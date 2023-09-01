GRI INDEX 2023

Our FY23 Sustainability Report has been developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

STATEMENT OF USE

SASOL LIMITED HAS REPORTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE GRI STANDARDS FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2023

SR

FY23 Sasol Sustainability Report, IR FY23 Sasol Integrated Report, CCR FY23 Sasol Climate Change Report, TR

Sasol our approach to tax report,

AFS

Sasol Annual Financial Statement

GRI STANDARD

DISCLOSURE TITLE

LOCATION

REASON FOR OMISSION

GENERAL DISCLOSURES

GRI 2: General

2-1 Organisational details

Disclosures

2-2 Entities included in the organisation's sustainability reporting

2-3 Reporting period, frequency and contact point

2-4 Restatements of information

2-5 External assurance

2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships

2-7 Employees

2-8 Workers who are not employees

2-9 Governance structure and composition

SRpage 64 - Administration

IR page 9, 92 - Administration

CCRpage 2, 74 - Administration

SRpage 2 - About this report

IR page 1, 2 - Introduction

SRpage 2 - Our sustainability reporting approach

IR page 2 - Integrated thinking and related reporting

CCRpage 1 - Contents

SRpage 57-62 - Performance data

CCRpage 69-70 - Performance data

SRpage 63 - Independent assurance report to the directors of Sasol Limited

CCRpage 71 - Independent Limited assurance report to the directors of Sasol Limited (Scope 3) year ended 30 June 2022

SRpage 2, 37 - About this report, economic inclusion

IR page 2,5, 10-11,13 - Introduction, our distinctive value chain, our operating reality

SRpage 15-18, 56 - Human capital management, Performance Data

IR page 6-7, 11, 47 - Integrated thinking and reporting, our operating model - six capitals, performance overview

SRpage 12, 17, 56 - Service providers: Occupational safety and HSI Programme,

Human capital management, Performance data

IR page 65-66 - Governance

GRI INDEX CONTINUED

GRI STANDARD

DISCLOSURE TITLE

LOCATION

REASON FOR OMISSION

GENERAL DISCLOSURES

2-10 Nomination and selection of the highest governance body

2-11 Chair of the highest governance body

2-12 Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the management of impacts

2-13 Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts

2-14 Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting

2-15 Conflicts of interest

2-16 Communication of critical concerns

2-17 Collective knowledge of the highest governance body

2-18 Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body

2-19 Remuneration Policies

2-20 Process to determine remuneration

2-21 Annual compensation ratio

IR page 66 - Governance

IR page 19-20 - Chairman's statement

IR page 66 - Governance-our Board

IR page 64-66, 69 - Governance

SRpage 1, 7-8 - Introduction, SSEC Chair and President and CEO statement

IR page 2 - Introduction

IR page 65-66,68-69- Governance

SRpage 1 - Sustainability reporting governance

SRpage 7 - Social and Ethics Report of the Chairperson of the SSEC

SRpage 22 - Ethics

IR page 66, 71 - Governance, remuneration at a glance

SRpage 4,11 - What sustainability means for Sasol, performance at a glance

IR page 11-14,32-34,37-42- Our operating model, our risk management, our material matters informed by stakeholders

IR page 66 - Governance - skills and experience of our Board

IR page 68 - Governance - focus areas of the Board and its Committees

IR page 70-72 - Remuneration Report- remuneration at a glance

IR page 70-91 - Remuneration Report

IR page 70-91 - Remuneration Report

The Committee understands the importance of ensuring that the wages of our lowest paid employees are sufficient to accommodate a decent standard of living. We will continue to track the pay gap from this perspective.

GRI INDEX CONTINUED

GRI STANDARD

DISCLOSURE TITLE

LOCATION

REASON FOR OMISSION

GENERAL DISCLOSURES

2-22 Statement on sustainable development strategy

2-23 Policy commitments

2-24 Embedding policy commitments

2-25 Process to remediate negative impacts

2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns

2-27 Compliance with laws and regulations

2-28 Memberships associations

2-29 Approach to stakeholder engagement

2-30 Collective bargaining agreements

MATERIAL TOPICS

3-1 Process to determine material matter

3-2 List of material topics

3-3 Management of material topics

SRpage 4, 8 - What sustainability means for Sasol, President and Chief executive officer's statement IR page 4, 15-24 - Our sustainability focus, our strategic direction

SRpage 2, 21 -22 - About this report, ethics

IR page 5 - Sasol at a glance

SRpage 2, 20, 21-22 - About this report, human rights, ethics

SRpage 19-20,21-22 - Human rights, Ethics

SRpage 19-20,21-22 - Human rights, Ethics

IR page 1, 19, 65 - Introduction, chairman's statement, governance

SRpage 6, 10, 26, 33-35, 41, 46, 50- Summary of highlights, sustainable use of plastics, Sasol in society, energy efficiency, water, land and biodiversity

CCRpage 62 -63 - Climate Advocacy and Policy Supplement

CCRpage 7, 51,67, 73 - Progressing efforts to achieve our targets, adaptation, Sasol's climate advocacy declaration, CA 100+ Net Zero benchmark assessment and Sasol's response

IR page 7, 11, 21, 24-25, 27, 34-36, 43, 47 - Our performance for the year, our operating model, President and Chief Executive Officer's statement, our Group Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer statement, our risk management, creating value using the six capitals, performance at a glance

CCRpage 15, 59 - Risk and opportunities, governance

SRpage 15 - 18 - Human capital management

SRpage 4, 10 - What sustainability means for Sasol, prioritising the Sustainable Development Goals IR page 39 - Our material matters

IR page 36-42 - Our material matters

IR page 32, 39-42 - Risk management, our material matters

GRI INDEX CONTINUED

GRI STANDARD

DISCLOSURE TITLE

LOCATION

REASON FOR OMISSION

ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

201-1 Direct economic value generated and distributed

201-2 Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due to climate change

201-3 Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans

201-4 Financial assistance received from government

SRpage 61 - Performance data

AFSpage 39 - Turnover

CCRpage 15-17, 70 - Risk and opportunities, TCFD index

IR page 77, 81, 87, 89 - Remuneration report

AFSpage 40-41,89-90 - Operating and other activities, provisions

CCRpage 33 - Energy business

Sasol partners with government on various projects.

MARKET PRESENCE

202-1 Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local minimum wage

202-2 Proportion of senior management hired from the local community

IR page 70-79 - Remuneration report

SRpage 15-18 - Human capital management

INDIRECT ECONOMIC IMPACTS

203-1 Infrastructure investments and services supported

203-2 Significant indirect economic impacts

PROCUREMENT PRACTISES

204-1 Proportion of spending on local suppliers

ANTI-CORRUPTION

205-1 Operations assessed for risks related to corruption

205-2 Communication and training about anti-corruption policies and procedures

205-3 Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken

ANTI-COMPETITIVE BEHAVIOUR

206-1 Legal actions for anti-competitive behaviour, anti-trust, and monopoly practices

SRpage 27-28, 32, 57 - Sasol in society, Performance data

SRpage 35-39, 61 - Sasol in society - responsible sourcing and procurement, economic inclusion, performance data (B-BBEE)

SRpage 35-36, 61 - Responsible sourcing and procurement, performance data

SRpage 21-22 - Ethics

IR page 23, 38, 65, - President and Chief executive statement, our material matters informed by stakeholder issues, governance

SRpage 21-22- Ethics

SRpage 21-22 - Ethics

SRpage 21-22 - Ethics

IR page 34 - Our risk management

GRI INDEX CONTINUED

GRI STANDARD

DISCLOSURE TITLE

LOCATION

REASON FOR OMISSION

TAX

207-1 Approach to tax

207-2 Tax governance, control, and risk management

207-3 Stakeholder engagement and management of concerns related to tax

207-4 Country -by-country reporting

AFSpage 6, 56 - Report of the Audit Committee, taxation - deferred tax

IR page 36-38 - Our material matters informed by stakeholder issues

AFSpage 133-134 - Report on assurance engagement on the pro forma financial information

IR page 36 - Our material matters informed by stakeholder issues

IR page 47, 50-52 - performance summary

AFSpage 52, 55-56 - Taxation - deferred tax

MATERIALS

GRI 3: Material

301-1 Materials used by weight or by volume

Topics 2021

301-2 Recycled input materials used

301-3 Reclaimed products and their packaging materials

ENERGY

302-1 Energy consumption within the organisation

302-2 Energy consumption outside the organisation

302-3 Energy intensity

302-4 Reduction of energy consumption

302-5 Reductions in energy requirements of products and services

WATER AND EFFLUENTS

303-1 Interactions with water as a shared resource

303-2 Management of water discharge- related impacts

303-3 Water withdrawal

303-4 Water discharge

303- Water consumption

SRpage 35, 57-61 - Responsible sourcing and procurement, Performance data SRpage 58 - Performance data

SRpage 59-61 - Performance data

SRpage 58-59 - Performance data

Not applicable

SRpage 41 - Energy efficiency

SRpage 41 - Energy efficiency

SRpage 41 - Energy efficiency

SRpage 46-48 - Water management

SRpage 46-48 - Water management

SRpage 46-48,60-61 - Water management, performance data

SRpage 52-53 - Environmental compliance

SRpage 46-48 - Water management

We report on our operational energy consumption.

The energy intensity is calculated, however not disclosed in the reports.

