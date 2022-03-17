Sasol : Dealings in Securities of Sasol by a Prescribed Officer of Sasol Limited and Director of its Major Subsidiaries

Dealings in Securities of Sasol by a Prescribed Officer of Sasol Limited and Director of its Major Subsidiaries Sasol Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1979/003231/06) Sasol Ordinary Share codes: JSE: SOL NYSE: SSL Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes: ZAE000006896 US8038663006 Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code: JSE: SOLBE1 Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817 ("Sasol" or "Company") DEALINGS IN SECURITIES OF SASOL BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER OF SASOL LIMITED AND DIRECTOR OF ITS MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES In compliance with paragraph 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), the following information is disclosed relating to dealings in securities of Sasol by a prescribed officer of Sasol Limited and a director of its major subsidiaries. In terms of the Sasol Long-Term Incentive Plan (Plan), the person below has transacted in securities previously awarded and accepted and which have vested in terms of the rules of the Plan. Participants have the option to retain all securities, sell sufficient securities to cover the tax liability and retain the balance or to sell the vested securities. Surname and initials: Mokoena, C K Company and designation: Sasol Limited: Prescribed officer Sasol South Africa Limited: Director Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director Date of transactions: 14 March 2022 Class of securities: Sasol ordinary shares Initial issue price per share: R0,00 Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial Nature of transaction 1: Sale of 1 692 vested securities on-market Selling price per share: R347,50 Total value of the transaction: R587 970,00 Nature of transaction 2: Retention of 1 832 vested securities off-market Vesting price per share: R353,91 Total value of transaction: R648 363,12 The highest and lowest prices of the Sasol ordinary share as well as volume weighted average price (VWAP) for the day of trading were as follows: Highest price: R352,01 Lowest price: R330,55 VWAP: R338,74 In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal has been obtained for the transactions set out above. 17 March 2022 Sandton Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities Date: 17-03-2022 04:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.