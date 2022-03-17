Log in
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
Sasol : Dealings in Securities of Sasol by a Prescribed Officer of Sasol Limited and Director of its Major Subsidiaries

03/17/2022 | 10:21am EDT
Dealings in Securities of Sasol by a Prescribed Officer of Sasol Limited and Director of its Major Subsidiaries

Sasol Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1979/003231/06)
Sasol Ordinary Share codes:          JSE: SOL                  NYSE: SSL
Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes:           ZAE000006896              US8038663006
Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code: JSE: SOLBE1
Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817
("Sasol" or "Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES OF SASOL BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER OF SASOL LIMITED AND
DIRECTOR OF ITS MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES

In compliance with paragraph 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (Listings
Requirements), the following information is disclosed relating to dealings in securities of Sasol by a
prescribed officer of Sasol Limited and a director of its major subsidiaries.

In terms of the Sasol Long-Term Incentive Plan (Plan), the person below has transacted in securities
previously awarded and accepted and which have vested in terms of the rules of the Plan.
Participants have the option to retain all securities, sell sufficient securities to cover the tax liability
and retain the balance or to sell the vested securities.

 Surname and initials:                             Mokoena, C K
 Company and designation:                          Sasol Limited: Prescribed officer
                                                   Sasol South Africa Limited: Director
                                                   Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director
 Date of transactions:                             14 March 2022
 Class of securities:                              Sasol ordinary shares
 Initial issue price per share:                    R0,00
 Nature and extent of interest:                    Direct beneficial

 Nature of transaction 1:                          Sale of 1 692 vested securities on-market
 Selling price per share:                          R347,50
 Total value of the transaction:                   R587 970,00

 Nature of transaction 2:                          Retention of 1 832 vested securities off-market
 Vesting price per share:                          R353,91
 Total value of transaction:                       R648 363,12

The highest and lowest prices of the Sasol ordinary share as well as volume weighted average price
(VWAP) for the day of trading were as follows:

Highest price: R352,01
Lowest price: R330,55
VWAP:          R338,74

In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal has been
obtained for the transactions set out above.

17 March 2022
Sandton

Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities

Date: 17-03-2022 04:15:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
