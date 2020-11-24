Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Sasol Limited    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sasol : Announces Divestment of Interest in Gemini Joint Venture

11/24/2020 | 01:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date:
24 November 2020

JOHANNESBURG - Sasol (JSE: SOL, NYSE: SSL) has agreed principle terms to sell its 50 percent interest in the Gemini high-density polyethylene joint venture to its partner INEOS for US$404 million.

'This divestment continues the transformation of Sasol's Chemicals business toward specialty chemicals markets,' said Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol President and Chief Executive Officer. 'We are pleased that our valued partner INEOS is acquiring Sasol's share of the Gemini HDPE JV and appreciate our productive partnership over the past six years.'

Gemini is a toll manufacturer of bimodal high-density polyethylene products operated by INEOS and located within the INEOS Battleground Manufacturing Complex in La Porte, Texas.

The transaction, subject to financing and other customary adjustments, is targeted to close by the end of calendar year 2020. It will consolidate 100 percent of Gemini ownership and all marketing under INEOS.

Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical facts that relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may also relate to our future prospects, developments and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exchange rate fluctuations, volume growth, increases in market share, total shareholder return, executing our growth projects (including LCCP), oil and gas reserves and cost reductions, including in connection with our BPEP, RP and our business performance outlook. Words such as 'believe', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'seek', 'will', 'plan', 'could', 'may', 'endeavour', 'target', 'forecast' and 'project' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. If one or more of these risks materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. You should understand that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors are discussed more fully in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed on 28 August 2018 and in other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The list of factors discussed therein is not exhaustive; when relying on forward-looking statements to make investment decisions, you should carefully consider both these factors and other uncertainties and events. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Please note: One billion is defined as one thousand million. bbl - barrel, bscf - billion standard cubic feet, mmscf - million standard cubic feet, oil references brent crude, mmboe - million barrels oil equivalent. All references to years refer to the financial year 30 June. Any reference to a calendar year is prefaced by the word 'calendar'.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 06:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SASOL LIMITED
01:22aSASOL : to Sell 50% Stake in Gemini Polyethylene Business for $404 Million
DJ
01:09aSASOL : Announces Divestment of Interest in Gemini Joint Venture
PU
11/23SOLBE1 : SASOL LIMITED - Results of the general meeting and annual general meeti..
PU
11/23Sasol's Remuneration Policy Receives Low Votes at AGM
DJ
11/20Sasol shareholders back JV with LyondellBasell for U.S. project
RE
11/20SOLBE1 : SASOL LIMITED - Resignation and appointment of a company secretary
PU
11/19SASOL : divests from Gabon upstream oil assets, advancing Future Sasol strategy
AQ
11/19South Africa investment conference attracts $7 billion in new pledges
RE
11/18SASOL : divests from Gabon upstream oil assets, advancing Future Sasol strategy
PU
11/18SOLBE1 : SASOL LIMITED - Sasol Board commits to a 20% sacrifice on non-executive..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 200 B 12 969 M 12 969 M
Net income 2021 5 486 M 357 M 357 M
Net Debt 2021 122 B 7 931 M 7 931 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 72 729 M 4 712 M 4 727 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 30 670
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 158,00 ZAR
Last Close Price 115,80 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Chairman
Paul Victor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marius Brand Executive VP-Sustainability & Technology
Colin Beggs Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SASOL LIMITED-61.84%4 712
BASF SE-13.32%62 797
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.25.70%60 638
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-0.95%45 902
ROYAL DSM N.V.20.67%28 859
FMC CORPORATION13.96%14 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ