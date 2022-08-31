Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
349.75 ZAR   -3.98%
06:31aSASOL : Sustainability Report
PU
06:31aSASOL : Climate Advocacy and Policy Supplement
PU
06:21aSASOL : Climate Change Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol : Climate Change Report

08/31/2022 | 06:21am EDT
SASOL LIMITED

Delivering

Delivering with Purpose

CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT

FUTURE SASOL

for the year ended 30 June 2022

CCR

INTRODUCTION

RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES

OUR FUTURE SASOL STRATEGY

CONTENTS

GOVERNANCE

DATA AND ASSURANCE

OUR SUITE OF REPORTS

INTRODUCTION

Sasol at a glance

2

Our climate change journey

3

Snapshot of our approach

4

Year in review

5

Progressing efforts to achieve our targets

6

Messages from the Chairperson of the SSEC and Sasol's

7

President and Chief Executive Officer

Sasol's commitment to climate action

8

Responding to stakeholders issues

9

Improving our emissions reporting

11

RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Risk management

13

Resilience of our portfolio

16

OUR FUTURE SASOL STRATEGY

Implementing the Future Sasol strategy

20

Decarbonising our operations

23

OUR FUTURE SASOL STRATEGY (CONTINUED)

Decarbonising our value chains

Capital allocation and green funding

Effecting a just transition

Adapting to climate change

GOVERNANCE

Governing climate change

Executive remuneration

Climate advocacy and policy

DATA AND ASSURANCE

Performance data

TCFD index

Independent assurance report to the Directors

of Sasol Limited (Scope 3) Year ended 30 June 2022

CA 100+ assessment of Sasol's climate change response

Additional information

Appendix: Sasol's scope 3 emission categories

  1. 1
    36
    38

45

  1. 7

56

5 7

58

59

60

6 1

IR

Integrated Report

Concise communication on Sasol's strategy, governance, performance and outlook

and how these lead to the preservation and creation of value over the short-,

medium- and long-term.

SR

Sustainability Report

Communication on Sasol's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

CCR

Climate Change Report

Information on Sasol's climate change risk management process, response

strategy and summary of work underway to address climate change risks

and opportunities.

CAPS

Climate Advocacy and Policy Supplement

Information on Sasol's advocacy efforts and participation in policy advocacy bodies.

AFS

Annual Financial Statements

A complete analysis of the Group's financial results, with detailed financial

statements, as well as the Remuneration Report and Report of the Audit Committee.

20-F

Form 20-F

Our annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

(SEC), pursuant to our New York Stock Exchange listing.

Director's approval

Our three-pillar

The Safety, Social and Ethics Committee (SSEC) of the Sasol

emission-reduction

framework

Limited Board (the Board) is responsible for ensuring the

integrity of our sustainability and climate change reporting.

REDUCE

We confirm that the 2022 Climate Change Report addresses

all material matters relating to climate change from a

EMISSIONS

People Planet

double materiality perspective (see IR

page 36) and

TRANSFORM

fairly represents the Group's climate change performance.

The SSEC, authorised by the Board, approved this report

OPERATIONS

FUTURE

SASOL

and its publication on 26 August 2022.

SHIFT THE

Proﬁt

Signed on behalf of the SSEC:

PORTFOLIO

Muriel Dube

Our prioritised SDGs are

indicated; this report focuses

Chairperson of the SSEC

on SDG 13 and 17.

African Business

Leadership Coalition

Applying the United

(ABLC)

Nations (UN) Global Compact

In pursuing collaboration

Ten Principles, TCFD and

and strengthening

prioritising five Sustainable

partnerships, Sasol accepted

Development Goals (SDGs).

the invitation to join the

Founding Group of the ABLC.

SASOL CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT 2022 1

These reports are available on our website, www.sasol.com, or on request

from Investor Relations. Contact details available on website.

Our suite of reports are informed by the following standards and initiatives. We have sought alignment with key reporting expectations and compliance with all relevant legal requirements.

REPORTS

The International Integrated Reporting Framework

IR

AFS

South African Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended

IR

AFS

Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listings requirements

IR

AFS

King IV™ Report on Corporate Governance

IR

AFS

for South Africa, 2016

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

IR

AFS

20-F

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability

SR

CCR

Reporting Standards

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD)

IR

SR

CCR

UN Advanced Reporting Criteria and SDGs

SR

CCR

United States Securities and Exchange Commission

20-F

rules and regulations

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

20-F

JSE Sustainability and Climate Disclosure guidelines

IR

SR

CCR

INTRODUCTION

RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES

OUR FUTURE SASOL STRATEGY

GOVERNANCE

DATA AND ASSURANCE

SASOL AT A GLANCE

Sasol is a global chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and expertise to integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into world-scale operating facilities. We strive to safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-quality products globally. We are committed to sustainability and accelerating our transition to a net zero1 ambition by 2050.

PEOPLE

Pursue zero harm, undertake a just transition and improve our culture

Sasol's operating sites and related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions contribution

NORTH

AMERICA

PLANET

PROFIT

Advance sustainability

Deliver and maximise value

UNITED

THE

EURASIA

BELGIUM

KINGDOM

NETHERLANDS

1,2%

GERMANY

IRELAND

FRANCE

SLOVAKIA

UZBEKISTAN

SPAIN

2,1%

MEXICO

ITALY

QATAR

JAPAN

CHINA

TOTAL GROUP GHG SCOPE EMISSIONS

SPLIT FOR 2022 (SCOPE 1, 2 AND 3)

BRAZIL

2

SCOPE3

SCOPE1 AND

63%

37%

TOTAL REGIONAL AND OPERATIONAL EMISSIONS

SPLIT FOR 2022 (SCOPE 1 AND 2)

UNITED ARAB

INDIA

EMIRATES

NIGERIA

SINGAPORE

MOZAMBIQUE 1,3%

SOUTH AFRICA

Energy

Chemicals

95,4%

AFRICASOUTH

Secunda

Sasolburg

Mining

Natref2

MOZAMBIQUE2

EURASIA

AMERICANORTH

83,8%

8,1%

1,4%

2,0%

1,3%

1,2%

2,1%

Other strategic business units and Functions3

0,1%

95,4%

  1. Net zero for Sasol is to significantly reduce emissions to the point where only hard-to-abate emissions remain or are zero. Any residual emissions will be neutralised using Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDR).
  2. Mozambique, Natref and some Other strategic business units and Functions are excluded from our scope 1 and 2 GHG target for 2030, however Natref's products are included in our scope 3 target.
  3. Includes emissions from pipeline operations.

Legend

Operations

Sales

Projects at the pre-feasibility, feasibility or implementation phase

Research activities

Exploration

Technology licensing services

SASOL CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT 2022 2

INTRODUCTION

RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES

OUR FUTURE SASOL STRATEGY

GOVERNANCE

DATA AND ASSURANCE

OUR CLIMATE CHANGE JOURNEY

SCOPE 1 AND 2

5% reduction by 2026 for Sasol Energy

20% reduction by 2026 for Sasol Chemicals

MILESTONES

Reduce absolute scope 1

Reduce absolute

and2 emissions by

scope 3 emissions by

30%

20%

3

by 20301

by 20302

TARGETS

1.

For theSasol Energy and Sasol Chemicals 3.

For scope 1, 2 and 3: Category 11; applicable

Businesses(excluding Natref and Mozambique)

to Sasol Energy and Chemical Businesses

2.

For Category 11; applicable to Sasol Energy

(excluding Natref and Mozambique)

100%

purchased renewable electricity for Sasol Chemicals by 2030

(excluding Nanjing and self-generation)

1 200 MW4

renewable energy for Sasol Energy by 2030

(excluding load-factor, applies to Southern African operations including Mining)

4. Megawatts (MW)

~7% GHG reduction5

from 2017 baseline

5. For combined Sasol Energy and Chemicals baseline and largely due to lower production and operational issues

25% pay

weighting linked to ESG targets

Concluding agreements for

>600 MW6

renewable energy for Southern

REDUCE

African operations before end-2025

6. Initial 600 MW procured in partnership with

Air Liquide of which 200 MW is Sasol's portion

Achieved

ISCC8 PLUS certification

of sustainable feedstocks for major European

TRANSFORM

operations at Marl, Brunsbüttel and Augusta

8. International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC)

Introduced

296 000 GJ7

renewable electricity at Sasol Chemicals

7. Gigajoules (GJ)

First volumes of

Sustainable products sold

from Sasol Chemicals

Achieved

100%

external renewable electricity for BrunsbÜttel, Germany

R15 - 25 billion

Negotiating term sheets

committedcumulative

40 - 60 PJ/a

capitalexpenditure to

9

Liquefied Natural

2030for the emission-

reductionroadmap

Gas (LNG) as transitional

feedstock

9. Petajoules (PJ) per annum

Final Investment

Sustainable Aviation

Decision (FID) for first

Fuel (SAF)

green hydrogen project

four Memorandums of Understanding

initial volumes expected from

(MoUs) signed by Sasol ecoFT

with European partners

Sasolburg towards the end-2023

SHIFT

Next generation Fischer-Tropsch (FT) catalyst

launched CARE-O-SENE research partnership between Germany and South Africa for enhancement of the fourth generation (G4) catalyst optimised for SAF production

  1. - score for CDP Climate

TCFD reporting

Just transition

roadmap in development

SASOL CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT 2022 3

INTRODUCTION

RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES

OUR FUTURE SASOL STRATEGY

GOVERNANCE

DATA AND ASSURANCE

SNAPSHOT OF OUR APPROACH

SASOL'S DECARBONISATION APPROACH FOR A JUST TRANSITION1

THREE-PILLAREMISSION-REDUCTION FRAMEWORK

ADAPTATION RESPONSE

REDUCE OUR EMISSIONS

  • Short- to medium-term reductions, including switching to low-carbon energy sources and additional process and energy efficiency improvements.

TRANSFORM OUR OPERATIONS

SHIFT OUR PORTFOLIO

• Integrating cleaner alternative feedstocks, such as gas and green hydrogen.

• Creating sustainable products for new value pools using our

• Employing optimised processes and sustainable carbon feedstocks to

FT technology.

reduce our emissions profile, where viable.

• Actively reviewing equity in assets not aligned with our long-term strategy.

• Collaboratively finding opportunities to beneficiate our concentrated

• Enabling the creation of a new green hydrogen production and market

carbon dioxide (CO2) sources to unlock broader societal value.

footprint.

RESILIENCE TO PHYSICAL WEATHER IMPACTS11

Proactively responding to the

physical risks associated with

climate change, including

2030 AND 2050 SCOPE 1 AND 2 GHG EMISSION-REDUCTION ROADMAPS

Assess and define interventions to reduce emissions in the short (up to 2025) to medium term (2026 to 2035) and transform our operations in the medium to long term (2036 to 2050).

Sasol Energy

2017

2021

2025

2026

2030

20509

extreme weather events.

Continuing to take steps

to understand and

respond to current and projected

future weather and climate risk

for our business, employees

and surrounding communities.

Process and energy efficiency

Scope 1 and 2

600 MW

-5%

-30%7

~63 MtCO2e2

Renewable

Scope 1 and 2

Scope 1 and 2

energy3

~60 MtCO2e

5

;

~44 MtCO2e

600 MW4

Additional gas

-20%

8

Renewable

partial boiler

energy in

turndown

Scope 3

Sasol Chemicals

a phased

and asset

~28 MtCO2e

approach and

optimisation6

North America

energy

2017

2026

efficiency

2030

Decarbonising and creating new value

pools (Feedstock

transformation - gas, green hydrogen, more renewable energy and biogenic carbon. Green hydrogen derivatives such as SAF and green

methanol (page 26))

NET

ZERO10

20509

ENABLING INITIATIVES AND PARTNERSHIPS

Using quality carbon offsets

as a last resort measure to

complement our three-pillar

emission-reduction framework.

Developing a just transition

Scope 1 and 2

0,6 MtCO2e

Renewable

Process

Carbon

-20%

Advanced

-30%7

Interventions

NET

and energy

capture

Scope 1 and 2

technologies

Scope 1 and 2

being

1,1 MtCO2e

LCCP growth

electricity

under

ZERO10

efficiency

utilisation

1,4 MtCO2e

assessment

1,2 MtCO2e

developed

Eurasia

and storage

2017

(CCUS)

2026

2030

20509

Scope 1 and 2

Low-carbon

Process

-20%

-30%

7

Interventions

NET

Renewable

feedstocks

Process

being

10

1,1 MtCO2e

(biomass, hydrogen

and energy

Scope 1 and 2

Scope 1 and 2

developed

ZERO

electricity

electrification

and natural gas)

efficiency

0,9 MtCO2e

0,8 MtCO2e

roadmap with prioritised

interventions focusing on

affected workers and

communities.

Developing a global network

of research, partnership

and community initiatives

to accelerate the change.

Communicating with our

stakeholders through transparent

climate change disclosures.

  1. See section on decarbonising our operations and risk and opportunities, pages 23 - 28 and 13 -15.
  2. Re-baselinedour 2017 target base year, removing divestments and including methodological changes; also includes South African Chemicals value chain.
  3. 200 MW is Sasol's portion of the initial procured 600 MW in partnership with Air Liquide.
  4. Having sold part of the Air Separation Units (ASUs) to Air Liquide, 800 MW represents Sasol's consumption of the total 1 200 MW target for the Secunda site.
  5. An additional ~40 - 60 PJ/a gas.
  6. Reduces scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

CCUS7. Targets include CO2, methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O), representing 95% of total emissions.

8. Baseline 2019, Category 11 emissions, sales from Sasol and Natref's products included, representing >80% of total scope 3 emissions.

9. Net zero ambition follows a strict mitigation hierarchy prioritising on-site reduction before offsets.

10. In the best case scenario the fossil-fuel-free vision materialises, with no need for CDRs, while the worst case net zero scenario leaves ~ <35% hard-to-abate residual scope 1, 2 and 3 (Category 11) emissions, which will require CDRs to neutralise.

11. See pages 42 - 44 for adaptation approach.

SASOL CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT 2022 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 10:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
