Sasol : Climate Advocacy and Policy Supplement

SASOL LIMITED Delivering Delivering with Purpose CLIMATE ADVOCACY FUTURE SASOL AND POLICY SUPPLEMENT for the year ended 30 June 2022 CAPS CONTENTS OUR SUITE OF REPORTS CLIMATE ADVOCACY AND POLICY Advocacy 2 Annual review of our trade associations 6 Advocacy activities 4 Additional information 18 Methodology for annual review of our trade associations 5 Director's approval Our three-pillar The Safety, Social and Ethics Committee (SSEC) of the Sasol emission-reduction framework Limited Board (the Board) is responsible for ensuring the integrity of our sustainability and climate change reporting. We confirm that the 2022 Climate Change Report addresses REDUCE all material matters relating to climate change from a EMISSIONS People Planet double materiality perspective (see IR page 36) and fairly represents the Group's climate change performance. TRANSFORM FUTURE The SSEC, authorised by the Board, approved this report OPERATIONS SASOL and its publication on 26 August 2022. SHIFT THE Proﬁt Signed on behalf of the SSEC: PORTFOLIO Muriel Dube Our prioritised SDGs are indicated; this report focuses Chairperson of the SSEC on SDG 13 and 17. African Business Leadership Coalition Applying the United (ABLC) Nations (UN) Global Compact In pursuing collaboration Ten Principles, TCFD and and strengthening prioritising five Sustainable partnerships, Sasol accepted Development Goals (SDGs). the invitation to join the Founding Group of the ABLC. Our suite of reports are informed by the following standards and initiatives. We have sought alignment with key reporting expectations and compliance with all relevant legal requirements. REPORTS The International Integrated Reporting Framework IR AFS South African Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended IR AFS Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listings requirements IR AFS King IV™ Report on Corporate Governance IR AFS for South Africa, 2016 International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) IR AFS 20-F Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability SR CCR Reporting Standards Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) IR SR CCR UN Advanced Reporting Criteria and SDGs SR CCR United States Securities and Exchange Commission 20-F rules and regulations Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 20-F JSE Sustainability and Climate Disclosure guidelines IR SR CCR REPORTS The International Integrated Reporting Framework IR AFS South African Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended IR AFS Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listings requirements IR AFS King IV™ Report on Corporate Governance IR AFS for South Africa, 2016 International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) IR AFS 20-F Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability SR CCR Reporting Standards Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) IR SR CCR UN Advanced Reporting Criteria and SDGs SR CCR United States Securities and Exchange Commission 20-F rules and regulations Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 20-F JSE Sustainability and Climate Disclosure guidelines IR SR CCR SASOL CLIMATE ADVOCACY AND POLICY SUPPLEMENT 1 CLIMATE ADVOCACY AND POLICY Advocacy Our climate change advocacy position Sasol engages with policymakers and collaborates with trade associations to advocate our position on matters that are critical to managing climate change and our business operations. We advocate and engage in public policy discussions, with a view to maintain a balanced approach and endeavour to not compromise the interests of our shareholders, employees, customers and communities. There may be times when our views diverge from those of our trade association partners, in which instance we aim to ensure our views are noted and recorded. We engage in support of the Paris Agreement, development of low and lower-carbon sectors such as green hydrogen, renewables and gas, as well as the development of a conducive policy and regulatory environment to encourage climate action, within the confines of our national circumstances and need for a just transition. We are committed to having an honest conversation. This means sharing our perspective, listening to others, respecting differences and working collaboratively to find solutions. In all our climate advocacy activities, we are committed to compliance, transparency and accountability. We rarely agree 100% with all trade associations mandates, however we believe our annual trade association review findings demonstrate our approach to managing these divergences. Sasol is a member of various industry associations that enables us to improve our insight into a broad range of issues and facilitates the exchange of knowledge and expertise. Governance requirements are in place within the relevant industry associations to safeguard against individual business positions dominating or advancing over others. Managing relationships with industry associations are firmly embedded in our governance and risk management processes, including within the competition/anti-trust law compliance remit. We subscribe to key national and international industry associations relevant to our business. In these associations, we constructively and collectively pursue technical outcomes and advocate for policy that relates to our respective businesses. Sasol participates at different levels within an industry association, including holding general memberships, chairing specific committees and sitting on board committees. These associations provide a platform for the collective voice of business and creates momentum to effect positive change. Approach to managing our memberships In instances where there is misalignment between an industry association's position and our climate change position, we voice our views clearly and reserve the right to publicly communicate this position. We may even consider termination should continued membership no longer be in Sasol's best interests. In light of our 2030 target and 2050 net zero ambition, we have enhanced monitoring, assessment and disclosures on our alignment with industry associations, by annually taking into account amongst others, credible and publicly available third-party assessments on such associations. Recognising that an industry association's view will not always accord with ours, we also review the value-add of these memberships prior to joining, during active membership and when renewal is due. Other engagements with government We believe over the years we have had a positive impact when engaging with associations in supporting climate-related policy and regulatory developments, including advocating in South Africa for an aligned carbon budget/tax system and a climate change act, lifting renewable energy limits, developing a green hydrogen strategy and related incentives and supporting mandatory reporting of GHG emissions. Sasol is an active attendee at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties (COP) annual meetings. Since 2018, we continue to co-sponsor the country pavilion for the annual COP meetings and we will do so again this year for COP27. South Africa's aim in hosting a pavilion is to showcase the country's climate change activities. Establishing the Energy Council of South Africa The South African energy sector is still heavily reliant on fossil fuels. To enable a thriving and sustainable energy sector in South Africa, Sasol played an instrumental role in the formulation of the Energy Council of South Africa, with other like-minded organisations that recognise the challenge and opportunities the energy transition brings given the country's national context. The Energy Council of South Africa has set itself a mandate to play a leadership role in South Africa's energy sector, driving stakeholder and policy alignment and assisting in addressing major issues in the energy landscape for inclusive economic growth. The Council aims to advocate for accelerated policy, regulatory reform and certainty across the energy sector as the country transitions to a low-carbon economy. For further details access www.energycouncil.org.za. SASOL CLIMATE ADVOCACY AND POLICY SUPPLEMENT 2 CLIMATE ADVOCACY AND POLICY (CONTINUED) Advocacy (continued) The Energy Council of South Africa has established multiple workstreams which SASOL'S PRINCIPLES FOR RESPONSIBLE CLIMATE-RELATED ADVOCACY includes gas, electricity, hydrogen, storage, just transition, funding and sustainable and liquid fuels. At this stage, not all associated climate-related positions have been formulated, approved by their Board and communicated externally. Nonetheless, we undertook a review to check initial alignment with our relevant climate advocacy principles. The Council is also taking Acknowledgement and support for climate science The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) provides a view of how global warming is likely to affect us, if unmitigated. The scientific evidence for warming of the global climate system is unequivocal, particularly in light of the 2021 IPCC science findings. Sasol acknowledges the scientific basis relating to anthropogenic climate change. We recognise the role of industry and our responsibility in playing a part in holding global average temperature increase below targeted levels. a collaborative approach with other industry associations to advocate for policy conducive to a low-carbon economy; this advocacy approach is still being shaped. Other memberships To complement our participation in formalised industry associations, we continue to subscribe to and are members of voluntary benchmarking Support for the Paris Agreement goal The Paris Agreement articulates the need for society to act with greater urgency to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue further efforts to limit this increase to 1,5°C. Sasol recognises that much more than current global effort is required to support the aims of the Paris Agreement. We are therefore pursuing transformational changes to our business, cognisant of the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities as it relates to developing countries. platforms to enhance our insights, governance expectations and reporting and disclosure of climate- related information. These bodies are not categorised as industry associations and therefore are not part of the self-assessment review. Nonetheless, these associations play a critical role in enriching our climate change management approach, including achieving our targets and net zero ambition. These memberships extend to bodies, such as the CDP and Energy Productivity 100 (EP100) that seek to aggregate and provide useful mechanisms for sharing and disclosing climate-relevant information. Support for carbon pricing that provides greater incentives for innovation and low-carbon choices Carbon pricing provides an incentive to accelerate the low-carbon transition through emission trading schemes (ETS), budgets or taxes. Setting a price on carbon requires an integrated, well-designed, nationally determined and holistic policy response to the challenge of climate change. Sasol supports carbon pricing to enable a transition to a low-carbon economy. In our view, appropriately designed fiscal instruments and supporting mitigation action is critical, including the use of market mechanisms, such as carbon offsets and Nature-based Solutions (NbS) NbS and Technology-based Solutions (TbS) Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDRs). To ensure the viability of our projects and long-term strategy, we developed and implemented internal South African carbon prices to assist us in evaluating business decisions. Sasol has joined EP100 as a means to demonstrate our commitment to improving energy productivity to reduce GHG emissions. Sasol's participation in these bodies is not driven by a policy advocacy need but rather to enhance our disclosure and offer an independent measure of assurance, which can be relied upon by our stakeholders. We also actively leverage national and international industry associations, such as National Business Initiative (NBI), who recently conducted an independent study and assessment of plausible net zero pathways for South Africa. The application of independently validated outcomes enables us to Development of low- and lower- carbon energy solutions in the form of renewable energy, green hydrogen, natural gas (as a transition feedstock and fuel) and energy efficiency Through ambitious energy targets, the global industry is driving innovation, increasing competitiveness and reducing GHG emissions. Significant emission reductions can be achieved through energy efficiency. Renewable energy is a critical enabler for a low-carbon future and deployment at scale must take place urgently. Sasol has been a proponent of energy efficiency since as early as 2005 and committed to the EP100 initiative. Our 2030 roadmap is focused on renewable energy to reduce our emissions. Natural gas is a key enabler for an effective and efficient energy transition in developing economies. Even though it is a fossil fuel, it is a bridge for coal-based economies and can be more easily integrated with renewable energy. Sasol views transition gas and renewable energy as a springboard into green hydrogen to fully decarbonise our operations. focus on key technical and policy levers that could unlock and accelerate our transition to a low-carbon economy dominated by green hydrogen and renewables. Transparency and Increased transparency is critically important to enable informed decision- disclosure making and instils confidence with our stakeholders that Group top risks, including climate change, are being addressed. We support and advocate for disclosure aligned with best practice standards, such as the TCFD, GRI, UN SDGs and their reporting criteria. SASOL CLIMATE ADVOCACY AND POLICY SUPPLEMENT 3 CLIMATE ADVOCACY AND POLICY (CONTINUED) Advocacy activities Inventory of our influences and how it links to our activities Overview of policy advocacy activities DIRECT POLICY ADVOCACY Climate change policy areas of engagement1 COULD INCLUDE: South African South African Just transition European Union (EU) Adaptation strategy Carbon tax Climate Change Bill Delegated Acts technical working groups INDIRECT POLICY ADVOCACY CARBON TAX ENGAGEMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA: Executives and technical teams participated in three meetings with National Treasury on the proposed 2022 Budget Review relating to the carbon tax rates and its implications for our business, which, based on the current proposal and assuming minimal allowances, could significantly impact our economic viability and hinder the transition. Sasol reiterated support for carbon pricing and emphasised that rapid hikes in the carbon tax rate without allowances and incentives, and which is out of sync with mitigation potential, will hinder our transition rather than accelerate it. In addition, Sasol is participating in the Tax Law Amendment Bill consultation process. CLIMATE CHANGE BILL IN SOUTH AFRICA: Technical teams and climate change specialists attended three Parliamentary briefings by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on the tabling of the Climate Change Bill to establish a legal framework for climate change management for South Africa. Carbon budgets: We undertook various engagements during the course of the year on allocating Sasol's next carbon budget, including engagements with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) and their consultants on the development of the mandatory petrochemical sector carbon budget methodology to regulate GHG emissions. JUST TRANSITION IN SOUTH AFRICA: Technical teams and climate change specialists attended the Presidential Climate Commission's (PCC) dialogues on the development of a Just Transition Framework and various stakeholder consultations across the country. Technical teams engaged the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on the Just Energy Transition Framework and its alignment with the PCC's Just Transition Framework. EU DELEGATED ACTS: Formal submissions were made to the European Commission. This was undertaken as part of the public consultation process in support of EU recognition for Fischer-Tropsch (FT) produced sustainable products to allow for a phased decarbonisation of Secunda towards our fossil-fuel-free vision. Sasol's executives and technical teams engaged various German government departments and the European Commission in Brussels to indicate the importance of recognising a flexible GHG allocation methodology for co-processing fossil fuel and sustainable feedstocks in an existing facility and to extend the use of industrial fossil CO2 feedstocks as sustainable carbon sources beyond 2035. OTHER: Participated in a South African National Treasury multi-stakeholder consultation on the Oil and Gas Draft Discussion Document which sought to obtain views on the most appropriate tax regime for the Oil and Gas sector. In addition, support for transitioning South Africa to a net zero economy was indicated through the use of gas as a lower-carbon transition fuel. CARBON TAX ENGAGEMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA: Participated with other Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) members on three engagements with National Treasury on the proposed 2022 Budget Review of the carbon tax rates and implications for business in support of a just transition. Sasol reiterated support for carbon pricing and emphasised that rapid hikes in the carbon tax rate without allowances and incentives, and which is out of sync with mitigation potential, will hinder our transition rather than accelerate it. BROAD CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY IN SOUTH AFRICA: Participated with other BUSA members in two meetings of the Parliamentary Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.

Participated with other Chemical & Allied Industries' Association (CAIA) members and the DFFE on the chemical sector's carbon budget methodology. MEMBERSHIPS: Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB): Participating in the Power-to-X (PtX) policy and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) working groups to encourage the use of green hydrogen to produce sustainable chemicals and fuels.

Power-to-X (PtX) policy and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) working groups to encourage the use of green hydrogen to produce sustainable chemicals and fuels. Global Alliance Powerfuels (GAP): Contributed to a policy position advocating for

recognition of unavoidable CO 2 from industrial facilities as eligible feedstocks for the production of Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBOs), such as SAF.

recognition of unavoidable CO from industrial facilities as eligible feedstocks for the production of Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBOs), such as SAF. Hydrogen Council: No policy engagements have taken place thus far.

Energy Council of South Africa: No policy engagements have taken place thus far.

NBI: Participating in the Climate Pathways Study through various steering and technical committees that are proposing pathways for achieving net zero in support of the Paris Agreement.

