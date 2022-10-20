Advanced search
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
314.99 ZAR   +0.88%
03:11pSasol Limited Down Over 9%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:22aSector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
08:58aSector Update: Energy
MT
Sasol Limited Down Over 9%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

10/20/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
Sasol Limited Sponsored ADR ( SSL ) is currently at $15.64, down $1.60 or 9.28%


--Would be lowest close since Dec. 20, 2021, when it closed at $15.27

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 30, 2020, when it fell 12.44%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 10.53% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 1, 2022, when it fell 12.37%

--Down 0.7% month-to-date

--Down 4.63% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2020, when it fell 59%

--Down 76.34% from its all-time closing high of $66.09 on May 20, 2008

--Down 9.65% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 21, 2021), when it closed at $17.31

--Down 43.62% from its 52-week closing high of $27.74 on June 8, 2022

--Up 2.42% from its 52-week closing low of $15.27 on Dec. 20, 2021

--Traded as low as $15.59; lowest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2021, when it hit $15.01

--Down 9.59% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 26, 2021, when it fell as much as 9.76%


All data as of 2:51:17 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1510ET

Financials
Sales 2023 280 B 15 369 M 15 369 M
Net income 2023 46 580 M 2 559 M 2 559 M
Net Debt 2023 40 722 M 2 237 M 2 237 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,38x
Yield 2023 9,35%
Capitalization 182 B 9 983 M 10 016 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 28 279
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Hermanus Albertus Rossouw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Westwell Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomgando Nomalungelo Angelina Matyumza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASOL LIMITED21.62%10 857
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-23.90%41 168
BASF SE-27.08%39 423
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-33.03%27 099
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED8.24%16 333
SRF LIMITED6.62%9 223