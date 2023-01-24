Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-22
302.54 ZAR   +2.68%
06:53aCAC Turns Red As French Economy Logs Third Consecutive Monthly Decline
MT
06:37aSasol : reveals the new partnership for its convenience centres
PU
04:06aSouth Africa's coal-reliant Sasol signs 289 MW wind power deals
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol H1 coal exports down 25% due to rail, mining problems

01/24/2023 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Exports impacted by poor rail logistics, stoppages

*

Coal-reliant firm signs 289-MW wind power deals

HARARE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sasol on Tuesday reported a 25% decline in coal exports during the first half of its financial year due to rail logistics problems as well as safety and operational stoppages at its mines.

In a production update, Sasol reported a 4% decline in coal output to 15.2 million tonnes for the six months to Dec. 31, with only 900,000 tonnes being shipped for export, compared to 1.2 million tonnes in its first half the previous year.

State-owned rail operator Transnet's under-performance, blamed on a shortage of locomotives and spare parts as well as cable theft and vandalised infrastructure, has hobbled South African coal exports at a time of high demand for the fossil fuel especially in Europe, after the European Union banned coal imports from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, Sasol said it has signed three wind power purchase deals as it shifts towards renewable energy to meet its carbon emissions targets.

The world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal is moving away from fossil fuels as part of its plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Sasol said it is partnering with French gas company Air Liquide to source 220 megawatts (MW) of renewable power from two wind energy projects to be developed by Enel Green Power, a unit of Italy-based Enel.

The two projects will supply power to Sasol's Secunda site, where Air Liquide also has oxygen production operations.

The 220-MW wind-powered projects are scheduled to be operational in 2025 and are part of a plan to procure 900 MW renewable energy for Secunda, Sasol said.

"Sasol and Air Liquide's efforts to procure a total of 900 MW of renewable energy to decarbonise our respective operations at Secunda is another step towards Sasol’s aim to procure 1,200 MW of renewable energy capacity from independent power producers by 2030," said Priscillah Mabelane, Executive Vice President of Sasol's Energy Business.

Sasol also said it has signed an agreement with Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm in South Africa's Eastern Cape region to supply 69 MW of wind power to its Sasolburg chemicals manufacturing operations, where it plans to produce green hydrogen. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Alexander Smith and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 0.58% 144.5 Real-time Quote.8.49%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.02% 492.5 Real-time Quote.7.53%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.06% 2117.57 Real-time Quote.6.85%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.84% 5.509 Delayed Quote.8.67%
GOLD 0.28% 1936.1 Delayed Quote.5.69%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.23% 164.51 Real-time Quote.7.74%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.49% 1137.63 Real-time Quote.6.50%
SASOL LIMITED 2.68% 302.54 End-of-day quote.12.29%
SILVER 1.23% 23.66 Delayed Quote.0.22%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.03% 68.7322 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
All news about SASOL LIMITED
06:53aCAC Turns Red As French Economy Logs Third Consecutive Monthly Decline
MT
06:37aSasol : reveals the new partnership for its convenience centres
PU
04:06aSouth Africa's coal-reliant Sasol signs 289 MW wind power deals
RE
03:22aAir Liquide, Sasol Sign Power Purchase Deal With Enel for South African Site
MT
01:41aSouth Africa's Sasol Trims FY23 Mining Guidance After Lower Interim Production
MT
01:32aSasol 1st Half Revenue Fell on Lower Sales Volumes; Cuts Fiscal Year 2023 Mining Guidan..
DJ
2022S.African utility Eskom begins search for new boss
RE
2022Sasol : Overview Presentation
PU
2022Sasol Limited Appoints Andreas Schierenbeck as Independent Non-Executive Director with ..
CI
2022Transcript : Sasol Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SASOL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 284 B 16 554 M 16 554 M
Net income 2023 40 282 M 2 344 M 2 344 M
Net Debt 2023 66 471 M 3 868 M 3 868 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,68x
Yield 2023 8,35%
Capitalization 194 B 11 282 M 11 282 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 28 279
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 302,54 ZAR
Average target price 386,11 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Hermanus Albertus Rossouw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Westwell Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomgando Nomalungelo Angelina Matyumza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASOL LIMITED12.29%11 282
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD5.64%52 324
BASF SE13.32%51 090
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.7.78%37 408
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.51%15 040
BRENNTAG SE13.26%11 359