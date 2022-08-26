Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
355.64 ZAR   +1.66%
06:41aSASOL : Learning today - Leading tomorrow – Sasol bursaries 2023
PU
08/23Sasol Limited Declares Final Gross Cash Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2022, Payable on September 12, 2022
CI
08/23Sasol Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol : Learning today - Leading tomorrow – Sasol bursaries 2023

08/26/2022 | 06:41am EDT
Johannesburg, South Africa - Applications are currently open for Sasol's all-inclusive bursaries for the 2023 academic year.

The employer of choice in the chemical and energy sector (as voted for by graduates in the SAGEA employer of choice survey), Sasol, is inviting high-performing mathematics and science learners/students to apply for an all-inclusive bursary to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees at approved South African public universities.

For more than 30 years Sasol has been awarding comprehensive bursaries to top-performing maths and science learners. Sasol is currently one of the larger bursary providers in South Africa with an extended bursary pool and annually awarding a significant number of bursaries, with 387 bursars currently in the programme.

Sasol's undergraduate bursary programmes cover not only bursars' tuition fees, accommodation and meals, but also an annual predetermined amount for textbooks and pocket money. Bursars receive allowances for study tools such as laptops and calculators. The bursary will also provide psycho-social support to help students succeed during their studies. Students applying for STEM related degrees will need to refer to the Sasol bursaries site for application criteria.

For the 2023 academic year, Sasol will award over 200 new bursaries, in the following categories:

Sasol Bursaries

Bursaries will be awarded in the fields of cyber security (postgraduate), electronic engineering, mining engineering and chemical engineering (postgraduate) for students currently at University.

Sasol Foundation Bursaries: STEM and non-STEM

These bursaries are for learners who are planning to study full-time towards an undergraduate degree to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers.

Priority will be given to degree studies that are in line with future needs including specialisations in study disciplines such as engineering & technology, mathematical and data science, agricultural science, environmental & medical sciences, construction & manufacturing; and financial and accounting sciences among others.

Non-STEM bursaries will also be awarded to students from Sasol's fence line communities, children of Sasol Khanyisa shareholders and Sasol employees.

Sasol Energy Bursaries

Bursaries in this category are for studies in STEM disciplines. They will be granted to learners from the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape.

"At Sasol, our CSI projects are inspired by our purpose, which is to innovate for a better world," says Monica Luwes, Manager of Graduate Centre at Sasol.

Our involvement in education, as well as other community upliftment initiatives, serves to reinforce our promise to society, which is to be a catalyst for positive change, driving shared socio-economic value.

As Sasol, we care deeply for our people, planet and communities and we are dedicated to nurturing motivated, career-driven and fulfilled future employees, and by investing in today's talent, we can sustain future growth.

"As technology continues to transform the way we live, we're seeing a strong demand in the workplace for people with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills and qualifications. STEM professionals are key to the country's future growth, and we're proud to harness and support the incredible talent and potential that will propel the technological industry even further," says Luwes.

Visit www.sasolbursaries.com for more information and application details. Applications close on 23 September 2022.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 10:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
