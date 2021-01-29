Log in
SASOL LIMITED

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
Sasol Expects 1st Half Earnings to Rise Sharply on Noncash Adjustments

01/29/2021 | 01:31am EST
By Adria Calatayud

Sasol Ltd. on Friday forecast earnings per share to soar in the first half of fiscal 2021, as it said it expects to book large noncash adjustments, although core earnings are likely be hit by lower oil prices and sales volumes.

The South Africa-based petrochemical and energy company said EPS for the six months to Dec. 31 is expected to be between 22.76 and 24.07 South African rand ($1.50-$1.58), compared with ZAR6.56 a year earlier.

The company said noncash adjustments for fiscal 2021 will include gains of ZAR5.4 billion on the translation of monetary assets and liabilities, gains of ZAR4.7 billion on the valuation of financial instruments and derivative contracts, and a ZAR3.3 billion gain on the realization of a foreign-currency translation reserve.

Sasol said core headline EPS for the first half is expected to be between ZAR6.94 and ZAR8.79, which compares with ZAR9.25 a year earlier.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to decline by as much as 10% from the ZAR19.8 billion reported in the year-earlier period, due to a decline in oil prices and lower sales volumes stemming from weaker demand attributable to coronavirus lockdowns and hurricanes.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.75% 534.36 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.04% 1868.4 Delayed Quote.5.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.18% 55.5 Delayed Quote.8.43%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.08% 171.53 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
SASOL LIMITED 1.45% 151.48 End-of-day quote.13.10%
WTI -0.11% 52.16 Delayed Quote.9.49%
