  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/24
223.48 ZAR   +6.77%
04:24aSASOL : Maintenance Secunda Shutdown 2021
PU
08/24S.African rand firms on improved risk appetite, stocks rally
RE
08/23SASOL : South Africa aims to bring pilot carbon capture project online in 2023
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol : Maintenance Secunda Shutdown 2021

08/25/2021 | 04:24am EDT
Date:
24 August 2021

Secunda, Mpumalanga - From 30 August till the end of September 2021, the Sasol Secunda Operations plant will undergo a major facility shutdown for statutory maintenance to critical infrastructure and equipment. This year, our shutdown theme Own it is based on one of our core values, which is to Be Accountable. At Sasol, we believe that well maintained equipment enables reliable operations and encourages a safe and healthy working environment.

During the 2021 shutdown, various Sasol Secunda employees and service providers will be carrying out some of the following activities:
• Restoring and/or replacing some of our equipment to strengthen a safe and reliable operational environment
• Improving procedures to ensure that our processes are aligned to best practices
• Reviewing and measuring our ways of working against those used by market leaders
• Optimising cost, time and available resources to ensure a successful shutdown

It is expected that during the shutdown approximately 1.3 million man hours will be worked to complete all activities. During this time, ± 102 000 planned activities will be performed to repair, clean, service or replace approximately 7500 pieces of equipment.

Our objective is to achieve a successful shutdown in terms of safety, stakeholder involvement and community impact as we adhere to the current COVID-19 regulations. It is for this reason that, ahead of shutdown, Sasol partnered with the Mpumalanga Provincial government and the Department of Health to rollout a COVID-19 vaccination programme to our service providers and employees. This was done as an effective measure to mitigate the increased workplace exposure to the COVID-19 and the risk of it spreading. Sasol recognising that, it remains an individual's choice to be vaccinated, which choice is to be exercised with due consideration to individual rights and without any fear of discrimination or retaliation. This is underpinned by Sasol's Human Rights Policy.

Sasol encourages all stakeholders to remain vigilant and practice non-medical interventions by wearing masks, washing hands, observing social distance. Health and is a top priority for Sasol.

Secunda will be expecting an influx of people coming for a shutdown, which may result in increased traffic. Sasol would like to encourage stakeholders and communities to be patient.

Zero harm is only possible when we do it together, so let us Own it

Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical facts that relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may also relate to our future prospects, developments and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exchange rate fluctuations, volume growth, increases in market share, total shareholder return, executing our growth projects (including LCCP), oil and gas reserves and cost reductions, including in connection with our BPEP, RP and our business performance outlook. Words such as 'believe', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'seek', 'will', 'plan', 'could', 'may', 'endeavour', 'target', 'forecast' and 'project' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. If one or more of these risks materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. You should understand that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors are discussed more fully in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed on 28 August 2018 and in other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The list of factors discussed therein is not exhaustive; when relying on forward-looking statements to make investment decisions, you should carefully consider both these factors and other uncertainties and events. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Please note: One billion is defined as one thousand million. bbl - barrel, bscf - billion standard cubic feet, mmscf - million standard cubic feet, oil references brent crude, mmboe - million barrels oil equivalent. All references to years refer to the financial year 30 June. Any reference to a calendar year is prefaced by the word 'calendar'.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 08:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
