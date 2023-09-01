GRI INDEX 2023
Our FY23 Sustainability Report has been developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.
STATEMENT OF USE
SASOL LIMITED HAS REPORTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE GRI STANDARDS FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2023
SR
FY23 Sasol Sustainability Report, IR FY23 Sasol Integrated Report, CCR FY23 Sasol Climate Change Report, TR
Sasol our approach to tax report,
AFS
Sasol Annual Financial Statement
GRI STANDARD
DISCLOSURE TITLE
LOCATION
REASON FOR OMISSION
GENERAL DISCLOSURES
GRI 2: General
2-1 Organisational details
Disclosures
2-2 Entities included in the organisation's sustainability reporting
2-3 Reporting period, frequency and contact point
2-4 Restatements of information
2-5 External assurance
2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships
2-7 Employees
2-8 Workers who are not employees
2-9 Governance structure and composition
SRpage 64 - Administration
IR page 9, 92 - Administration
CCRpage 2, 74 - Administration
SRpage 2 - About this report
IR page 1, 2 - Introduction
SRpage 2 - Our sustainability reporting approach
IR page 2 - Integrated thinking and related reporting
CCRpage 1 - Contents
SRpage 57-62 - Performance data
CCRpage 69-70 - Performance data
SRpage 63 - Independent assurance report to the directors of Sasol Limited
CCRpage 71 - Independent Limited assurance report to the directors of Sasol Limited (Scope 3) year ended 30 June 2022
SRpage 2, 37 - About this report, economic inclusion
IR page 2,5, 10-11,13 - Introduction, our distinctive value chain, our operating reality
SRpage 15-18, 56 - Human capital management, Performance Data
IR page 6-7, 11, 47 - Integrated thinking and reporting, our operating model - six capitals, performance overview
SRpage 12, 17, 56 - Service providers: Occupational safety and HSI Programme,
Human capital management, Performance data
IR page 65-66 - Governance
GENERAL DISCLOSURES
2-10 Nomination and selection of the highest governance body
2-11 Chair of the highest governance body
2-12 Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the management of impacts
2-13 Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts
2-14 Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting
2-15 Conflicts of interest
2-16 Communication of critical concerns
2-17 Collective knowledge of the highest governance body
2-18 Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body
2-19 Remuneration Policies
2-20 Process to determine remuneration
2-21 Annual compensation ratio
IR page 66 - Governance
IR page 19-20 - Chairman's statement
IR page 66 - Governance-our Board
IR page 64-66, 69 - Governance
SRpage 1, 7-8 - Introduction, SSEC Chair and President and CEO statement
IR page 2 - Introduction
IR page 65-66,68-69- Governance
SRpage 1 - Sustainability reporting governance
SRpage 7 - Social and Ethics Report of the Chairperson of the SSEC
SRpage 22 - Ethics
IR page 66, 71 - Governance, remuneration at a glance
SRpage 4,11 - What sustainability means for Sasol, performance at a glance
IR page 11-14,32-34,37-42- Our operating model, our risk management, our material matters informed by stakeholders
IR page 66 - Governance - skills and experience of our Board
IR page 68 - Governance - focus areas of the Board and its Committees
IR page 70-72 - Remuneration Report- remuneration at a glance
IR page 70-91 - Remuneration Report
IR page 70-91 - Remuneration Report
The Committee understands the importance of ensuring that the wages of our lowest paid employees are sufficient to accommodate a decent standard of living. We will continue to track the pay gap from this perspective.
GENERAL DISCLOSURES
2-22 Statement on sustainable development strategy
2-23 Policy commitments
2-24 Embedding policy commitments
2-25 Process to remediate negative impacts
2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns
2-27 Compliance with laws and regulations
2-28 Memberships associations
2-29 Approach to stakeholder engagement
2-30 Collective bargaining agreements
MATERIAL TOPICS
3-1 Process to determine material matter
3-2 List of material topics
3-3 Management of material topics
SRpage 4, 8 - What sustainability means for Sasol, President and Chief executive officer's statement IR page 4, 15-24 - Our sustainability focus, our strategic direction
SRpage 2, 21 -22 - About this report, ethics
IR page 5 - Sasol at a glance
SRpage 2, 20, 21-22 - About this report, human rights, ethics
SRpage 19-20,21-22 - Human rights, Ethics
SRpage 19-20,21-22 - Human rights, Ethics
IR page 1, 19, 65 - Introduction, chairman's statement, governance
SRpage 6, 10, 26, 33-35, 41, 46, 50- Summary of highlights, sustainable use of plastics, Sasol in society, energy efficiency, water, land and biodiversity
CCRpage 62 -63 - Climate Advocacy and Policy Supplement
CCRpage 7, 51,67, 73 - Progressing efforts to achieve our targets, adaptation, Sasol's climate advocacy declaration, CA 100+ Net Zero benchmark assessment and Sasol's response
IR page 7, 11, 21, 24-25, 27, 34-36, 43, 47 - Our performance for the year, our operating model, President and Chief Executive Officer's statement, our Group Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer statement, our risk management, creating value using the six capitals, performance at a glance
CCRpage 15, 59 - Risk and opportunities, governance
SRpage 15 - 18 - Human capital management
SRpage 4, 10 - What sustainability means for Sasol, prioritising the Sustainable Development Goals IR page 39 - Our material matters
IR page 36-42 - Our material matters
IR page 32, 39-42 - Risk management, our material matters
ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE
201-1 Direct economic value generated and distributed
201-2 Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due to climate change
201-3 Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans
201-4 Financial assistance received from government
SRpage 61 - Performance data
AFSpage 39 - Turnover
CCRpage 15-17, 70 - Risk and opportunities, TCFD index
IR page 77, 81, 87, 89 - Remuneration report
AFSpage 40-41,89-90 - Operating and other activities, provisions
CCRpage 33 - Energy business
Sasol partners with government on various projects.
MARKET PRESENCE
202-1 Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local minimum wage
202-2 Proportion of senior management hired from the local community
IR page 70-79 - Remuneration report
SRpage 15-18 - Human capital management
INDIRECT ECONOMIC IMPACTS
203-1 Infrastructure investments and services supported
203-2 Significant indirect economic impacts
PROCUREMENT PRACTISES
204-1 Proportion of spending on local suppliers
ANTI-CORRUPTION
205-1 Operations assessed for risks related to corruption
205-2 Communication and training about anti-corruption policies and procedures
205-3 Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken
ANTI-COMPETITIVE BEHAVIOUR
206-1 Legal actions for anti-competitive behaviour, anti-trust, and monopoly practices
SRpage 27-28, 32, 57 - Sasol in society, Performance data
SRpage 35-39, 61 - Sasol in society - responsible sourcing and procurement, economic inclusion, performance data (B-BBEE)
SRpage 35-36, 61 - Responsible sourcing and procurement, performance data
SRpage 21-22 - Ethics
IR page 23, 38, 65, - President and Chief executive statement, our material matters informed by stakeholder issues, governance
SRpage 21-22- Ethics
SRpage 21-22 - Ethics
SRpage 21-22 - Ethics
IR page 34 - Our risk management
TAX
207-1 Approach to tax
207-2 Tax governance, control, and risk management
207-3 Stakeholder engagement and management of concerns related to tax
207-4 Country -by-country reporting
AFSpage 6, 56 - Report of the Audit Committee, taxation - deferred tax
IR page 36-38 - Our material matters informed by stakeholder issues
AFSpage 133-134 - Report on assurance engagement on the pro forma financial information
IR page 36 - Our material matters informed by stakeholder issues
IR page 47, 50-52 - performance summary
AFSpage 52, 55-56 - Taxation - deferred tax
MATERIALS
GRI 3: Material
301-1 Materials used by weight or by volume
Topics 2021
301-2 Recycled input materials used
301-3 Reclaimed products and their packaging materials
ENERGY
302-1 Energy consumption within the organisation
302-2 Energy consumption outside the organisation
302-3 Energy intensity
302-4 Reduction of energy consumption
302-5 Reductions in energy requirements of products and services
WATER AND EFFLUENTS
303-1 Interactions with water as a shared resource
303-2 Management of water discharge- related impacts
303-3 Water withdrawal
303-4 Water discharge
303- Water consumption
SRpage 35, 57-61 - Responsible sourcing and procurement, Performance data SRpage 58 - Performance data
SRpage 59-61 - Performance data
SRpage 58-59 - Performance data
Not applicable
SRpage 41 - Energy efficiency
SRpage 41 - Energy efficiency
SRpage 41 - Energy efficiency
SRpage 46-48 - Water management
SRpage 46-48 - Water management
SRpage 46-48,60-61 - Water management, performance data
SRpage 52-53 - Environmental compliance
SRpage 46-48 - Water management
We report on our operational energy consumption.
The energy intensity is calculated, however not disclosed in the reports.
