Sasol : Maintenance Secunda Shutdown 2021

Secunda, Mpumalanga - From 30 August till the end of September 2021, the Sasol Secunda Operations plant will undergo a major facility shutdown for statutory maintenance to critical infrastructure and equipment. This year, our shutdown theme Own it is based on one of our core values, which is to Be Accountable. At Sasol, we believe that well maintained equipment enables reliable operations and encourages a safe and healthy working environment.

During the 2021 shutdown, various Sasol Secunda employees and service providers will be carrying out some of the following activities:

• Restoring and/or replacing some of our equipment to strengthen a safe and reliable operational environment

• Improving procedures to ensure that our processes are aligned to best practices

• Reviewing and measuring our ways of working against those used by market leaders

• Optimising cost, time and available resources to ensure a successful shutdown

It is expected that during the shutdown approximately 1.3 million man hours will be worked to complete all activities. During this time, ± 102 000 planned activities will be performed to repair, clean, service or replace approximately 7500 pieces of equipment.

Our objective is to achieve a successful shutdown in terms of safety, stakeholder involvement and community impact as we adhere to the current COVID-19 regulations. It is for this reason that, ahead of shutdown, Sasol partnered with the Mpumalanga Provincial government and the Department of Health to rollout a COVID-19 vaccination programme to our service providers and employees. This was done as an effective measure to mitigate the increased workplace exposure to the COVID-19 and the risk of it spreading. Sasol recognising that, it remains an individual's choice to be vaccinated, which choice is to be exercised with due consideration to individual rights and without any fear of discrimination or retaliation. This is underpinned by Sasol's Human Rights Policy.

Sasol encourages all stakeholders to remain vigilant and practice non-medical interventions by wearing masks, washing hands, observing social distance. Health and is a top priority for Sasol.

Secunda will be expecting an influx of people coming for a shutdown, which may result in increased traffic. Sasol would like to encourage stakeholders and communities to be patient.

Zero harm is only possible when we do it together, so let us Own it