in joint operations
Long-term provisions
Sasol 2.0 transformation programme
Sasol South Africa Limited
42
Income statement
Statement of financial position
Statement of cash flows
Sasol Limited Group
Financial results, ratios and statistics
for the period ended
Sasol Group
% change
Half year
Half year
Full year
2022 vs 2021
2022
2021*
2021
Financial results
Turnover
Rm
30
119 911
91 968
201 910
Adjusted EBITDA (refer to analysis on page 11)
Rm
71
31 803
18 608
48 420
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
Rm
12
24 309
21 650
16 619
Attributable earnings
Rm
3
14 978
14 491
9 032
Enterprise value (refer to calculation on page 6)
Rm
29
268 860
208 883
234 870
Total assets
Rm
-
394 156
392 889
360 743
Net debt¹ (including leases) (refer to analysis on page 7)
Rm
17
98 068
118 173
90 086
Net debt¹ (including leases)
US$m
24
6 129
8 039
6 309
Cash generated by operating activities
Rm
73
20 326
11 746
45 114
Free cash flow before growth capital (refer to calculation on page 6)
Rm
>100
6 642
414
19 431
Free cash flow (refer to calculation on page 6)
Rm
>100
5 178
(2 401)
15 402
Capital expenditure (cash flow)
Rm
(38)
10 350
7 509
16 375
Profitability
Gross profit margin²
%
(2)
50,7
52,5
55,1
EBIT margin
%
(3)
20,3
23,5
8,2
Normalised EBIT margin³
%
7
19,9
12,6
15,9
Effective tax rate⁴ (Refer to analysis on page 14)
%
(8)
24,3
16,2
1,7
Adjusted effective tax rate⁵
%
(14)
33,4
19,1
23,9
Shareholders' returns
Core headline earnings per share
Rand
>100
22,52
7,86
27,74
Headline earnings per share
Rand
(21)
15,21
19,16
39,53
Attributable earnings per share
Rand
2
23,98
23,41
14,57
Net asset value per share
Rand
9
265,56
243,79
234,76
Debt leverage
Net debt to shareholders' equity (gearing)
%
19
59,1
77,6
61,5
Net debt to EBITDA⁶
times
1,3
2,6
1,5
Total borrowings to shareholders' equity
%
19
76,5
95,4
82,1
Total liabilities to shareholders' equity
%
21
133,5
154,5
142,2
Finance costs cover
times
10,7
6,9
2,8
Liquidity
Current ratio
:1
1,4
1,6
1,8
Quick ratio
:1
0,9
1,1
1,1
Cash ratio
:1
0,4
0,5
0,5
Net trading working capital to turnover⁷
%
16,8
14,9
14,5
Included in net debt is gross US dollar denominated amounts of US$6,5 billion (31 December 2020 - US$8,2 billion) translated at the closing exchange rate.
Gross profit margin percentage decline is largely due to the divestment of the Air Separation Units, Gabon and Canada businesses, increased coal purchases and margin pressure in Chemicals Eurasia.
Normalised EBIT is calculated by adjusting EBIT for remeasurement items, all realised and unrealised translation gains and losses, all realised and unrealised derivatives and hedging gains and losses and LCCP net operating losses during ramp up phase in H1 FY21.
The effective tax rate is impacted by tax losses in Sasol Investment Company (Pty) Ltd for which no deferred tax asset is raised.
Effective tax rate adjusted for equity accounted earnings, remeasurement and once-off items, impacted by lower tax losses utilised in the group in the current period and tax losses in SIC for which no deferred tax asset was raised.
Per the Revolving Credit and US dollar Term Loan facility covenant definition.
Net trading working capital includes assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. Net trading working capital was 15,8%, excluding the assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.
The results have been restated for prior period errors in the calculation of South African value chain impairments, as reported in the Group's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021.
Sasol Group
Half year
Half year
Full year
2022
2021*
2021
Stock exchange performance
Market capitalisation
Sasol ordinary shares
Rm
162 937
84 054
136 888
Sasol BEE ordinary shares¹ (refer to calculation on page 6)
Rm
882
479
725
Discount to shareholders' funds
Rm
(2 210)
(67 689)
(8 876)
Price to book (refer to calculation on page 6)
:1
0,99
0,56
0,94
Share performance
Total shares in issue
million
635,4
633,9
634,2
Sasol ordinary shares in issue
million
629,1
627,6
627,9
Sasol BEE ordinary shares in issue¹
million
6,3
6,3
6,3
Sasol Foundation²
million
10,2
9,5
10,2
Weighted average shares in issue³
million
624,6
619,0
619,9
Total shares in issue
million
635,4
633,9
634,2
Sasol Foundation
million
(10,2)
(9,5)
(9,5)
Weighting of shares issued with Sasol Khanyisa transaction
million
(0,1)
(4,5)
(4,1)
Weighting of long-term incentive scheme shares vested during the year
million
(0,5)
(0,9)
(0,7)
Weighted average number of shares for DEPS
million
632,4
622,2
627,8
Weighted average shares in issue
million
624,6
619,0
619,9
Potential dilutive effect of long-term incentive scheme
million
7,7
1,3
3,8
Potential dilutive effect of Sasol Khanyisa Tier 1
million
0,1
1,9
4,1
Economic indicators⁴
Average crude oil price (Brent)
US$/bbl
76,63
43,62
54,20
Average Rand per barrel oil
R/bbl
1 151,75
709,26
834,68
Average ethane price (US - Mont Belvieu)
US$c/gal
36,84
21,43
23,15
Rand/US dollar exchange rate
- closing
US$1 = R
16,00
14,70
14,28
Rand/US dollar exchange rate
- average
US$1 = R
15,03
16,26
15,40
Rand/Euro exchange rate
- closing
€1 =R
18,19
17,95
16,93
Rand/Euro exchange rate
- average
€1 =R
17,45
19,21
18,38
Sasol BEE ordinary shares have been listed on the JSE Limited's BEE segment of the main board since 7 February 2011.
The Sasol Foundation approached the Sasol Khanyisa Employee Share Ownership Plan Trust to acquire Sasol BEE Ordinary Shares becoming available as a result of the Khanyisa Tier 1 shares vesting in exchange for SOL shares. The deal was done at off-market prices.
Including Sasol BEE ordinary shares after the share repurchase programme.
Exchange rates are determined as the mid-closing interbank rate of South African banks daily as published by Thomson Reuters. The average rate for the period is determined as an arithmetic average of the mid-closing interbank rates for each of the South African business days for the financial period under review. Brent crude oil prices are determined from the quoted market prices of Brent North Sea crude oil as published by Platts-Global Alert. The average price is calculated as an arithmetic average of the daily published prices.
The results have been restated for prior period errors in the calculation of South African value chain impairments, as reported in the Group's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021.
