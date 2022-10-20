Sasol Limited Down Over 9%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Sasol Limited Sponsored ADR ( SSL ) is currently at $15.64, down $1.60 or 9.28%

--Would be lowest close since Dec. 20, 2021, when it closed at $15.27

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 30, 2020, when it fell 12.44%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 10.53% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 1, 2022, when it fell 12.37%

--Down 0.7% month-to-date

--Down 4.63% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2020, when it fell 59%

--Down 76.34% from its all-time closing high of $66.09 on May 20, 2008

--Down 9.65% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 21, 2021), when it closed at $17.31

--Down 43.62% from its 52-week closing high of $27.74 on June 8, 2022

--Up 2.42% from its 52-week closing low of $15.27 on Dec. 20, 2021

--Traded as low as $15.59; lowest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2021, when it hit $15.01

--Down 9.59% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 26, 2021, when it fell as much as 9.76%

