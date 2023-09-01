2-27 Compliance with laws and regulations

2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns

SRpage 4, 8 - What sustainability means for Sasol, President and Chief executive officer's statement IR page 4, 15-24 - Our sustainability focus, our strategic direction

SRpage 2, 21 -22 - About this report, ethics

IR page 5 - Sasol at a glance

SRpage 2, 20, 21-22 - About this report, human rights, ethics

SRpage 19-20,21-22 - Human rights, Ethics

SRpage 19-20,21-22 - Human rights, Ethics

IR page 1, 19, 65 - Introduction, chairman's statement, governance

SRpage 6, 10, 26, 33-35, 41, 46, 50- Summary of highlights, sustainable use of plastics, Sasol in society, energy efficiency, water, land and biodiversity

CCRpage 62 -63 - Climate Advocacy and Policy Supplement

CCRpage 7, 51,67, 73 - Progressing efforts to achieve our targets, adaptation, Sasol's climate advocacy declaration, CA 100+ Net Zero benchmark assessment and Sasol's response

IR page 7, 11, 21, 24-25, 27, 34-36, 43, 47 - Our performance for the year, our operating model, President and Chief Executive Officer's statement, our Group Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer statement, our risk management, creating value using the six capitals, performance at a glance

CCRpage 15, 59 - Risk and opportunities, governance

SRpage 15 - 18 - Human capital management

SRpage 4, 10 - What sustainability means for Sasol, prioritising the Sustainable Development Goals IR page 39 - Our material matters

IR page 36-42 - Our material matters

IR page 32, 39-42 - Risk management, our material matters