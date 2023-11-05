Sasol Limited specializes in the production and marketing of hydrocarbons and chemicals. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - manufacturing and sale of performance chemicals (43.3%); - distribution of hydrocarbons (28.9%): liquid hydrocarbons, synthetic fuels, etc. ; - manufacturing and sales of basic chemicals (22.6%): monomers, polymers, solvents, olefins, waxes, fertilizers, etc. ; - exploration and production of oil and gas (2.7%): activity carried out in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada and Gabon; - coal mining (1%); - other (1.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: South Africa (42%), Africa (4.3%), Europe (24%), North America (17.6%) and other (12.1%).

Sector Diversified Chemicals