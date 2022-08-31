International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
INTRODUCTION
RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES
OUR FUTURE SASOL STRATEGY
GOVERNANCE
DATA AND ASSURANCE
SASOL AT A GLANCE
Sasol is a global chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and expertise to integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into world-scale operating facilities. We strive to safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-quality products globally. We are committed to sustainability and accelerating our transition to a net zero1 ambition by 2050.
Net zero for Sasol is to significantly reduce emissions to the point where only hard-to-abate emissions remain or are zero. Any residual emissions will be neutralised using Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDR).
Mozambique, Natref and some Other strategic business units and Functions are excluded from our scope 1 and 2 GHG target for 2030, however Natref's products are included in our scope 3 target.
Includes emissions from pipeline operations.
SASOL CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT 20222
INTRODUCTION
RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES
OUR FUTURE SASOL STRATEGY
GOVERNANCE
DATA AND ASSURANCE
OUR CLIMATE CHANGE JOURNEY
SCOPE 1 AND 2
5% reduction by 2026 for Sasol Energy
20% reduction by 2026 for Sasol Chemicals
MILESTONES
Reduce absolute scope 1
Reduce absolute
and2 emissions by
scope 3 emissions by
30%
20%
3
by 20301
by 20302
TARGETS
1.
For theSasol Energy and Sasol Chemicals 3.
For scope 1, 2 and 3: Category 11; applicable
Businesses(excluding Natref and Mozambique)
to Sasol Energy and Chemical Businesses
2.
For Category 11; applicable to Sasol Energy
(excluding Natref and Mozambique)
100%
purchased renewable electricity for Sasol Chemicals by 2030
(excluding Nanjing and self-generation)
1 200 MW4
renewable energy for Sasol Energy by 2030
(excluding load-factor, applies to Southern African operations including Mining)
4. Megawatts (MW)
~7% GHG reduction5
from 2017 baseline
5. For combined Sasol Energy and Chemicals baseline and largely due to lower production and operational issues
25% pay
weighting linked to ESG targets
Concluding agreements for
>600 MW6
renewable energy for Southern
REDUCE
African operations before end-2025
6. Initial 600 MW procured in partnership with
Air Liquide of which 200 MW is Sasol's portion
Achieved
ISCC8 PLUS certification
of sustainable feedstocks for major European
TRANSFORM
operations at Marl, Brunsbüttel and Augusta
8. International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC)
Introduced
296 000 GJ7
renewable electricity at Sasol Chemicals
7. Gigajoules (GJ)
First volumes of
Sustainable products sold
from Sasol Chemicals
Achieved
100%
external renewable electricity for BrunsbÜttel, Germany
R15 - 25 billion
Negotiating term sheets
committedcumulative
40 - 60 PJ/a
capitalexpenditure to
9
Liquefied Natural
2030for the emission-
reductionroadmap
Gas (LNG) as transitional
feedstock
9. Petajoules (PJ) per annum
Final Investment
Sustainable Aviation
Decision (FID) for first
Fuel (SAF)
green hydrogen project
four Memorandums of Understanding
initial volumes expected from
(MoUs) signed by Sasol ecoFT
with European partners
Sasolburg towards the end-2023
SHIFT
Next generation Fischer-Tropsch (FT) catalyst
launched CARE-O-SENE research partnership between Germany and South Africa for enhancement of the fourth generation (G4) catalyst optimised for SAF production
- score for CDP Climate
TCFD reporting
Just transition
roadmap in development
SASOL CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT 20223
INTRODUCTION
RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES
OUR FUTURE SASOL STRATEGY
GOVERNANCE
DATA AND ASSURANCE
SNAPSHOT OF OUR APPROACH
SASOL'S DECARBONISATION APPROACH FOR A JUST TRANSITION1
THREE-PILLAREMISSION-REDUCTION FRAMEWORK
ADAPTATION RESPONSE
REDUCE OUR EMISSIONS
Short- to medium-term reductions, including switching to low-carbon energy sources and additional process and energy efficiency improvements.
TRANSFORM OUR OPERATIONS
SHIFT OUR PORTFOLIO
• Integrating cleaner alternative feedstocks, such as gas and green hydrogen.
• Creating sustainable products for new value pools using our
• Employing optimised processes and sustainable carbon feedstocks to
FT technology.
reduce our emissions profile, where viable.
• Actively reviewing equity in assets not aligned with our long-term strategy.
• Collaboratively finding opportunities to beneficiate our concentrated
• Enabling the creation of a new green hydrogen production and market
carbon dioxide (CO2) sources to unlock broader societal value.
footprint.
RESILIENCE TO PHYSICAL WEATHER IMPACTS11
• Proactively responding to the
physical risks associated with
climate change, including
2030 AND 2050 SCOPE 1 AND 2 GHG EMISSION-REDUCTION ROADMAPS
• Assess and define interventions to reduce emissions in the short (up to 2025) to medium term (2026 to 2035) and transform our operations in the medium to long term (2036 to 2050).
Sasol Energy
2017
2021
2025
2026
2030
20509
extreme weather events.
• Continuing to take steps
to understand and
respond to current and projected
future weather and climate risk
for our business, employees
and surrounding communities.
Process and energy efficiency
Scope 1 and 2
600 MW
-5%
-30%7
~63 MtCO2e2
Renewable
Scope 1 and 2
Scope 1 and 2
energy3
~60 MtCO2e
5
;
~44 MtCO2e
600 MW4
Additional gas
-20%
8
Renewable
partial boiler
energy in
turndown
Scope 3
Sasol Chemicals
a phased
and asset
~28 MtCO2e
approach and
optimisation6
North America
energy
2017
2026
efficiency
2030
Decarbonising and creating new value
pools (Feedstock
transformation - gas, green hydrogen, more renewable energy and biogenic carbon. Green hydrogen derivatives such as SAF and green
methanol (page 26))
NET
ZERO10
20509
ENABLING INITIATIVES AND PARTNERSHIPS
•
Using quality carbon offsets
as a last resort measure to
complement our three-pillar
emission-reduction framework.
•
Developing a just transition
Scope 1 and 2
0,6 MtCO2e
Renewable
Process
Carbon
-20%
Advanced
-30%7
Interventions
NET
and energy
capture
Scope 1 and 2
technologies
Scope 1 and 2
being
1,1 MtCO2e
LCCP growth
electricity
under
ZERO10
efficiency
utilisation
1,4 MtCO2e
assessment
1,2 MtCO2e
developed
Eurasia
and storage
2017
(CCUS)
2026
2030
20509
Scope 1 and 2
Low-carbon
Process
-20%
-30%
7
Interventions
NET
Renewable
feedstocks
Process
being
10
1,1 MtCO2e
(biomass, hydrogen
and energy
Scope 1 and 2
Scope 1 and 2
developed
ZERO
electricity
electrification
and natural gas)
efficiency
0,9 MtCO2e
0,8 MtCO2e
roadmap with prioritised
interventions focusing on
affected workers and
communities.
• Developing a global network
of research, partnership
and community initiatives
to accelerate the change.
• Communicating with our
stakeholders through transparent
climate change disclosures.
See section on decarbonising our operations and risk and opportunities, pages 23 - 28 and 13 -15.
Re-baselinedour 2017 target base year, removing divestments and including methodological changes; also includes South African Chemicals value chain.
200 MW is Sasol's portion of the initial procured 600 MW in partnership with Air Liquide.
Having sold part of the Air Separation Units (ASUs) to Air Liquide, 800 MW represents Sasol's consumption of the total 1 200 MW target for the Secunda site.
An additional ~40 - 60 PJ/a gas.
Reduces scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.
CCUS7. Targets include CO2, methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O), representing 95% of total emissions.
8. Baseline 2019, Category 11 emissions, sales from Sasol and Natref's products included, representing >80% of total scope 3 emissions.
9. Net zero ambition follows a strict mitigation hierarchy prioritising on-site reduction before offsets.
10. In the best case scenario the fossil-fuel-free vision materialises, with no need for CDRs, while the worst case net zero scenario leaves ~ <35% hard-to-abate residual scope 1, 2 and 3 (Category 11) emissions, which will require CDRs to neutralise.
11. See pages 42 - 44 for adaptation approach.
SASOL CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT 20224
