  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
346.65 ZAR   -0.22%
02:47aSasol Fiscal Year 2022 Chemicals Sales Volume Fell Below Guidance
DJ
01:34aSASOL : Production and Sales Metrics for the year ended 30 June 2022 and Update on Natref Operations
PU
12:39aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Recession Fears to Hit Shares; Bonds, Dollar Strengthen
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol Fiscal Year 2022 Chemicals Sales Volume Fell Below Guidance

07/25/2022 | 02:47am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Sasol Ltd. said Monday that its chemicals sales volume fell more than expected in fiscal 2022, although the group benefited from higher pricing and refining margins in the period.

The South African energy and chemicals group reported that its chemicals sales revenue rose 22% in the year ended June 30 on the back of higher average sales prices. However, sales volumes fell 10%, below previous guidance of a 4%-8% drop.

In addition, energy volumes were lower due to operational challenges but fuel sales exceeded previous guidance of 52 million-54 million barrels due to increased demand.

For fiscal 2023, Sasol forecast further pricing and demand volatility with potential for demand contraction due to higher inflation and interest rates.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 0246ET

Financials
Sales 2022 252 B 14 942 M 14 942 M
Net income 2022 34 008 M 2 020 M 2 020 M
Net Debt 2022 73 119 M 4 343 M 4 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,55x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 218 B 12 953 M 12 953 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 28 736
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Hermanus Albertus Rossouw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Westwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomgando Nomalungelo Angelina Matyumza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASOL LIMITED33.84%12 953
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-16.42%50 458
BASF SE-30.17%39 659
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-29.12%29 118
FMC CORPORATION-3.63%13 337
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION0.14%11 032