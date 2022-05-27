Sasol : Grant and acceptance of share awards by prescribed officers of Sasol and a director of major subsidiaries of Sasol

Grant and acceptance of share awards by prescribed officers of Sasol and a director of major subsidiaries of Sasol Sasol Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1979/003231/06) Sasol Ordinary Share codes: JSE: SOL NYSE: SSL Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes: ZAE000006896 US8038663006 Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code: JSE: SOLBE1 Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817 (Sasol or the Company) GRANT AND ACCEPTANCE OF SHARE AWARDS BY PRESCRIBED OFFICERS OF SASOL LIMITED AND A DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES OF SASOL LIMITED In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), it is hereby announced that prescribed officers of Sasol, and a director of one of its major subsidiaries, have been granted, and have accepted, conditional share awards in terms of Sasol's Long-Term Incentive (LTI) Plan (the Plan). The Board of Sasol Limited or the Sasol Remuneration Committee (the Committee), as appropriate, approved the following on-appointment share awards made on 25 May 2022 in accordance with the rules of the Plan. The vesting of the awards will be subject to service conditions and, on performance shares, the achievement of the following corporate performance targets: FY22 | Performance period from 1 July 2021 - 30 June 2024 KPI (Key Performance WEIGHTING THRESHOLD TARGET STRETCH TARGET Indicator) Achieve a sustainable 3% Achieve a 3.8% reduction Achieve a 4.5% reduction reduction (equating to 2.36mtpa (equating to 2.78mtpa (equating to 1.8mtpa CO2e) in Scope 1 and CO2e) in Scope 1 and CO2e) in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions off a Scope 2 emissions of a Scope 2 emissions off a 2017 baseline by end FY24 2017 baseline by end FY24 2017 baseline by end for the Energy business for the Energy business Holistic focus on FY24 for the Energy (10%) (20%) ESG business (4%) Matters 25% 40% RE power for Sasol 60% RE power for Sasol 80% RE power for Chemical operations in Chemical operations in Chemical operations in Europe and Americas by Europe and Americas by Europe and Americas by end FY24 (3%) end FY24 (8%) end FY24 (16%) Within 10% of the DJSI Within 6% of the DJSI Within 3% of the DJSI inclusion score by inclusion score by inclusion score by November 2023 (3%) November 2023 (7%) November 2023 (14%) ROIC (excl AUC) at SA ROIC (excl AUC) at SA ROIC (excl AUC) at SA 15% WACC of 13,5% per WACC of 13,5% +1% = WACC of 13,5% +2% = Return on Invested annum 14,5% per annum 15,5% per annum Capital (0%) (15%) (30%) ROIC (excl AUC) at US ROIC (excl AUC) at US ROIC (excl AUC) at US WACC of 8% +0,5% = WACC of 8% +1% = 9% 10% WACC of 8% per annum 8,5% per annum per annum (0%) (10%) (20%) Relative TSR 50th percentile of the index 60th percentile of the index 75th percentile of the index measured against 25% (12,5%) (25%) (50%) the peer group Adjusted EBITDA growth Adjusted EBITDA growth of Adjusted EBITDA growth of Growth on adjusted 25% of compound CPI for three compound CPI +2% for compound CPI +4% for EBITDA financial years (0%) three financial years (25%) three financial years (50%) All prescribed officers and executive directors of Sasol must meet minimum shareholding requirements as stated in Sasol's remuneration policy. In terms of the rules of the Plan, the participants have to decline such an award within ten business days after the award date, failing which the award will be deemed to have been accepted. The rules of the Plan are available on the Sasol website at www.sasol.com. The following awards have been made: Award date: 25 May 2022 Acceptance date: 4 June 2022 Vesting periods: In respect of performance shares (65% of the award): 50% after 3 years and the balance after 5 years. In respect of time restricted shares (35% of the award): 100% after 5 years. Class of securities: Sasol ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On appointment LTI award off-market Price per share:1 R391.02 Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial Surname and Company and designation Number Total value of initials of the transaction shares (ZAR)2 Baloyi, S Sasol Limited: Prescribed officer 14 346 5 609 572.92 Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director Rossouw, H Sasol Limited: Prescribed officer 32 734 12 799 648.68 Note 1 Strike price per share is nil. The shares were awarded at R391.02 being the closing price on 24 May 2022. Note 2 The total transaction value is the price per share multiplied by the number of Sasol ordinary shares. In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal has been obtained for the transactions set out above. 27 May 2022 Sandton Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited t/a BofA Securities Date: 27-05-2022 01:11:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.